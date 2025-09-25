Why it’s time Aberdeen embraced chain restaurants (yes, really)

We’ve all been there – sighing when another chain restaurant is moving in.

That was my first instinct too, when I returned to Aberdeen this spring after travelling for nine months.

Wandering down Union Street and through both Trinity Centre and Union Square, I noticed a few new names – Wingstop and Maki & Ramen among them – and some newcomers were local independents.

This felt refreshing at first. But the more I looked around, the more I realised that the city centre still felt quiet, even a little stagnant.

A moment of clarity

I bumped into a friend of mine last week. She mentioned a recent visit to Aberdeen and, to my initial dismay, said she went purely to try Wingstop.

Having spent years writing about small independents and meeting the passionate people behind them, I couldn’t help myself. I scowled and launched into my usual rant: why not support a local place instead?

Head down to Aberdeen beach and support the food trucks. Or visit somewhere specialising in global cuisines – from Mexican to Thai, Italian to good old Scottish grub.

But then she told me that what started as a quick lunch trip turned into a full day out.

She wandered into Lolo and Co Boutique, browsed some charity shops, and even picked up a few bits from Copper and Grey on Chapel Street.

That’s when it hit me. Maybe these chain restaurants, the ones I’ve long been skeptical of, were actually doing something good for Aberdeen?

It’s not selling out – it’s survival

It’s no secret that the city centre has been struggling for years. Empty units, reduced footfall and the lingering effects of the pandemic have left many areas looking tired. In some places, derelict.

For the independents to survive, they need people.

The uncomfortable truth is, chains often have the marketing power to bring those people in. They can act like magnets, especially for younger crowds, students, or people from outside the city looking for something familiar.

My friend is a perfect example.

One trip for wings and chips led her to discovering some superb independents – which she loved, and assured me she’ll revisit. And she’s not alone.

Look at new Japanese spot Maki & Ramen, which opened last month in Union Square. It’s already welcomed a whopping 14,000 customers – and counting.

You really think every one of them only went there, then left the city centre? Not likely.

Chains don’t just drive footfall. They create jobs and training opportunities. And crucially, they’re more likely to take on big, risky leases that many independents simply can’t afford.

In that way, they fill gaps in the city that would otherwise sit empty.

Of course, I get it. The idea of new chain restaurants doesn’t spark excitement for everyone. And I’m not saying we want Aberdeen to become a carbon copy of every other UK high street.

When the alternatives are yet another vape shop, bookies or boarded-up windows… they don’t seem like the worst option.

Coexistence, not competition

So, why the hostility?

Yes, there’s a valid concern that chains threaten the survival of independent businesses. And if I had to choose, I’d pick an independent coffee shop over a Wendy’s opening on Union Street any day of the week.

But maybe that’s the point.

In cities like Aberdeen, it doesn’t have to be a competition. The two don’t need to be enemies. They might just need each other.

The chains bring big crowds. The independents keep them coming back.

It’s not about picking a side, it’s about understanding the balance – and being willing to support both.

Go for ramen. Grab the wings. But take some time to wander, explore, and support hidden gems tucked behind the big signs.

