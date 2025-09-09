Scott Begbie: Aberdeen is no different from Rome or Barcelona when it comes to building projects so let’s stop moaning about it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen is no different from Rome or Barcelona when it comes to building projects so let’s stop moaning about it

The world is watching, so let’s paint a more attractive picture of Aberdeen.

By Scott Begbie

What do Barcelona, Cannes, Rome and Aberdeen have in common?

They all have an epicentre of building works happening in the heart of their cities.

I know this because I’ve spent the last week on a cruise of the Med (yeah, check me) with all of the above European cities as ports of call.

The world-famous La Rambla in the heart of Barcelona? Building site.

How about the wonderful seafront promenade of Cannes, graced by Hollywood legends? Building site.

The Coliseum in Rome? Building site. (Yes, I know it’s an ancient ruin, but they were digging up the streets around this venerable arena).

Never once, though, did I look at it and think: “Jings, this place is a spit hole” (Curse my clumsy fingers).

Nope, I just took it as read that they were in the middle of improvements, and I’m sure it will all be nice when it’s finished.

Moaning about Aberdeen is a common pastime for locals

Meanwhile, in the Granite City, folk are screaming from every corner of social media about just how rubbish Aberdeen is because Union Street is a disgrace thanks to all the road and building works. And at every opportunity, the Abermoaners throw in the odd comment about why on earth would tourists want to come here on a cruise ship?

They are oblivious about the effect this venom and bile has on making Aberdeen a destination for folk from around the world deciding where to visit. Let me give you an example.

Before joining our cruise in Barcelona, we decided it might be nice to spend a couple of nights there before getting on the ship. But our research kept throwing up repeated warnings about how unsafe it is because of pickpockets and baddies ready to mug unwitting tourists.

Rambla del Mar, Barcelona.
Rambla del Mar, Barcelona.

We genuinely swithered about spending any more time than necessary in Barcelona, then decided to just go for it – with special anti-theft crossover bags, just in case.

Of course, criticism can be justified

It turns out Barcelona is one of the most wonderful, vibrant and engaging cities I’ve ever visited. And we rambled La Rambla without ever once feeling unsafe or at risk. Sure, it was a case of ‘wits aboot’ at times … just like any major city.

Of course, criticism is often justified as Aberdeen goes through a transition and folk have every right to express their feelings. But they should also remember the words they type on their phone or tablet have an impact in the real world – especially now that those words have a global audience.

Which makes it so important that when pointing to the downsides of Aberdeen, we steer away from hysteria and hyperbole.

And if people are quick to point out what they don’t like, they should be just as quick to big up what is good and wonderful about the city we all care for.

The world is watching, so let’s paint a more attractive picture of Aberdeen. To do otherwise is an act of self-harm at a time when we need tourism to bloom and flourish for all our sakes.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

