Euan McColm: Nothing sums up ineptitude of Aberdeen City Council better than 20mph fiasco

Does anything better sum up the ineptitude of local government than the decision by Aberdeen City Council to slash the speed limit across the city without actually bothering to tell drivers?

More than 700 roads in the city were affected last week by a ruling cutting the maximum speed from 30 to 20mph.

And this would be just fine if it weren’t for the fact that the law remains unenforceable because council chiefs still haven’t put signs up to inform motorists of the new limit.

Here, perfectly captured for all to witness, is pointless bureaucracy in action.

Of course, it is traditional for 55-year-old men like me to deprecate the very idea of speed limits. We are expected to complain about being “caught out” by camera flashes or speed-gun toting motorway cops.

I – with three entirely deserved points on my licence – can’t understand this attitude.

What other crime would we commit, then whine over being caught?

The golf club bars of the nation are not filled, on a Sunday evening, with men talking about how unfair it was that they were stopped from leaving Marks and Sparks with a cashmere sweater stuffed down their chinos or bemoaning their latest arrest for vandalising a bus shelter.

I should declare a personal interest in this matter (though I would argue that we all have a personal interest in not being killed by speeding motorists).

Eight years ago, when he was just seven years old and walking home from the gym with his mum and sister, my son ran ahead to cross the road. The green man was displayed and he stepped off the pavement only to be struck by a car.

The wee man was thrown yards down the road, ending up unconscious on the ground.

He was incredibly lucky that he landed in such a way that he did not suffer a serious head injury.

Not a week has passed since then when I have not, at some point, found myself thinking “what if?”

What if he had landed differently? What if he’d been alone? What, I wonder, my heart sinking in my chest, if the woman had been driving even slightly faster?

Someone struck by a car travelling at 30 miles per hour is five times more likely to be killed than if it were going at 20 (Over the past five years, there have been no deaths in Aberdeen involving people being struck by cars travelling at 20mph and three where the speed was recorded as 30mph).

So, you won’t catch me complaining about a decision to lower speed limits on busy city streets.

Aberdeen’s 20mph limits not being enforceable is ridiculous

The city-wide reduction in speed limits officially came into force more than a week ago, yet the only warning appears to have been announcements placed – just 24 hours before the new restrictions were imposed – in the local papers.

Those motorists who do not drive with the evening paper open on the passenger seat have no idea that the roads on which they travel may have had the speed limit reduced.

But – and this is where it gets especially ridiculous – that doesn’t currently matter because, for as long as the roadside signs are not updated, the new restrictions are meaningless. No motorist can be ticketed for speeding in a 20 zone so long as they are not going over 30.

For some inexplicable reason, the move to reduce speed limits has cost Aberdeen council taxpayers £1million.

Back in June, when councillors voted through the plan, there was quite the backlash from opposition members who claimed that it was “a tick-box exercise” that would prove unenforceable.

That criticism always appeared to me to be naked populism.

Slowing traffic in certain areas of Aberdeen seems an eminently sensible objective. Why shouldn’t there be 20mph limits within 100 metres of schools, community centres, churches, and hospitals?

Who is in such a rush that they cannot drive without thinking of the safety of pedestrians – many young, many elderly and infirm – on the way to their destination?

Behind the reduction in speed limits is the desire of the local authority to encourage more people to cycle or use public transport.

Anyone familiar with the state of Aberdeen’s streets may wonder whether biking is the safest of options. And as for public transport, well, an investment of £1m in better services might have done more to improve road safety than reduced speed limits that can’t be enforced.

The plan to cut speeds across Aberdeen is a good one, but its implementation has been a car crash.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers