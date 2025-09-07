David Knight: Asylum hotel plans for Old Aberdeen should be held to same planning regulations as everyone else

I was leafing through a council document listing all the reasons why it granted a planning application for a small house extension in Old Aberdeen.

Just a humble extension, but it seemed a threat to the very foundations of what makes the character of Old Aberdeen so sensitive and worth preserving

It was reassuring to observe the caution with which council planners analysed the application to ensure it did not upset the apple cart.

I thought of it again after the Press and Journal revealed that the Home Office was about to steamroll through a plan to turn student accommodation in the same Old Aberdeen conservation area into flats for illegal asylum seekers.

Without a “by your leave” to ordinary people in the district, who will be somewhat bemused by the new neighbours.

And totally by-passing the normal rigorous planning hurdles that the rest of us face in such a sensitive area.

I’m interested to see how plans play out for asylum hotel in Old Aberdeen

So it will be interesting to see how the issue now plays out over the flats at quiet, leafy 130 Don Street.

Arrogant civil servants in the Home Office simply brushed aside the normal rules as not applying to them.

At least it’s consistent with the government’s mantra that the needs of illegal asylum seekers are more pressing than ordinary people.

So I popped over to Don Street to take a look for myself.

A classic Old Aberdeen lane lined with exquisite granite cottages and a boundary wall along ancient Seaton Park; a history clue is Sir William Wallace Wynd enclosing private apartments nearby.

Further up the narrow lane towards the historical gem St Machar Cathedral are lovely old detached bungalows.

It was idyllic and the only sounds were the wind rustling trees in the park, and a few women walking dogs or picnicking with toddlers.

The only blots on the landscape were modern “barrack blocks” sandwiching the cottages – earmarked as an alternative to asylum hotels.

A large car park which would presumably double as a recreation area lay behind; ancient low cottage garden walls a few feet away did not seem to offer much noise protection.

The proposal and locale did not appear to pass the fundamental test of “preserving the character of the conservation area and neighbourhood”.

It looked like someone in Whitehall used a blindfold and pin to pick it out.

I fell into conversation with a man tending his garden outside one of the bungalows.

“No letter, no consultation…people are upset,” he told me.

Ordinary people have a right to know.

Looking again at the modest single-storey extension in Old Aberdeen, I noted council officers came to the conclusion that, despite some slight doubts about the design, it would actually “preserve the character, appearance and amenity of the existing dwelling and the surrounding area”.

Tellingly, in the context of historic places, “it would preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area”.

To cap it off, the titchy nine-foot square extension was deemed to have “no material impact on the climate and nature crises”.

For years they have been approving HMO licenses

I suspect planners in Aberdeen might be holding their hands up in horror privately over the Home Office playing fast and loose in Old Aberdeen.

Yet haven’t they been doing something similar for years in this special place?

So although we might accuse the Home Office of being brutally unfair over local planning sensitivities, local authorities have already been doing the same with student HMOs.

They now appear to occupy up to 90% of certain streets around the Aberdeen University campus; they have changed the supposedly precious character already.

I must declare an interest and first-hand experience, as I reside not far away.

I suspect that if the tiny extension was suddenly turned into a five-storey block housing 50 students, it would have been waved through in an instant.

People might accuse me of being racist, but I come from a family of legal economic migrants from Cork in Ireland – and I was bullied and battered for it at primary school; today’s legal economic migrants have an important role here.

So I’m sensitive to that, and to keeping our door open to genuine fleeing refugees who face torture and death.

But I also have sympathy for those who genuinely fear we are being swamped by this massive grey area of “illegals” to the point where the fabric of society is fraying.

In raising their voices on the streets, they can easily be characterised as “lynch mobs”.

For me, Old Aberdeen is more about planning rules being flouted blatantly, along with the views of ordinary people most affected.

The sort of person an old judge described years ago as “the man on the Clapham omnibus”.

Or, as I prefer, “the man on the bus to Brora”.

What happened to this “man in the street”?

I think he’s lying face down in the gutter.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal