Scott Begbie: Turning Aberdeen port into party central events destination will boost whole city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

Scott Begbie: Turning Aberdeen port into party central events destination will boost whole city centre

Everyone and his dug has an opinion on what needs to be done to regenerate the city centre, but they all agree on one thing. It needs people thronging its streets again.

One of the joys of the Tall Ships celebration was the way dockside sheds and warehouses were transformed into party central.
One of the joys of the Tall Ships celebration was the way dockside sheds and warehouses were transformed into party central.
By Scott Begbie

One of the joys of the Tall Ships celebration was the way dockside sheds and warehouses were transformed into party central.

Live bands, pop-up bars and street food vendors galore created a carnival atmosphere in spaces more used to housing machinery and fish feed than ringing with the sound of laughter and music.

And I surely wasn’t alone in thinking it would be cool if there could be somewhere like this all year round.

After all, Glasgow has its Dockyard Social space – a revamped warehouse near Finnieston, that every weekend comes alive with food, drink and entertainment.

The Kaiser Chiefs at Tall Ships Aberdeen at Aberdeen port Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And it’s not just for grown-ups either. The last time I was there, they were rammed with families watching The Lion King on a big screen. There were more wee Disney princesses than in a Magic Kingdom parade.

Seeing the Tall Ships work a similar magic for one weekend made me think that somewhere in the harbour area there must be a building ripe for just such a funky conversion.

Aberdeen port is the perfect place for city centre regen

And, like a Disney film twist, up pops Rory Masson and Scott Forrest to reveal their vision for the old Shore Porters warehouse on York Street to create Harbourworks.

What a vision it is, too. Live music, a celebration of the Granite City’s street food and – this one really caught my eye – beer bashes. I don’t quite know what that is, but count me in.

The dynamic duo also have a commitment to supporting local music acts by providing a new and cool venue to showcase the considerable talents we are blessed with in the north-east.

Now, it all that doesn’t get you excited, then nothing will.

One of the most exciting aspects of this venture is simple. People.

Crowds gather for The Kaiser Chiefs as part of the Quay side concerts during The Tall Ships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Dockyard Social in Glasgow is so popular that you have to book a spot well in advance, and it is always absolutely heaving.

Imagine that press of bodies making their way to Harbourworks. Because they won’t stay in just that venue. They will visit other watering holes around, too, maybe stay on in town and do a bit of light retail or take in the many other attractions.

Scott and Rory are well aware of that possibility too, citing their project’s potential to breathe new life into the harbour area and wider afield.

Which should be music to the ears of everyone who loves Aberdeen. Everyone and his dug has an opinion on what needs to be done to regenerate the city centre, but they all agree on one thing. It needs people thronging its streets again.

One path to that is being carved by Scott and Rory – turning dead space into a living, breathing and – hopefully – popular venue.

We need more out-of-the-box thinking like that. More entrepreneurs are looking at some of the unloved places of Aberdeen and asking: “What can we do with that?”

Right now, ours is a city in transition. All the construction work and building projects are for a better Aberdeen to come.

And in that mix, entrepreneurs and visionaries like Scott and Rory are vital to give the Granite City back its big, beating, wonderful heart.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

Conversation