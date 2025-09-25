‘Huntington’s Disease has cursed my family for generations, finally there’s hope for so many’

Before I start, I want to say I’m one of the lucky ones.

I’ve never had to live with the fear that I’ll develop Huntington’s Disease, die young, bedridden, struggling to talk, eat or even breath.

It’s recognised by many to be one of the most cruel of illnesses, and with good reason.

It’s genetic, has no cure and takes the emotions and physical abilities of your loved ones away piece by piece.

It’s Parkinson’s, Motor Neurone Disease and dementia – combined. It’s devastating.

Now, for the first time, there’s hope with the first Huntington’s Disease treatment that it can finally be slowed down.

Whole destinies of entire families could be about to change.

My family and Huntington’s

I’ve had to watch as my two uncles, Keith and Ross, and auntie Ruth fought the illness with great stoicism.

They had every reason to be unhappy with the genetic fate they had been dealt, but never once complained.

Only one of them lived long enough to see their 50th birthday. As I’ve got older I’ve realised just how short that is.

In quieter moments I think what my family would be without Huntington’s.

Keith had a supreme intellect and his potential would have been limitless, even if he finally met his match against my PlayStation skills.

Ruth was small in size but had the biggest smile. She would have been an incredible mother, but made the heartbreaking choice not to have kids after her own diagnosis.

And Ross lived for the outdoors and the party, he would chat for hours to anyone about anything.

Their father, my grandfather William David, who was a skilled surgeon, faced the same battle as countless many of his own ancestors did before him.

And my incredible granny Anne devoted about 40 years of her life caring for her husband and then three of her five children knowing there would be no happy ending.

After her youngest son Ross died in 2017, dementia crept up on her fast.

The reality is she was probably doing her best to keep it together for him. And after a lifetime devoted to looking after her family, she was most likely a bit lost when that heavy burden was eventually lifted.

This week families have finally been given hope for the first time their fate isn’t sealed after clinical trials found a new drug could slow progression by about 75%.

It’s a complete game changer.

‘Huntington’s Disease can be a private battle’

It takes a huge toll on everyone in a family, whether they have inherited Huntington’s or not, and it can be a very private lifelong battle.

Decades ago those with the disease were locked in asylums and most likely condemned as “mad” or “possessed”. Times may have changed and care has got infinitely better, but I know it’s still rarely talked about.

Generations of we Mackays have been cursed knowing we have been at risk of having the Huntington’s Disease gene, which children have a 50/50 chance of inheriting from their parents.

It has quite literally been in our blood.

About 20-odd years ago my dad thankfully got given the all-clear, meaning I’m not at risk. Until then, I’d been shielded from the full knowledge of the disease.

It’s never really been talked about in our family, it still isn’t. What is there to talk about? You can’t do anything about it.

Our branch of the Mackays are far from alone though, the north-east of Scotland was this year recognised as a hotspot for the illness with a rate estimated to be five times the worldwide average.

This new Huntington’s treatment isn’t a cure, and it won’t stop the disease in its tracks, but for the first time in their lifetimes thousands of people across Scotland have hope.

The Scottish Huntington’s Association aren’t exaggerating when they say it’s a time of “rejoicing”.

Stigma of Huntington’s disease

My family’s story will certainly not be unique, all Huntington’s Disease families will have similar tales.

My granny was a big advocate of encouraging everyone at risk of the illness getting tested.

It didn’t exist when I was born, so my mum and dad decided to have kids knowing they might be passing the gene on.

They knew the risks involved, but also knew it would mean I would be young enough to remember my dad if the worst happened.

Today families have the benefit of getting tested to have that certainty. However, it’s not for everyone and I can understand why.

Testing gives you the benefit of knowing your fate and making major life decisions accordingly.

However, I’ve spoken to many Huntington’s families who say they have relatives who don’t want to get tested.

There’s no cure, so why bother? And a positive test will only bring with it the devastating burden of knowing what will happen.

Today there are also the extra barriers that come with having a positive diagnosis, including extra insurance costs and the chance of being passed over for jobs or being discriminated against by your current employer.

If there is now a treatment out there that could slow Huntington’s Disease by as much as 75%, it could open up a new wave of people coming forward to be tested to get the benefits of this drug.

Huntington’s has never been able to be slowed down before. Now there’s hope.

‘This can’t be another false dawn for Huntington’s families’

Health services need to be ready for a surge in Huntington’s Disease treatments.

The new drug, developed by Dutch-based uniQure, is a single injection administered directly into the brain in an operation lasting more than 12 hours.

So it’s pretty complex and no price tag has been released for it, but you can be certain it’ll be expensive for the NHS.

The introduction of this treatment will open up all kinds of moral questions too.

Who should get it first? Should the younger be prioritised to prolong their quality of life longer, or the older because their immediate need is greater? There are no easy answers.

Meanwhile, our health and social care sector is coming under more financial pressure than ever before.

The need is increasing and it means budgets are becoming tighter and tighter.

At the moment we’re fortunate to have health professionals with NHS Grampian in Moray and Aberdeen who specialise in Huntington’s.

I hear families locally speaking with great affection of the work they do. Everyone knows them by name, I know them and their predecessors by name, they’re part of the Huntington’s family.

If ever there was a time to consider growing the capacity in these services to deliver the specialist support needed, it’s now.

Otherwise, we run the risk of this huge breakthrough in Huntington’s care being just the latest false dawn.

Generations of families have had to live with this burden. It’s time for it to end.

David Mackay lives in Elgin and is a journalist with the Press and Journal.