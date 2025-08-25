Opinion: Pittodrie Plaza? Dave Cormack’s offer could pave way to bring Highbury Square-style housing to Aberdeen

It’s been the home to Aberdeen Football Club for more than 100 years and now the latest twist in the Pittodrie saga could open the door for the ground to play home to the city’s residents.

The debate over a proposed new stadium for the Dons has been rumbling on for decades.

Now, Dave Cormack has reached out to Aberdeen City Council with a deal that puts Pittodrie on the table.

The Dons boss offered up the current stadium as a bargaining chip to the local authority in a move that could tip the balance in the club’s bid to have a new home built at Aberdeen beach.

Mr Cormack wants the council’s support as he moves to start the next phase of the club’s history with a modern arena suited to much more than football matches.

If the keys to Pittodrie were handed over to city bosses, they would be able to decide what to do with the land.

Demolition is a costly business, and increasingly frowned upon these days for environmental reasons.

So maybe it could present a fantastic opportunity to redevelop the historic ground into a community. This would keep the footprint of the much-loved stadium standing.

It would also give residents the chance to have their own piece of the Pittodrie pie.

The Highbury Square blueprint

In 2006, Arsenal vacated their fabled Highbury Stadium to move to The Emirates.

This was a lush and modern new home that was billed as a necessity for securing the club’s future as one of the main players in English football. Sound familiar?

Many of the same debates around the relocation for Aberdeen FC were had when it came to Highbury.

Does the club want to give up its spiritual home for padded seats, more commercial space and all the revenue that comes with it? What about the history and heritage?

The London club found a way to make the move while retaining the Highbury footprint by turning their former stadium into a complex with more than 700 flats.

The development opened in 2009. The grand entrances to the buildings are familiar to football fans across the country, with the stunning facades kept from Highbury stadium’s East and West stands.

Manchester City’s former stadium Maine Road was also turned into housing.

Closer to home, Falkirk’s Brockville Park was flattened to make way for a Morrisons supermarket.

Could Pittodrie Plaza be the next Highbury Square?

Whether Pittodrie is fit to serve the Dons as home ground remains up for debate. But there’s no question the stadium holds a special place in the hearts of Aberdeen supporters.

The prospect of coming through the Main Stand to get into your home could be a real lure for Dons fans looking for a new flat.

The Pittodrie pitch has seen countless dramatic moments over the years. Turning the playing surface into a shared garden for prospective residents would be a fitting future for the space.

To redevelop the football ground into a housing complex would take major investment but it could well be worth it.

What do you think of the suggestion of Pittodrie Plaza? Let us know in the comments below.

Aberdeen Council has decisions to make

Co-leader Christian Allard has already said that council heads have been turned by the offer. He confirmed chiefs are looking to have the land valued by experts.

Amid the city’s Raac crisis, it became clear that Aberdeen is in need of more modern social housing.

If the stadium ends up with the council, a redeveloped Pittodrie could be ideal for existing and new tenants.

The stadium could also be sold to private developers, which would generate funds for the city.

There is the option to flatten the stands and build an entire new complex from the ground up.

If a deal is done, whoever takes on the stadium could take inspiration from North London.

New flats that retain some of the cherished features of Pittodrie are bound to have pull for buyers or tenants.

If the day comes for the Dons to leave Pittodrie, supporters will say a fond farewell to the home that has served them since 1903.

But the chairman’s offer presents the opportunity for the stadium to Stand Free in the city with a new purpose for generations to come.

Derry Alldritt lives in Stonehaven and is the live news editor of the Press and Journal.