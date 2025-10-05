David Knight: Street patrols in Old Aberdeen would ruin peaceful way of life for residents caught up in asylum seeker crossfire

I recognised it straight away after plodding around Old Aberdeen a couple of weeks ago, trying to pinpoint where an estimated 100 or so asylum seekers were likely to be rehoused.

It was only a garden wall; it was very familiar to me – now it had become a focus of attention for a lot of other people due to tensions over uncontrolled immigration.

Previously, I stood with my nose inches from the wall, trying to imagine what it would be like to be living here.

Now it was suddenly a symbolic line in the sand after secretive and controversial manoeuvring by the Home Office to move asylum-seekers out of hotels and into former student halls of residence.

In a conservation area near Aberdeen University, in this particular case.

A picture of the quaint old granite wall within the chosen site appeared in the P&J a few days ago, and it immediately grabbed my attention due to my previous visit.

This time, anti-immigration protesters were lined up against it, obscuring what would otherwise be a pleasant view.

It’s one of several garden walls separating a cluster of charming old granite cottages – typical of the area and full of historical character – from the less attractive student halls of residence.

My mission during the earlier walkabout was inspired purely by planning grounds rather than any political fervour.

I argued that the Home Office should stick to planning rules like everyone else when implementing a significant change to any building (or community) in a protected area.

But it was looking as though faraway civil servants could do more or less what they liked in Scotland when it suited them.

Police Scotland has to foot the bill to put officers on the street

Yet Scottish police presumably have to pick up the bill to put officers on the streets to keep the peace when there’s a public backlash over rehousing asylum seekers.

In this case, the issue also became mired in confusion over past established use as student accommodation, which strengthened the Home Office’s arm to pursue another form of multi-occupancy without hindrance.

The picture taken by a Press and Journal photographer showed exactly such a public backlash unfolding outside the former student halls in Don Street, Old Aberdeen.

And the view through the lens was exactly from the same angle as mine a few weeks before.

The big difference then was that I was the only soul to be seen; now protesters were milling around the wall, draped in saltires, wearing masks and carrying a “save our women” placard.

It had struck me before that this garden wall would not offer much protection if lots of visitors were on the other side of it.

Almost proving the point, it now looked as though the taller protesters could peer straight into the garden on the other side of the wall

But maybe it never did in the days when dozens of students were occupying the halls instead.

Behind this particular wall, I could see the tops of what looked like a garden shed and a small gazebo or something similar.

Signs of a peaceful, secluded life in calmer times, so I’d find all this unwanted, aggressive attention quite stressful and menacing if I lived there.

Something similar was happening elsewhere in Aberdeen: I’ve read reports of unofficial evening street patrols being set up by anti-asylum seeker activists supposedly to “keep people safe”.

Old Aberdeen asylum seeker protests have the potential to escalate

The Rosemount district, where other former student halls are being requisitioned for asylum seekers, is already a flashpoint.

I wonder how safe foreign students or other overseas visitors might feel if they encountered such patrols.

Now I’m not surprised if the police are nervous.

We must accept that everyone has a right to protest about anything and to make their point, no matter how much others might disagree.

That’s the very foundation of the free speech we cherish, no matter how abhorrent.

However, I’m worried that no matter how well-intentioned some immigration protesters may be to start off with, it doesn’t take much for infiltrators to create the whiff of a lynch mob.

The same applies to self-appointed guardians of the streets or vigilantes or whatever we call them – especially if things get out of hand and turn nasty.

Let the police do their job.

Ordinary people will soon alert the police if they see poor behaviour or offences being committed in their communities.

These are dangerous times; Lord Gove of Torry wrote recently about echoes reminiscent of the 1930s in the UK.

He wasn’t suggesting a new Hitler or Nazis were around the corner, but warned that “mass reactionary protest” and “street agitation” fanned by political incompetence was a warning from the past.

Street patrollers are an alarming by-product of this.

I was only talking about a garden wall in Old Aberdeen, but a bigger boundary might be crossed if we are not careful.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal