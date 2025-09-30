Opinion: ‘I’ve used Ember all year in Aberdeenshire – Stagecoach should be worried about missing out’

When I first moved from Aberdeen city centre to Aberdeenshire last spring, I really wanted to give our public transport services a good shake, and leave the car at home.

After all, we’re all told we should really be ditching the nasty old car, both for the betterment of the planet and for cutting down on traffic congestion — an issue we all know plagues the roads in and out of the Granite City.

But my attempts to be an eco-friendly public transport user didn’t last long.

I tried for four days to use the Stagecoach express service from the Chapelton Park and Choose into Aberdeen.

On one of the days it turned up on time, and was fine – if a touch expensive at just over £10 for one Aberdeen Commuter DayRider ticket.

It took about 20 minutes to get me to Aberdeen.

But on the other three days, the direct bus just didn’t arrive.

I had to instead take the services that did turn up, which sent me on trundling adventures through seemingly every street in Portlethen, and endure an almost hour-long journey for what should take about 20-odd minutes by direct bus, and 25 by car.

So, I hung up my green credentials, and returned to the car for my commute.

And then Ember came along and changed everything.

Ember’s arrival has changed my Aberdeenshire commute completely

In October last year, electric bus company Ember announced it was expanding with a new route connecting Aberdeen to Edinburgh.

At first I wasn’t fussed, but kept seeing more and more people in my local community talking about it, and thought I’d give the big green and black coaches a shot.

Ever since, I’ve been leaving the car at home, and commuting speedily, reliably and affordably into Aberdeen city centre.

It now costs me just £5 for a return ticket, the bus journey itself takes about 25 minutes tops, but the most important thing is that Ember is very reliable.

Granted, the Ember is often a few minutes late, but thanks to its live map on the web app and text updates, I’m able to easily know if I can leave the house a few minutes later or not, and arrive at the bus stop exactly when I need to.

And on the very few occasions it’s been cancelled or seriously late, I’ve been greeted with a text saying my journey has been refunded automatically, and — imagine this — an apology from the bus driver at the next service I get.

It does have its downsides though — by focusing on an express model, the Ember service doesn’t have the time to weave its way through every street and community along its routes, leaving some people quite a distance away from their nearest accessible stop.

This is most noticeable in my opinion just south of Aberdeen with Ember’s lack of a stop in the bustling town of Stonehaven – although, luckily, there’s a manky old bus stop just off the A92 under the Newtonhill bridge that I can use.

Ember says they’re not competing with Stagecoach in Aberdeenshire, but I think they’ll now need to finally step up their game

In August, Ember’s co-founder Keith Bradbury said in an interview with the P&J his company doesn’t see fellow bus service Stagecoach as competitors in Aberdeenshire.

Instead, he argued private car drivers are Ember’s main competition, and asked: “How do we get all those people we know that are travelling today to use Ember instead of their cars?”

Mr Bradbury said in the interview it’s a “big opportunity, and in a way it would allow for Stagecoach to continue to exist”, and added: “We’re not talking about needing to steal their customers, we’re talking about going after a much bigger market”.

Ember may not view Stagecoach as a direct competitor, but that hasn’t stopped it expanding all across the north-east of Scotland and beyond over the past year or so – including along routes already served by Stagecoach.

They’ve added an Aberdeen to Dundee via Braemar route, a Fort William and Oban service, and an Aberdeen to Inverness route, which my colleague Alex recently directly compared to Stagecoach in a head-to-head test.

Ember may not see Stagecoach as rivals, but if I were Stagecoach, I’d certainly view the new all-electric upstarts as one, and do my best to match what’s being offered in terms of affordability, reliability, journey time and service.

Because if they don’t, they’ll lose out on that “much bigger market” of people like me who, until Ember came along, only had one option for a public transport service in Aberdeenshire, but opted for the car instead because that service had just simply not been good enough.