David Knight: We need to fix broken system meaning north-east stroke patients can be denied treatment based on timing

Can you imagine living in a world in which the police refused to respond to emergency calls from the public after 5pm each day?

Or the fire brigade and ambulance service, for that matter.

Yes, I know the police don’t bother with so-called “minor” crimes already, but the definition is a moot point.

What’s minor to the police is almost certainly not to the victims; hence, a potential disconnect between police and public.

But what if it was racheted to a different level?

What I am talking about here is an imaginary scenario where someone was in danger of being murdered or a family trapped in a blazing house.

In other words, they might die without the immediate intervention of emergency services.

But they are told by 999 operators, “Sorry, we are shut for the day.”

It just wouldn’t happen because it’s unacceptable in a civilised society: outrage would ensue.

Yet something similar really is happening to stroke patients across the north-east whose lives are in danger.

When they are struck down by potentially fatal seizures “out of hours”, so to speak – because a specialised medical service which can save them from a living hell closes at a certain time.

Time is of the essence for stroke patients, but some are plunged into a game of Russian roulette if they collapse at the “wrong” time of day.

It’s almost impossible to believe – stretching incredulity to its limits – that they have to be transported from Aberdeen to a special clinic in Dundee before a specific time of day or the doors are shut.

When that happens, patients appear to be in the hands of fate, and alternative NHS drug treatment, which might not be as effective.

At the Dundee clinic, when it’s open, stroke victims receive clot-removing thrombectomies, which can eradicate lifelong disability if performed quickly.

North-east stroke patients deserve better

This must be heartbreaking for medical staff, too.

Every family in every community in the north-east relates to the meltdown over the waiting lists and ambulance crew crises, or other shocking treatment issues, which keep us awake in bed at night.

We are either caught up personally due to our own health issues, or know someone who is – or simply pray to God it never happens to us.

It’s impossible to comprehend the catastrophe thrust upon stroke victim Graham McGowan, 52, from Aboyne, who has to live every day of his life with the knowledge that his outcome should have been much better, but for this cruel anomaly.

The closed sign was up after he had a stroke at the”wrong time” of the day – he arrived at hospital in Aberdeen at 9.30pm, by which time it was too late for a transfer to Ninewells.

Now, after three years, former runner Graham remains partially paralysed, and walking even short distances is a nightmare.

I fully woke up to this scandal – about a life-saving service which is only open for limited hours during the day – when the P&J published a detailed interview with Graham.

I was vaguely aware of this NHS lottery after catching a snippet on TV weeks earlier, which covered a similar case about another man struck down by a stroke.

His recovery was transformed for the better when he made it to Dundee, with just minutes to spare before they shut up shop for the day.

Medics swung into action after he arrived just in time.

Graham was not so lucky, but why should patients have to rely on luck?

It’s just not acceptable

It just isn’t acceptable, is it?

I can’t figure out why we are in this mess.

I’m sure caring frontline medical staff are just as mortified as affected families about having to operate a part-time life-saving service.

But their healing hands are tied.

I presume it’s “the system” again; budgets, poor management, inadequate Scottish government support and so on.

Maybe the NHS is too skint or can’t find the proper staff to run it round the clock – as it should be – despite the billions pouring in.

You don’t need X-ray eyes to diagnose that this is also probably why NHS Grampian doesn’t appear to offer this service at all.

So we have two-tier care with dramatically different outcomes, which change people’s lives forever.

I would argue that this is a gold-plated special case for being propelled to the top of the priority list.

Having said that, in these harsh, uncertain times for NHS patients, there is a bottomless pit of special cases that feel unheard.

NHS Grampian is welcoming a new chief executive.

Her desk might need to be reinforced with steel girders to bear the weight of such issues, which will be piled high.

I hope Laura Skaife-Knight (no relation) can offer more than kind words and hollow management-speak to those stroke patients whose lives are being destroyed by this scandal.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal