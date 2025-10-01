Colin Farquhar: Could Braemar’s Fife Arms be next victim of Scotland’s rural hospitality housing crisis?

I recently had a weekend away in Pitlochry. It’s a smashing place, with a beautiful theatre on the banks of the Tummel, a busy, independent-shop filled high street on the Atholl Road, and lots and lots of tourists from both Europe and the U S of A – even in the late summer weekends of early September.

After a nice Saturday exploring Pitlochry Dam, Blair Castle and the Blair Athol Distillery, my wife and I went for what was expected to be a lovely meal in one of the town’s larger hotels.

As it happened, the cooking was very good, but the service had an air of Fawlty Towers about it.

I won’t name and shame. With many of these scenarios, there was a flavour of staff trying their damnedest against the odds to overcome a lack of peoplepower and an excess of customers, who all wanted rather complex cocktails at the same time.

But they seemed underprepared, undertrained, and unfamiliar with each other, like they’d perhaps all met for the first time that morning and had a 5-minute conflab about who should be doing what at dinner time.

When we got back to our digs for the evening, I spoke to our B&B proprietor about it. “Lovely food there, but the service was more than a bit chaotic”, says I, and she went on to tell me a tale which now feels as old as time – ‘it’s impossible to keep staff for any time, as they can’t afford accommodation in the area’.

Aha. Nae wonder no one knew what they were doing. If you can’t retain staff, then no one ever gets any better.

She went on to tell me that in the summer, proper things get a little easier, as students return home from universities and colleges in the bigger cities for two months, easing the woes of the town’s hospitality businesses. But once they’re away, the staff shortage kicks in.

In deep, dark, beautiful Highland Perthshire, I’m sure the problem existed even before issues inflicted by the likes of Airbnb and the second-home owning classes.

Hospitality crisis can be exacerbated due to cost of living crisis

But problems can become exacerbated and deeper, particularly as the cost-of-living continues to inflict pain on those living on near minimum wages.

What happens when towns become like, say, Fort Augustus, as recently reported in this paper?

Twenty-seven per cent of houses are short-term lets, and like Pitlochry, the locals are finding it difficult to find places to live. No wonder.

Who runs the guesthouses, the hotels, and bars when £12.21 an hour can’t compete with skyrocketing property prices?

More to the point, who runs the crucial local infrastructures like schools, surgeries, and shops when a house becomes out of reach?

The businesses in Fort Augustus are starting to try to house staff themselves, as the lack of accommodation for them sets in further. I was told the same story by our Pitlochry B&B host. Local hotels, of which there are quite a few in Pitlochry, have to try to find staff subsidized or free quarters, or else they can’t stay and work.

On Sunday morning, after a fine full Scottish we found ourselves heading home via Glenshee, stopping for twenty minutes between Kirkmichael and Dalrulzian while some sheep were deposited in a park, before continuing through the hills to Braemar.

Braemar’s Fife Arms has transformed sleepy village

One wonders what if Braemar may soon face similar problems, especially now the likes of Margot Robbie are buying houses up that way, if rumours are to be believed.

The Fife Arms has completely transformed what was a sleepy Aberdeenshire village nestled against the Cairngorms. The lifestyles of the rich and famous have had quite the impact, with further change coming as the Invercauld Arms is renovated.

At least they took steps to protect themselves from such issues, seeking to turn a disused care home in Ballater into staff accommodation. But the price of houses in Braemar and upper Deeside has soared.

The economic development that has taken place in the town can only be a good thing – I write as the latest iteration of the Braemar Literature Festival takes place, with Alexander McCall Smith as star attraction – but where housing prices become uncoupled from the local economy, there are prices to pay.

And it’s not just the staff who work in the food, tourism, and travel industries that are affected by that. Unaffordable homes will affect everyone in the town.

No one wants our beautiful villages and towns to be hollowed out or inaccessible. The price of that will be far higher than the high turnover in waiting staff and overburdened bar staff.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector.