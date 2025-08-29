David Mackay: Worrying trend of ‘wilful’ fires in Lossiemouth puts us all at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

David Mackay: Worrying trend of ‘wilful’ fires in Lossiemouth puts us all at risk

Homes were evacuated this week after the second fire within a week at the former quarry.

Collage of Lossiemouth fire and reporter David Mackay.
Homes were evacuated due to the fires in Lossiemouth this week. Image: Jasperimage
David Mackay By David Mackay

It was a beautiful day summer afternoon in Elgin earlier this week, the sun was out, there was blue sky and then it all turned grey.

My first thought was to expect the impending downpour that had been forecast.

However, when I looked closer I could see it was in fact a large cloud of smoke that had blown several miles from Lossiemouth to the south of Elgin and beyond.

Moments later I was seeing shocking footage of flames raging only what appeared to be a few hundred yards from people’s homes with some residents evacuated for their own safety.

And then came the update from police that they were treating the Sunbank Quarry blaze as deliberate, the second such incident in less than seven days.

It’s lucky the forecast downpour did ultimately arrive a couple of hours later, or I suspect the emergency could have ben far worse.

It is quite incredible to think that in a summer where Scotland’s largest-ever recorded wildfire burned for 11 days just miles away in Dava, people would be so irresponsible.

‘Selfish actions putting Lossiemouth at risk from fires’

Everyone has a right to feel safe and secure in their own homes.

I can’t imagine what it is like to live in one of the homes near the Lossiemouth quarry that has been torched repeatedly, and apparently deliberately, in the last few days.

After such a prolonged warm summer, it has been eye-opening to see how quickly flames can race across dry ground.

Some of the footage showing how quickly those outbreaks spread out of control in Dava this year was really quite shocking.

Fire crews fought to keep flames away from Lossiemouth homes this week. Image: Jasperimage

So it’s incredible that anyone would even consider starting even a small fire in the circumstances.

It’s not only dangerous to themselves but it puts the homes, jobs and, ultimately, the lives of countless nearby residents at risk too.

And it was upsetting to read Lossiemouth-based councillor John Cowe tell my colleague Reghan Parsons about the “horrific” impact on wildlife.

Why would anyone do such a thing?

Boredom? Thrill-seeking? Attention-seeking? None of them really cut it as excuses.

There is of course the possibility it could simply be an accident that quickly got out of control.

That’s not how the police are treating it though, which means there must be clear signs that suggest these two quarry fires in Lossiemouth were intentional and ultimately put homes and lives at risk and led to evacuations.

Why Lossiemouth blazes should be a worry for us all

The deliberate Lossiemouth quarry fires could not come at a more poignant time.

Just this week Moray Council issued a plea to both Scottish and UK governments for financial and legislative support to stop and prevent wildfires.

A summit to explore the issue locally and develop solutions has also been proposed for spring next year.

Devastation left by a wildfire near Hopeman in 2018. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Council leader Kathleen Robertson this week described this summer as a “wake-up call” with the issue becoming a “growing threat” to our homes.

We all have a part to play in that, by behaving responsibly when we’re enjoying the stunning countryside we’re lucky to have on our doorstep.

Residents shouldn’t have to tolerate the actions of those who are either unwilling to do their bit or are unaware of the dangers their reckless behaviour create.

We all lose as a community when that happens.

David Mackay lives in Elgin and is a journalist at the Press and Journal.

