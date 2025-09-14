David Knight: I narrowly escaped serious injury after vicious gull attack but others might not be so lucky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

David Knight: I narrowly escaped serious injury after vicious gull attack but others might not be so lucky

Violent gull attacks are only getting worse and are not helped by those who feed them.

Gulls are plaguing us for food, and we keep feeding them.
By David Knight

It was a cowardly attack on me which literally came out of the blue – a real sucker punch, as they say.

I was mugged in broad daylight.

The blow to my head came from behind and slightly to the left.

I’d only left Asda at Aberdeen Beach Boulevard shops seconds before with a handmade pizza in my hands (medium spicy beef, thin tomato base with extra onions, bacon and cheese, if you must know).

I was walking with it thrust out in front of me like a waiter delivering it proudly to a table, handing it on a plate to any snatch-thieves flying around the vicinity.

Suddenly, a big horrible gull landed on my head from behind and tried to take it.

I shuddered as I felt its huge wings flapping around my ears (if you’ve ever wondered about having your lug-holes stroked by a gull, don’t try it).

Luckily, I couldn’t feel its breath on my cheeks because its head was buried in my pizza after ripping its beak through the cellophane covering.

Survival instinct was kicking in: it was actually attempting a take-off with my pizza, so I held on for dear life – especially as I had bought this specially for my wife.

In those few seconds, it suddenly flashed into my mind that I should have bought a frozen pizza.

Not because my wife prefers the taste of frozen ones, but it would have been better for bashing the gull’s brains out.

Gulls are scavenging for food. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

In our mad, woke world, I’m sure the police would have turned up en masse and arrested me.

I’m confident any murder charge would be reduced to culpable homicide due to the troubled state of my mind and diminished responsibility through shock (they would have no way of knowing that some might argue I was already suffering from this anyway).

The bird gave up and fled the scene to look for another gullible victim.

I stared down at the damaged pizza gripped in my white knuckles.

Not surprisingly, a large beak-shaped hole was gaping back at me like something out of a Disney Daffy Duck cartoon.

Gull attack left me shaken

Its razor-sharp bill had cut right through the wrapper and several layers of toppings to reach the pizza base.

So, unable to get airborne with it, the gull decided instead to take the biggest mouthful possible.

In shock, I rang my wife to tell her the news.

Not much pity from that direction – she thought it was hilarious.

But her mood changed suddenly when I asked if she’d be happy to cut around the beak-shaped hole and warm it up anyway.

My ears were soon ringing again, and I knew straight away I’d have to get another one.

Who knows how many varieties of bacteria are dripping from a gull’s beak?

Why are we being gripped by a gulls crisis?

Luckily, the staff were great about replacing it; maybe they should provide protective helmets, too?

I stuck the new pizza in a bag to disguise it from the aerial assassin still hanging around outside.

Using whatever cover I could, I dodged from vehicle to vehicle to reach my parked car like something out of Mission Impossible, but I think it was probably more Mr Bean.

Believe it or not, I had a grudging respect for the gull that risked its life to carry out such a polished, precision attack.

Spitfire pilots in the Battle of Britain also preferred to attack their targets from above and behind for maximum effect.

It’s no laughing matter when you’re left a bloodied victim

Of course, there’s a funny side whenever people are pestered by gulls or even wasps, for that matter.

But not when you see bloodied victims in pages of the P&J; the danger has reached epic crisis proportions.

I’ve seen people attacked by gulls around beach food outlets on a regular basis. The trouble is, victims could easily damage themselves seriously by falling or being run over.

Official action to deter the gulls is still not getting airborne, frustratingly.

But are we our own worst enemies?

A gull stealing food on the beach. Image: Kath Flannery

I’ve noticed something else: how many people actually feed the gulls outside the beach shops, such as white van men of all people while having a break.

But what took the biscuit was a woman on a pavement bench throwing crisps to a flock of gulls around her feet.

I tried to get closer without looking like a weirdo and spotted they were Golden Wonder chippies (either gravy or curry flavour), but they loved them.

Should people be fined or warned for doing this? But without Scottish government funding the council would be too skint and the police not bothered.

During Covid the winged scavengers were hit by lack of discarded food waste on the streets.

I might have been left with half a pizza, but half the battle in stopping this is persuading humans not to feed gulls – either intentionally or unwittingly.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

Conversation