Colin Farquhar: Don’t let a few weeds put you off fab new Union Terrace Gardens

I’m back. Due to a small marital shindig and ensuing honeymoon in a fiery Florence – forty entire degrees Celsius at times – over the last few weeks, I’ve taken my first break from this column since I was afforded the pleasure nearly four years ago. The piggy bank is lighter, but at least my fingertips have grown back.

I see things in Aberdeen are much the same as when I left. I hear our £150 million incinerator has been switched off – rubbish. I also hear on the squawkbox that the seagulls have been attacking the columnists; the summer sun always brings out the worst in the hooligans, doesn’t it?

And, in addition to these horrors, rumours swirl that Union Terrace Gardens is becoming, dare I say it, unsightly, the seasonal rain and sun feeding the weeds and wild grasses.

The joys of garden ownership are a double-edged sword, as Aberdeen City Council and many others will know. If only you could use the metaphors to assist with the landscaping.

UTG is currently bursting with colour

In my current home, I am in what I consider to be my first bout of full-blown garden-keeping. I’ve shared gardens in the past, living in blocks of six or eight flats, and while I still share now, the academics up the stairs hardly ever use the green, so I feel in mostly full possession of the back yard for the first time in my life.

Like Union Terrace Gardens, the garden also seems to have had the time of its life while I’ve been away – bursting with colour and bursting at the seams; all the gaps in the slabs are filled with wee miscreants poking through again.

As Aberdeen seems to have with UTG, if a recent P&J debate can be taken as a sample of the wider citizenry, my relationship with my garden is somewhat of a love-hate one, too.

First world problems, first world problems. Like many, through the pandemic, I found myself wishing I had more exclusive access to a garden than I did at the time, suffering from a rather challenging neighbour who I took time to avoid and preferring to take myself to Victoria Park when I needed a bit of space.

Union Terrace Gardens’ weeds and plants are indistinguishable

Now I have one and I shouldn’t moan, but bloody hell, it never stops does it? I love that I can sit with a cup of tea when the weather affords, and read a book in the fresh air. I hate that it keeps relentlessly growing and growing and growing and growing.

You cut a bit here, you trim a bit there, and then it all comes back within a week. You then find yourself completely spent of the five minutes in the year that you don’t have to dedicate to either work or hoovering the house or car – it’s an unsolvable riddle.

And the ivy on top of the shed? I have to borrow a very large and very long pair of extendable shears from my green-fingered father-in-law to do that, and I’ve already done that once this year. I’m not sure I have the patience to try to fit equipment in the car twice in 12 months.

Like in UTG, the weeds and the plants are becoming almost indistinguishable. The only surprise is that ACC, with all its arms and legs, somehow finds itself with less capacity to pull them out than I do. If only Edward Scissorhands were on staff.

Both Aberdeen and I should try to find a bit more time to fall in love with our newest green space, though. The bones of the ‘new’ Union Terrace Garden are fab. Is it annoying that it’s a bit unkempt? Maybe, but nature is like that. A bit of wildness can be helpful now and again.

It annoys me more that the William Wallace fountain didn’t seem to find itself switched on for much of the time since installation, until the Tall Ships created an imperative.

But a few wildflowers and weeds here and there, I can probably live with. Coming back from Florence, where the Boboli and Bardini Gardens I visited were immaculate, perhaps casts some shade on what we have at home.

But it’s a different climate and kettle of fish. I walk in Duthie Park almost every day. I’m never disappointed. It also probably costs slightly fewer Florins than those greens in Tuscany.

While the gardeners may still be getting used to the changes at Union Terrace Gardens, once things settle, I’m sure it’ll fit in wonderfully alongside the other parks and Aberdeen’s award-winning history. As all gardeners know, these things take time.

You never know, even the doubters might be convinced to love it as much as the tourists seem to – “the gardens are very beautiful. It is all natural” one cruise ship traveller told The P&J recently.

My own garden on the other hand, may need a bit more time than that still – I’m sure I’ll get to grips with it eventually. Next year will be the third summer of our wrestle, so at least I’ll know where the problem spots are. At least, in this case, it’s only me and the neighbours who see them.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector.