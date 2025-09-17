Neil Drysdale: Train services were fast and reliable on my European rail holiday – why can’t we have same in Scotland?

It was the sort of railway journey which I would never have dreamed of taking anywhere in Britain.

Our recent holiday itinerary featured a trip from Ypres to Bruges in Belgium, which involved a change of trains at Courtray, with our service scheduled to arrive in the latter city at 11.50am and our connection due to depart from a different platform FIVE minutes later.

Wherever you live in the UK, from Aberdeen to Abergavenny, this would have been a recipe for frayed fingernails, anxious scrutiny of watches and general frazzle.

A system run on the right lines

Yet, as it transpired, there wasn’t even the hint of palpitation. Instead, after leaving Ypres on a comfortable, smooth-running train, we reached our destination with seven minutes to spare and safely made the connection without any difficulty.

Indeed, that was the story of the whole week with nary a hitch or glitch on the journey.

Every train was on time and they sped to where they were meant to go.

It was the same in Italy, where even a packed platform at Pompeii – one of the most popular tourist sites in the world – failed to spark any explosions of dismay.

And, if the authorities can manage this in Europe, why is it such a different story here?

We were left shivering in Inverness

As a non-driver, I’ve always loved travelling by rail, which avoids the threat of being caught up in motorway logjams or sweaty queues at airport check-in desks.

But the reality is that if you can’t depend on your train turning up on time, you’re never entirely at ease, whether you are planning a holiday or using a commuter service.

That aforementioned experience in Belgium contrasted starkly with a weekend break in the Highlands last winter. Our Aberdeen-Inverness service puttered along the line, as if it was Brian the snail from The Magic Roundabout.

We were a few minutes late for our connection, but surely, given the number of passengers heading to other routes, ScotRail would employ some common sense.

Pause for hollow laughter.

This was not an isolated episode

Sadly, however, there wasn’t much to chortle about as we shivered in a cold waiting room for the next two hours and day turned to night in the Highland capital.

Suddenly, Golspie seemed a long way in the distance. And, of course, while the network apologised for the situation, it was done via a Dalek-style voice on the tannoy.

The Scottish Government officially scrapped peak rail fares for ScotRail services this month, which should be the catalyst for an increasing number of customers.

And yet I wonder how it will stack up. Of course, there should be a positive reaction to cheaper tickets encouraging more people to use public transport, which will lower carbon emissions and support those affected by the cost of living.

Why does it feel a hollow gesture?

But there’s something about the policy which ignores a basic fact of life. Namely, that railway – and bus – services in the north of Scotland are frequently so inadequate.

If there’s a storm, everything grinds to a halt. If there’s a signal failure, or a points malfunction, it’s eeny-meeny-miny-moe whether your journey even happens.

And, if you live in Peterhead or Fraserburgh, you’re 20 miles from your nearest train.

With a population of more than 19,000, Peterhead is the second largest town in Scotland without a rail service – and now has the biggest fish market in Europe.

And last weekend’s Seafest in the Blue Toon was a reminder of how the public will support initiatives and new ideas which provide enhanced public transport links.

The parties should back the scheme

You can’t blame organisations such as the Campaign for North East Rail and Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, whose Buchan Sustainable Transport Study made a powerful case for new railway stations boosting regeneration in the north east.

But where’s the political will to do more than just indulge in platitudes? Yes, these projects will cost a lot of money. So did revitalising the Edinburgh-Galashiels rail link.

Yet the investment could be just the shot in the arm which the region needs.

I’ve savoured the quality and reliability of trains in Europe, whether in Italy, Belgium or France. And railway expert and author, David Spaven, has relished his journeys in Germany.

It surely shouldn’t be beyond the wit of British transport operators to follow their lead.

David told me: “I have often travelled by rail in Germany, and their best trains – the sleek inter-city expresses – are streets ahead of what Britain can offer.

“Rail privatisation here was an ideological diversion which cost the taxpayer dear.

“While private operators do play an important role in the German set-up, there has not been the massive fragmentation we’ve seen in the rail industry here.”

I can only speak from experience. And I’ve travelled across Europe enough to state unequivocally their rail services are on a higher grade altogether than here in the north.

But who is going to do something about it? If the politicians vying for Holyrood seats next year don’t make the issue a priority, maybe we should all start asking them why.

They serve us. Not the other way around.