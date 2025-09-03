Colin Farquhar: Flags tied to Aberdeen lampposts have nothing to do with patriotism

A few months ago, at the tail-end of winter, I heard of an issue that was affecting the usual sombre, sleepy way of life back-home in Whitehills.

A section of streetlights in the village weren’t working, and folk were struggling to move around after sundown. It happened to be on a street with numerous elderly residents, where dog walkers would often frequent. It also happens to be across the road from the local primary school.

Not really the perfect place to be in near pitch darkness, in a part of the world where pitch darkness is fairly frequent over certain parts of the year.

From what I can gather, residents and representatives have spoken to Aberdeenshire Council, without much forecast of a resolution, communications typically as circular as the solar day itself.

And please – refrain from any jokes about the Buchan coast being plunged into the Dark Ages.

Anyway, the nights are drawing in and the problem remains, having been somewhat neutered over summer by the near constant daylight in our part of the world. What happened? Apparently, an electrical issue caused by rust necessitated their switching off.

We can only guess what is necessitating their not being switched back on. So, one part of one street in Banffshire is now undergoing a social experiment in which Aberdeenshire Council’s oft-mooted Great Lighting Switch Off is actually happening.

All well and good in June, July, and early August when we’re all mostly in bed before dark.

However, it’s likely to be less helpful in December when we get about six hours of serviceable sunlight.

Unlit street lights are just like ungritted pavements

Much like un-gritted pavements, they are just another deterrent for people who might need the comfort of being able to see their feet and any obstacles around before leaving the house.

And for the suggested curtailment of streetlight provision across the wider region? As a policy, it might be well-meaning, aimed at reducing the Environmental footprint of and cost for the Council. But it falls at a practical hurdle – ‘it’s too dark’ – people cannae see.

If only bright ideas were as easy as Thomas Edison made them seem.

I can imagine some practical applications, however, where having less light in a streetlight might be helpful, rather than a hindrance. In fact, there’s been a spate of situations of late in Aberdeen which might have been better off without any light cast on them in the first place.

Perhaps, for example, where a gaggle of misguided individuals might be attempting a late-night ascent with a flag and a ladder, putting a certain national flag to misuse.

A switch-off from 1am-5am might prevent a bit of tomfoolery in that regard. Here’s hoping they’ve got the appropriate health and safety gear.

Streetlights in Aberdeen have been draped in flags

Streetlights in Aberdeen, most prominently along Great Northern Road and across the King George VI Bridge, have become draped in flags of late – mimicking anti-migrant protests South of the border. Much like the asylum hotel protests, it’s terrible to have seen this spread to our corner of Scotland.

Like so many unlit and unfixed streetlights in Banffshire, one wonders when the council might get around to removing them, wasting time and precious resources at a time when there’s not a huge amount of that going around.

I’d also hardly blame the council for not readily wandering into such a difficult subject. How on earth do you remove independently installed national flags without being accused of a lack of patriotism? The irony is, their installation has nothing to do with patriotism in the first place.

Of course, the infrastructural problems – unlit streetlights, or unaffordable housing, or NHS waiting times or even bankrupt councils – that inspire these types of protests ultimately have very little to do with migrants, ‘illegal’ or otherwise. And by ‘very little’ I mean ‘nothing’.

To believe they do, while refusing to see the greater inequalities that plague us, is not to see the light at all.

It might be easier to blame those without any agency for our problems, but that doesn’t make it right.

Hopefully by the time Autumn rolls into darker December the streetlights up in Whitehills are fixed, and the villagers can get around without too much hassle – otherwise it’s ‘torch or twisted ankle’.

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen, I hope we’re able to put this blip behind us, and use our streetlights and flags as they’re intended.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector.