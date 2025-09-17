Neil Drysdale: Train services were fast and reliable on my European rail holiday – why can’t we have same in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Drysdale: Train services were fast and reliable on my European rail holiday – why can’t we have same in Scotland?

A recent visit to Belgium and Italy highlighted the quality of their rail network, but problems continue to plague train services in Scotland.

Neil Drysdale has just returned from a European rail journey, and found it almost incomparable to Scottish train travel.
By Neil Drysdale

It was the sort of railway journey which I would never have dreamed of taking anywhere in Britain.

Our recent holiday itinerary featured a trip from Ypres to Bruges in Belgium, which involved a change of trains at Courtray, with our service scheduled to arrive in the latter city at 11.50am and our connection due to depart from a different platform FIVE minutes later.

Wherever you live in the UK, from Aberdeen to Abergavenny, this would have been a recipe for frayed fingernails, anxious scrutiny of watches and general frazzle.

A system run on the right lines

Yet, as it transpired, there wasn’t even the hint of palpitation. Instead, after leaving Ypres on a comfortable, smooth-running train, we reached our destination with seven minutes to spare and safely made the connection without any difficulty.

Indeed, that was the story of the whole week with nary a hitch or glitch on the journey.

Every train was on time and they sped to where they were meant to go.

Two trains side by side at Elgin railway station. View is from a vantage point above.
ScotRail peak prices were scrapped on September 1. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

It was the same in Italy, where even a packed platform at Pompeii – one of the most popular tourist sites in the world – failed to spark any explosions of dismay.

And, if the authorities can manage this in Europe, why is it such a different story here?

We were left shivering in Inverness

As a non-driver, I’ve always loved travelling by rail, which avoids the threat of being caught up in motorway logjams or sweaty queues at airport check-in desks.

But the reality is that if you can’t depend on your train turning up on time, you’re never entirely at ease, whether you are planning a holiday or using a commuter service.

Scotrail train travelling along a rural section of the track.
Disruption and delays are common on Scottish rail journeys. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

That aforementioned experience in Belgium contrasted starkly with a weekend break in the Highlands last winter. Our Aberdeen-Inverness service puttered along the line, as if it was Brian the snail from The Magic Roundabout.

We were a few minutes late for our connection, but surely, given the number of passengers heading to other routes, ScotRail would employ some common sense.

Pause for hollow laughter.

This was not an isolated episode

Sadly, however, there wasn’t much to chortle about as we shivered in a cold waiting room for the next two hours and day turned to night in the Highland capital.

Suddenly, Golspie seemed a long way in the distance. And, of course, while the network apologised for the situation, it was done via a Dalek-style voice on the tannoy.

Formartine and Buchan Way in Aberdeenshire. Image: DC Thomson.

The Scottish Government officially scrapped peak rail fares for ScotRail services this month, which should be the catalyst for an increasing number of customers.

And yet I wonder how it will stack up. Of course, there should be a positive reaction to cheaper tickets encouraging more people to use public transport, which will lower carbon emissions and support those affected by the cost of living.

Why does it feel a hollow gesture?

But there’s something about the policy which ignores a basic fact of life. Namely, that railway – and bus – services in the north of Scotland are frequently so inadequate.

If there’s a storm, everything grinds to a halt. If there’s a signal failure, or a points malfunction, it’s eeny-meeny-miny-moe whether your journey even happens.

And, if you live in Peterhead or Fraserburgh, you’re 20 miles from your nearest train.

Could rail services return to Fraserburgh and Peterhead? Image: David Spaven.

With a population of more than 19,000, Peterhead is the second largest town in Scotland without a rail service – and now has the biggest fish market in Europe.

And last weekend’s Seafest in the Blue Toon was a reminder of how the public will support initiatives and new ideas which provide enhanced public transport links.

The parties should back the scheme

You can’t blame organisations such as the Campaign for North East Rail and Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, whose Buchan Sustainable Transport Study made a powerful case for new railway stations boosting regeneration in the north east.

But where’s the political will to do more than just indulge in platitudes? Yes, these projects will cost a lot of money. So did revitalising the Edinburgh-Galashiels rail link.

Yet the investment could be just the shot in the arm which the region needs.

Kintore railway station has proved popular with customers since reopening in October 2020. Pic: Kami Thomson.

I’ve savoured the quality and reliability of trains in Europe, whether in Italy, Belgium or France. And railway expert and author, David Spaven, has relished his journeys in Germany.

It surely shouldn’t be beyond the wit of British transport operators to follow their lead.

David told me: “I have often travelled by rail in Germany, and their best trains – the sleek inter-city expresses – are streets ahead of what Britain can offer.

“Rail privatisation here was an ideological diversion which cost the taxpayer dear.

“While private operators do play an important role in the German set-up, there has not been the massive fragmentation we’ve seen in the rail industry here.”

A train approaching Dyce Station, the start of the Formartine and Buchan Line, in 1960.

I can only speak from experience. And I’ve travelled across Europe enough to state unequivocally their rail services are on a higher grade altogether than here in the north.

But who is going to do something about it? If the politicians vying for Holyrood seats next year don’t make the issue a priority, maybe we should all start asking them why.

They serve us. Not the other way around.

Conversation