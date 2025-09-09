Scott Begbie: Aberdeen is no different from Rome or Barcelona when it comes to building projects so let’s stop moaning about it

What do Barcelona, Cannes, Rome and Aberdeen have in common?

They all have an epicentre of building works happening in the heart of their cities.

I know this because I’ve spent the last week on a cruise of the Med (yeah, check me) with all of the above European cities as ports of call.

The world-famous La Rambla in the heart of Barcelona? Building site.

How about the wonderful seafront promenade of Cannes, graced by Hollywood legends? Building site.

The Coliseum in Rome? Building site. (Yes, I know it’s an ancient ruin, but they were digging up the streets around this venerable arena).

Never once, though, did I look at it and think: “Jings, this place is a spit hole” (Curse my clumsy fingers).

Nope, I just took it as read that they were in the middle of improvements, and I’m sure it will all be nice when it’s finished.

Moaning about Aberdeen is a common pastime for locals

Meanwhile, in the Granite City, folk are screaming from every corner of social media about just how rubbish Aberdeen is because Union Street is a disgrace thanks to all the road and building works. And at every opportunity, the Abermoaners throw in the odd comment about why on earth would tourists want to come here on a cruise ship?

They are oblivious about the effect this venom and bile has on making Aberdeen a destination for folk from around the world deciding where to visit. Let me give you an example.

Before joining our cruise in Barcelona, we decided it might be nice to spend a couple of nights there before getting on the ship. But our research kept throwing up repeated warnings about how unsafe it is because of pickpockets and baddies ready to mug unwitting tourists.

We genuinely swithered about spending any more time than necessary in Barcelona, then decided to just go for it – with special anti-theft crossover bags, just in case.

Of course, criticism can be justified

It turns out Barcelona is one of the most wonderful, vibrant and engaging cities I’ve ever visited. And we rambled La Rambla without ever once feeling unsafe or at risk. Sure, it was a case of ‘wits aboot’ at times … just like any major city.

Of course, criticism is often justified as Aberdeen goes through a transition and folk have every right to express their feelings. But they should also remember the words they type on their phone or tablet have an impact in the real world – especially now that those words have a global audience.

Which makes it so important that when pointing to the downsides of Aberdeen, we steer away from hysteria and hyperbole.

And if people are quick to point out what they don’t like, they should be just as quick to big up what is good and wonderful about the city we all care for.

The world is watching, so let’s paint a more attractive picture of Aberdeen. To do otherwise is an act of self-harm at a time when we need tourism to bloom and flourish for all our sakes.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.