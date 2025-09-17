Colin Farquhar: Anger should be directed at UK’s shoddy asylum system – not those being housed in Aberdeen

There was a wonderful article a few weeks ago in your Press & Journal, about ‘the coo that doesn’t moo’ – the Torry Coo foghorn.

Now, I haven’t walked around Greyhope Road for quite a while, perhaps since being confined to local strolls during the pandemic. I vaguely remember happening upon the horn, wondering what it was, and then putting it to the back of my mind, likely distracted by whatever next thought was blown ashore.

It is striking and a wonderful reminder of Aberdeen’s seafaring legacy, and that those who were borne toward us should arrive as safely as they can, better in the haven of the harbour than put upon the rocks.

That those on the land were thinking kindly of those arriving from an often rough sea, and are hoping they are safe.

It’s a shame that the sentiment doesn’t wholly echo through history.

We still welcome many through our port. Of late we’ve seen cruise tourists in their thousands, often wealthy and German, spending their money and time in the city, or moving up river to Deeside and beyond. Then there’s the oil, gas and wider international shipping. Aberdeen is the busiest harbour in Scotland. Thousands come and go.

I therefore like to think, when I read the latest news, were currents different and smaller boats were washing up on the north-east coast, rather than Dover, or Kent, we’d see them to refuge as best we could. The Torry Coo could blast, low and loud, to steer them to safety, rather than to disaster.

It saddens me to hear how Aberdeen asylum seekers are being treated

It’s saddening to me to read about recent hotel protests in Aberdeen and to see some of the language used online about people who are, in some cases, fleeing the very worst of circumstances. Thought of as herds, maybe, rather than humans.

There appears to be a suggestion from some that these migrants, asylum seekers, legal or illegal refugees – people – are living in the lap of luxury.

A single room, probably shared, in an empty Doubletree or Hampton or Sure doesn’t sound like luxury to me.

A hotel they may be in, but it’s hardly a holiday. The Costa del Sol isn’t staring back from the balcony. This is their reality, not their break from it.

It’s unlikely that moving them to former student accommodation, as is mooted, is going to solve any problem of perception either, and if Aberdeen City Council challenges that decision, we simply roll on to the next ‘where will they go?’.

In 1902 the Torry Coo was installed at Girdleness, replacing the original foghorn, which was insufficient to protect boats from the shore. Suddenly, powerful drones are projected 20 miles out to sea, through the haar.

And it worked. Along with the lighthouse, the foghorn went a long way to helping arrivals steer around the danger. Improvements to the system and investment made for improved outcomes – fewer shipwrecks and less tragedy.

What needs to happen?

The thing is, as always, the asylum issue is multifaceted and will take thought. And I understand to some extent why, for some, the issue causes fury, particularly in the cold, hard light of a post-Brexit UK.

Promises around NHS funding and driving down immigration turned out to be rubbish. Public infrastructure is, if anything, worse than before the EU referendum, and small boat arrivals are higher, without the correlation between the two that some would make out.

What needs to happen? A better-funded asylum system that works more efficiently and doesn’t leave people in limbo for long periods of time in hotels and temporary accommodation.

Proper refuge centres, that aren’t makeshift workarounds, that only serve to alienate local communities and create unsolvable impermanence that neither the Home Office nor local councils can properly manage.

Empathy and understanding. Transparency about the real causes of inequality from high-level politicians, and a determination not to fan flames for gain.

‘The striking Torry Coo remains, still sitting seawards’ – from the aforementioned bit in the P&J. The Coo was made obsolete eventually, by better solutions and improvements in technology in navigation. Satellites and radar, rather than the lowing of compressed air.

But the horn still stands, a splendid impression of our care for those beyond the haar.

Although Aberdeen may not have an easy solution to housing asylum seekers in the short-term, I’d hope our history suggests we can find more patience and compassion for folk who come from choppier waters than our own.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector.