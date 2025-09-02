Scott Begbie: Turning Aberdeen port into party central events destination will boost whole city centre

One of the joys of the Tall Ships celebration was the way dockside sheds and warehouses were transformed into party central.

Live bands, pop-up bars and street food vendors galore created a carnival atmosphere in spaces more used to housing machinery and fish feed than ringing with the sound of laughter and music.

And I surely wasn’t alone in thinking it would be cool if there could be somewhere like this all year round.

After all, Glasgow has its Dockyard Social space – a revamped warehouse near Finnieston, that every weekend comes alive with food, drink and entertainment.

And it’s not just for grown-ups either. The last time I was there, they were rammed with families watching The Lion King on a big screen. There were more wee Disney princesses than in a Magic Kingdom parade.

Seeing the Tall Ships work a similar magic for one weekend made me think that somewhere in the harbour area there must be a building ripe for just such a funky conversion.

Aberdeen port is the perfect place for city centre regen

And, like a Disney film twist, up pops Rory Masson and Scott Forrest to reveal their vision for the old Shore Porters warehouse on York Street to create Harbourworks.

What a vision it is, too. Live music, a celebration of the Granite City’s street food and – this one really caught my eye – beer bashes. I don’t quite know what that is, but count me in.

The dynamic duo also have a commitment to supporting local music acts by providing a new and cool venue to showcase the considerable talents we are blessed with in the north-east.

Now, it all that doesn’t get you excited, then nothing will.

One of the most exciting aspects of this venture is simple. People.

The Dockyard Social in Glasgow is so popular that you have to book a spot well in advance, and it is always absolutely heaving.

Imagine that press of bodies making their way to Harbourworks. Because they won’t stay in just that venue. They will visit other watering holes around, too, maybe stay on in town and do a bit of light retail or take in the many other attractions.

Scott and Rory are well aware of that possibility too, citing their project’s potential to breathe new life into the harbour area and wider afield.

Which should be music to the ears of everyone who loves Aberdeen. Everyone and his dug has an opinion on what needs to be done to regenerate the city centre, but they all agree on one thing. It needs people thronging its streets again.

One path to that is being carved by Scott and Rory – turning dead space into a living, breathing and – hopefully – popular venue.

We need more out-of-the-box thinking like that. More entrepreneurs are looking at some of the unloved places of Aberdeen and asking: “What can we do with that?”

Right now, ours is a city in transition. All the construction work and building projects are for a better Aberdeen to come.

And in that mix, entrepreneurs and visionaries like Scott and Rory are vital to give the Granite City back its big, beating, wonderful heart.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.