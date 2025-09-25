Why it’s time Aberdeen embraced chain restaurants (yes, really)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why it’s time Aberdeen embraced chain restaurants (yes, really)

Chains bring footfall to Aberdeen's local independents – vape shops and bookies don't.

When Popeyes opened last spring, there were queues down Union Street...
By Karla Sinclair

We’ve all been there – sighing when another chain restaurant is moving in.

That was my first instinct too, when I returned to Aberdeen this spring after travelling for nine months.

Wandering down Union Street and through both Trinity Centre and Union Square, I noticed a few new names – Wingstop and Maki & Ramen among them – and some newcomers were local independents.

Wingstop’s Union Square branch opened in April. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

This felt refreshing at first. But the more I looked around, the more I realised that the city centre still felt quiet, even a little stagnant.

A moment of clarity

I bumped into a friend of mine last week. She mentioned a recent visit to Aberdeen and, to my initial dismay, said she went purely to try Wingstop.

Having spent years writing about small independents and meeting the passionate people behind them, I couldn’t help myself. I scowled and launched into my usual rant: why not support a local place instead?

Colleague Andy Morton and I are known to shout about supporting local, and that hasn’t changed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Head down to Aberdeen beach and support the food trucks. Or visit somewhere specialising in global cuisines – from Mexican to Thai, Italian to good old Scottish grub.

What’s your go-to independent in Aberdeen? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But then she told me that what started as a quick lunch trip turned into a full day out.

She wandered into Lolo and Co Boutique, browsed some charity shops, and even picked up a few bits from Copper and Grey on Chapel Street.

That’s when it hit me. Maybe these chain restaurants, the ones I’ve long been skeptical of, were actually doing something good for Aberdeen?

Lolo and Co owners Lauren and Rose Reid. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It’s not selling out – it’s survival

It’s no secret that the city centre has been struggling for years. Empty units, reduced footfall and the lingering effects of the pandemic have left many areas looking tired. In some places, derelict.

For the independents to survive, they need people.

Union Street earlier this month. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

The uncomfortable truth is, chains often have the marketing power to bring those people in. They can act like magnets, especially for younger crowds, students, or people from outside the city looking for something familiar.

My friend is a perfect example.

One trip for wings and chips led her to discovering some superb independents – which she loved, and assured me she’ll revisit. And she’s not alone.

Look at new Japanese spot Maki & Ramen, which opened last month in Union Square. It’s already welcomed a whopping 14,000 customers – and counting.

You really think every one of them only went there, then left the city centre? Not likely.

Inside Maki & Ramen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Chains don’t just drive footfall. They create jobs and training opportunities. And crucially, they’re more likely to take on big, risky leases that many independents simply can’t afford.

In that way, they fill gaps in the city that would otherwise sit empty.

Of course, I get it. The idea of new chain restaurants doesn’t spark excitement for everyone. And I’m not saying we want Aberdeen to become a carbon copy of every other UK high street.

When the alternatives are yet another vape shop, bookies or boarded-up windows… they don’t seem like the worst option.

Coexistence, not competition

So, why the hostility?

Yes, there’s a valid concern that chains threaten the survival of independent businesses. And if I had to choose, I’d pick an independent coffee shop over a Wendy’s opening on Union Street any day of the week.

But maybe that’s the point.

In cities like Aberdeen, it doesn’t have to be a competition. The two don’t need to be enemies. They might just need each other.

Chain restaurants fill gaps in the city centre that would otherwise remain empty. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

The chains bring big crowds. The independents keep them coming back.

It’s not about picking a side, it’s about understanding the balance – and being willing to support both.

Go for ramen. Grab the wings. But take some time to wander, explore, and support hidden gems tucked behind the big signs.

