Isaac Buchan: How do we attract big bands back to Aberdeen?

As an avid gig-goer, I’m often checking my phone for notifications to find out when my favourite bands are coming to town.

But more often than not, my friends and I find ourselves traipsing all the way down to Glasgow just to see a show.

This either leaves you spending a small fortune on a room for the night, or having to get the 2am bus up the road, which is more akin to the last chopper out of Saigon.

And whilst the P&J Live has managed to attract huge names such as Elton John, Lewis Capaldi and Rod Stewart, I can’t help but feel Aberdeen is still missing out compared to the Central Belt.

Especially when looking at some of the names which have made the trip up north in the past…

Aberdeen no stranger to huge gigs in the past

Following this year’s latest trend by looking back at music in the 90s, you would be astonished at some of the names that played the Granite City.

In a two year stretch, David Bowie, AC/DC, Sting, Oasis and Radiohead all played gigs in Aberdeen.

Is this more a sign that music was just better in the 90s? Maybe, but I still can’t help but feel Aberdeen is being left out of the touring schedule by many big bands today.

It often feels as if UK tours are in fact English tours with north of the border feeling like a tick box exercise.

So just how do we get big bands to come to our corner of the country then?

How do we get big gigs to Aberdeen?

One thing that sets Aberdeen aside compared to other cities of similar populations is the facilities.

The P&J Live is one of the country’s most modern arenas, and is perfectly situated right next to the airport to allow for quick getaways to keep up with artists’ hectic touring schedules.

And the solution in my view is easier said than done.

To quote Ray Liotta in Fields of Dreams, if you build it they will come.

And one thing that could certainly help is the tourist tax which is just over the horizon for Aberdeen.

The only rule on how the money must be used is pretty simple: The cash must go towards attractions designed to bring people here, fill hotel rooms and boost the economy.

So what better way to do this than by using this levy to attract big bands back to the Granite City?

I’ve seen firsthand effect huge artists can have on local economy

Having been in Edinburgh over the summer for the much-anticipated Oasis reunion, I’ve seen how huge acts can transform a city.

Beer gardens were overflowing, empty hotel rooms were few and far between, the Gallaghers even opened up their own store on George Street. You couldn’t move for Oasis bucket hats and parkas.

The three nights at Murrayfield brought an estimated £130 million to the city (Slightly less than Liam’s approximation of £3 billion during their last show in the city).

Just imagine what even a fraction of that could do for Aberdeen.

Whilst it’s maybe a stretch that the Mancunian brothers will come all the way up north again, who’s to say other huge stars couldn’t be attracted with funds from the tourist tax?

The appetite for live music is definitely there for the Granite City, you only have to look at the success of the Tall Ships gigs, which all sold out, for proof.

If promoters take the chance on Aberdeen, they can surely turn the same profit as they could elsewhere, with the combination of appetite and facilities.

Just anything as long as I don’t have to take that 2am Megabus from Glasgow again…

Isaac Buchan is a reporter with the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire team at The Press and Journal.

