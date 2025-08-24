David Knight: Asylum seeker hysteria at Boddam makes me wonder if hotel locations should be kept secret

I have a young relative who goes away for various character-building tasks with his RAF cadet unit – and very worthwhile it is, too.

I especially enjoyed their awards night recently, where I was lucky to be invited as a guest.

Their achievements over the past 12 months were laid out and everyone beamed with pride.

So I’m not sure how I would have reacted if word filtered back that he was caught up in some kind of siege after his unit was mistaken for a bunch of migrants in Boddam.

For a while, this really looked like a distinct possibility for a different group of youngsters – sea cadets in this case – in a classic case of mistaken identity.

It’s almost laughable in a Dad’s Army kind of way, even though they were teenagers at summer camp.

Let’s spare a thought for their anxious parents and the cadet trainers who shoulder so much responsibility as temporary guardians.

Some might laugh it off, but it isn’t funny because the story is underpinned by something quite unpleasant – amateur online sleuths jumping to wildly inaccurate assumptions with potentially threatening consequences.

A motorist spotted scores of people (sea cadets) heading towards a “disused” barracks in Boddam and in a flash, online rumours about migrants dodging about in the dead of night were launched online.

Whatever next?

Maybe knitting clubs, stamp collectors, and bird watchers should start publishing their travel plans in advance, just in case.

An easy mistake, wasn’t it? Well, no, actually.

As a twitchy former deputy editor, I lost count of the times I said to reporters, “Does it check out?”

I probably said it in my sleep, as well: in other words, had a story been verified and cross-checked for accuracy to the point where it’s fit to print?

Sadly, social media is exactly the opposite.

Any fool can put ramblings online, generating asylum seeker hysteria

Any fool can put their rambling, unsubstantiated thoughts online, and they become “facts” immediately. Didn’t they say in the war that “Careless talk costs lives”?

These sea cadets should have been allowed to go about their pursuits without annoying busybodies threatening to turn their training exercise into a shipwreck.

Yet again, it highlighted the insidious nature of social media.

There were safety concerns about the cadets as they presented a theoretical risk of being surrounded by an anti-migrant mob.

Think about the parents for a second.

All over the Highlands and north-east, parents are packing their young ones off on various outdoor activities while coping with natural anxieties which are part of the baggage.

The last thing they want is extra concerns about a shower of misinformed meddlers trying to hunt their children down to check their credentials.

The irony is that teenage military cadets are probably taught more about self-discipline and fair play than adults who are trapped in a social media cesspit.

These days, online hysteria over asylum-seeker hotels seems but a few short steps from the lynch mob.

In the current climate sweeping the UK, it’s not surprising.

And, sad to say, lack of transparency from central and local government – and the police – feeds paranoia over migration in many communities.

I’m not denying the rights of peaceful “normal” protesters (as opposed to left or right-wing troublemakers) who believe they are protecting their communities.

Too much openness might be a bad thing

And councils all over the UK are aiming to emulate the court victory of Epping by challenging the existence of government asylum hotels.

I favour total transparency among public bodies, which is hardly surprising given my journalistic background.

But I am starting to think too much openness might be a bad thing if some of the lunatics online co-ordinate attacks on asylum hotels.

However, some form of balance has to be struck because we are witnessing rising civil unrest on a scale not seen in living memory.

That doesn’t excuse the atrocious actions of others lurking in the wild west saloon that is social media, who are too quick to pull the trigger.

Will these gormless gunslingers see the Boddam fiasco as a salutary lesson? Human nature being what it is, I doubt it.

At the other end of the political scale, lack of transparency among those in charge can also be lurking outside your front door.

Inside our rubbish bins, to be exact.

Aberdeen’s embarrassing saga over bin collection disruption as the city incinerator lay idle for two months is almost over.

I suggested recently that financial compensation should be demanded from the incinerator operators to cover council losses; I hear this process is actually underway.

The fiasco was made worse by a lack of official transparency early on within the city council.

As we taxpayers pay everyone’s wages and foot the bill for rubbish collection, we must be told eventually how much compensation was paid, if any.

Unfortunately, I have a horrible feeling they won’t be that transparent.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal