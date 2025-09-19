Opinion: Incessant vaping is ruining live gigs for me, including Tom Grennan at P&J Live

People who vape in public spaces – enclosed or otherwise – are selfish.

I’m sorry, but it’s true.

I’m lucky enough to be of an age that I was growing up when smoking cigarettes was (mostly) going out of fashion.

I didn’t, like some of my P&J colleagues, have to endure people smoking in nightclubs – that, frankly, sounds awful.

I was eight when the smoking ban came into effect in the UK, so it has always been the norm for me.

Until vaping began to grow in popularity here and suddenly, the candy-smoke-breathing dragons are everywhere.

Including at gigs.

Selfish vapers tainted my recent gig

We had a blissful few years between the smoking ban and before vaping took off when we could enjoy clean, nicotine-free air.

Now, vaping has grown to be immensely popular.

Waiting at the bus stop, walking down the high street, I’m used to vape smoke/vapour hovering around me like a foul-smelling fog.

Usually, I just hold my breath until I pass the vapers.

The stuff lingers in the air, giving everything a faint hit of watermelon, bubblegum or whatever foul flavour folk are sucking on these days.

I had a great time at Tom Grennan’s gig earlier this week.

Smoking and vaping is prohibited indoors at P&J Live, but that didn’t stop several attendees around me puffing away on their vapes.

They aren’t sheepish about it either, blowing the nicotine-laced vapour at people around them without a care.

And there’s nowhere to go at a gig like that. Standing near the front, we were stuck, forced to inhale along with them.

I had the same experience at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee. There, at least, we were in the open air, so I could tell myself the nicotine concentration was further diluted.

However, the outside venue seemed to make all the vapers think they had a free pass to vape as much as they please.

I’d approach the main stage for the act – I remember The 1975 was particularly vaper-heavy – and above them I’d see a literal cloud of vapour.

There was no holding my breath to bypass this, it was everywhere.

I can’t be the only one bugged by vaping at gigs. Why isn’t it monitored better? Why aren’t vapes confiscated in places other than high schools?

7.4% of Scottish adolescents vape

According to Scottish Government data from 2024, as much as 7.4% of the sample aged 11-17 identified as current vapers.

And as much as 18.8% of that same group have tried vaping, and 4.6% do it regularly (more than once a week).

I understand that vaping is intended as a smoking cessation tool (a means to quit smoking cigarettes). But the reality is that plenty of young people who have never smoked in their life have become hooked on the things.

In 2023, I spoke to pupils at Morgan Academy about their thoughts on vaping for an article with The Courier.

One teen, just a 15-year-old, admitted that she “can’t live without her vape”.

The level of addiction in so many young people is frightening.

I’m against vapes for all sorts of reasons, including the health impact it has on users (especially youngsters who have never smoked cigarettes) and the environmental cost of vapes.

At least the ban on disposable vapes has made some impact on the number of vapes littered on Aberdeen’s streets.

Aberdeen litter picker Mike Scotland has seen a “drastic” change in the volume of littered vapes around the city.

But vapers are still everywhere.

There are also undoubtedly health risks to second-hand vaping, which, like second-hand smoke, affects innocent bystanders who aren’t the ones sucking away on a pink battery pack.

I didn’t sign up for those risks, so, please, give it a rest in public.

But on top of the impact this could have on people’s health, maybe people just don’t like it?

Maybe – get this – they might prefer to inhale oxygen over your candyfloss vapour?

What do you think of vaping at gigs? Let us know in the comments below.