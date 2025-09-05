Kate Forbes: ‘Magical Glenfinnan is worth protecting, but making Highland tourism sustainable needs investment and creativity’

Glenfinnan viaduct has become an iconic landmark both within Scotland and around the world.

Most of us will have seen images of the unique structure being traversed by a steam train, against a spectacular backdrop of Scottish hills.

It’s picturesque, undoubtedly one of the best beauty spots in the west of the country, and in recent years, it has grown very popular as a destination for tourists after it featured in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter film series.

Whilst tourism is a great thing – as the MSP for a beautiful Highland constituency I know the benefits for local economies – concentration in one small place causes significant disruption to both locals and visitors alike.

This is the case at Glenfinnan where the impact on the local community has been less than magical.

Glenfinnan roads overwhelmed by tourism traffic

This tiny corner of Scotland has seen almost 500,000 visitors from around the world in a year, all keen to catch a glimpse of the iconic viaduct and train.

You can just imagine the result – vehicle congestion, rental cars being abandoned on double yellow lines along the approaching A-road, and car parks bursting at the seams.

On visits to Glenfinnan, I’ve seen degraded paths and broken verges. The beauty spot made famous by Bonnie Prince Charlie simply wasn’t designed to host so many visitors.

Almost half a million tourists a year is eye-watering for any settlement, let alone a small place like Glenfinnan which only has around 150 residents.

Over the last few years, I’ve worked with others to manage the situation. The Glenfinnan Community Council, Glenfinnan Community Facilities SCIO (who own and operate the largest car park at the site) and organisations like the National Trust for Scotland and Visit Scotland have mounted a sustained effort to bring about much needed change.

‘Laying tarmac over the Highlands for tourism seems short-sighted’

A few years ago, that collaborative approach resulted in an expanded car park. However, within years, and especially after Covid, this expanded facility was also overwhelmed.

The temptation might have been to build more car parks at this stage, but simply laying tarmac over the best of the Highlands seems short-sighted.

Instead, we’ve been exploring ways to change visitor behaviour. We’ve introduced shuttle buses from Fort William, worked to improve train services, and focused on educating visitors on how and where to park responsibly.

Through the Scottish Parliament, we’ve secured powers for Highland Council to enforce parking charges on trunk roads, to tackle illegal parking along roads such as the A830 through Glenfinnan.

Past work has also led to the introduction of bollards, yellow lines, and pedestrian crossing points.

A footbridge and new pathways help manage visitor flow while protecting the landscape. Traffic management measures have reduced congestion.

Why more needs to be done to help share Highlands with the world

I recognise that there is more to do, and I will be pushing for continued collaboration between the local community, Highland Council, Transport Scotland, Police Scotland, transport services, the National Trust for Scotland, VisitScotland and others.

At Glenfinnan, there is no simple fix and managing the situation requires longer-term work.

This summer I met with community representatives, the National Trust for Scotland, and VisitScotland to walk the site and discuss the next phase of solutions.

We explored ideas such as a park-and-ride facility further up the glen, and more focused national messaging to manage visitor expectations.

The situation at Glenfinnan reflects a broader question facing Scotland, and the Highlands in particular: how do we share our most cherished, beautiful landscapes with the world at large whilst honouring the people who live in them?

It’s a very important question, and one that has come up regularly in other areas.

Recent coverage about the Highland Council’s visitor centre at the Storr reveals that there are measures that can be taken to reduce the impact on local communities whilst improving the experience of visitors.

‘Highland tourism needs investment and creativity’

Scottish Government funding for the road to Neist Point and the Fairy Pools in Skye, enabling the Highland Council to make significant improvements, has massively reduced the number of times the road has been closed this summer.

The point is that there are tools available to us to reduce the pressure on local communities, and in so doing, improve the experience for visitors.

These debates are not about being anti-tourism – people well know the benefits of visitors.

According to VisitScotland, tourism generates £10.8 billion in visitor spending annually, with the sector providing employment for 245,000 people across 16,045 businesses.

Instead, this is about focusing on local communities and ensuring that the infrastructure is sustainable. What gives me hope is the dedication I see from communities across the Highlands.

In Glenfinnan alone, I see local volunteers invest time and effort to deliver improvements for their neighbours.

Managing tourism is about listening to local concerns, being willing to collaborate across public bodies, and investing in solutions which address challenges as they emerge.

Glenfinnan is worth protecting and so are the people who live in and cherish this place. Achieving that will take further investment and creativity to identify new solutions.

Kate Forbes is the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch.