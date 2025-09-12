Alex Banks: ‘Traffic lights would put an end to notorious Inshes roundabout madness’

I don’t think it’s an overstatement to say the recent Inshes roundabout palaver is just the latest in a long run of shambles surrounding the junction.

Having spoken to family and friends, I know several people will take longer routes through Inverness just to avoid the chaos.

That is easier said than done, because it means you miss out on a whole corner of shops and activities in the Highland capital. But for some, it seems worth it.

It’s not down to new issues, either.

Last year, our readers voted it as the worst roundabout in Inverness, so it has a reputation.

With six directions of traffic the junction can become messy fairly easily and usually does.

It’s not rare to hear blaring horns when you’re in the area, whether it be cars in the wrong lane or just someone desperate to find a small gap of sorts and make their move.

However, while Highland Council-hired contractors were resurfacing it, things went from bad to worse.

The six-day project saw changes to the layout of the Inshes roundabout, including lanes being painted in the wrong place to add to the confusion.

So, surely there must be a solution to Inshes roundabout – and personally, I don’t think councillors need to look to far to find the answer.

Notable issues at Inshes

While covering the embarrassment of lane lines being painted in the wrong place, I drove to the roundabout along Culloden Road.

Roundabouts and Highlanders don’t seem to get on very well at the best of times, or at least in my experience.

To be fair, they weren’t even a part of my driving test route.

And I have never been fond of this particular roundabout, but I approached with extra caution this day after the social media outcry.

Even so, I underestimated the consequence of the error. It wasn’t a particularly busy time, but even still getting in the right lane to head onto the northbound A9 was a nightmare.

You could be waiting for hours on end, because you are no longer just looking for a gap from vehicles coming from your right.

I found myself competing with drivers in a different lane for the same space and could feel the road rage coming on.

Thankfully, Highland Council were quick to fix the error, and so my visit a few days later was more relaxed.

But it still left me thinking more could and should be done.

Give Inverness traffic the green light at Inshes roundabout

It feels a fairly easy solution to the issues at Inshes roundabout – traffic lights.

I travel around the Longman roundabout almost every day, and it has a system which works well.

I am yet to see even a near-miss at the junction. No two cars are fighting for the same space on the roundabout.

And you know you’re going to make your turn-off without slamming on the brakes due to a rushing motorist with tunnel vision.

I know there are eventual plans to upgrade the Longman roundabout to a flyover, but for now, it works for what it is.

Sure, it may mean you have to start your daily commute a few minutes earlier in order to deal with the build-up, but it all seems worth it to me.

And in all honesty, there are already lengthy tailbacks at the junction.

It would certainly help to deal with a complex traffic flow and prevent the constant fight for a space on the roundabout.

I took the question to Highland Council to see what they thought about the possibility of traffic lights on Inshes roundabout.

The council told me there are no plans as of now to invest in traffic lights for the roundabout.

But now that I have raised the idea, I am hopeful that changes. Maybe I’m not the first, maybe nothing will be done. But I can’t see why not to be honest.

Alex Banks works in Inverness as a journalist for the Press and Journal.