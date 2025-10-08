Isaac Buchan: How do we attract big bands back to Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Isaac Buchan: How do we attract big bands back to Aberdeen?

I often find myself having to go all the way to Glasgow to see my favourite acts, so how do we change that?

Aberdeen used to be a regular stop on the tour schedule for the biggest bands in the world. How do we bring that back? Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

As an avid gig-goer, I’m often checking my phone for notifications to find out when my favourite bands are coming to town.

But more often than not, my friends and I find ourselves traipsing all the way down to Glasgow just to see a show.

This either leaves you spending a small fortune on a room for the night, or having to get the 2am bus up the road, which is more akin to the last chopper out of Saigon.

And whilst the P&J Live has managed to attract huge names such as Elton John, Lewis Capaldi and Rod Stewart, I can’t help but feel Aberdeen is still missing out compared to the Central Belt.

Me and my sister have had to travel to Glasgow multiple times this year to see our favourite bands. What’s stopping them from coming to Aberdeen?

Especially when looking at some of the names which have made the trip up north in the past…

Aberdeen no stranger to huge gigs in the past

Following this year’s latest trend by looking back at music in the 90s, you would be astonished at some of the names that played the Granite City.

In a two year stretch, David Bowie, AC/DC, Sting, Oasis and Radiohead all played gigs in Aberdeen.

Thom Yorke of Radiohead performing at the AECC. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Is this more a sign that music was just better in the 90s? Maybe, but I still can’t help but feel Aberdeen is being left out of the touring schedule by many big bands today.

It often feels as if UK tours are in fact English tours with north of the border feeling like a tick box exercise.

So just how do we get big bands to come to our corner of the country then?

How do we get big gigs to Aberdeen?

One thing that sets Aberdeen aside compared to other cities of similar populations is the facilities.

The P&J Live is one of the country’s most modern arenas, and is perfectly situated right next to the airport to allow for quick getaways to keep up with artists’ hectic touring schedules.

And the solution in my view is easier said than done.

The P&J Live is the biggest standing indoor arena in Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

To quote Ray Liotta in Fields of Dreams, if you build it they will come.

And one thing that could certainly help is the tourist tax which is just over the horizon for Aberdeen.

The only rule on how the money must be used is pretty simple: The cash must go towards attractions designed to bring people here, fill hotel rooms and boost the economy.

So what better way to do this than by using this levy to attract big bands back to the Granite City?

I’ve seen firsthand effect huge artists can have on local economy

Having been in Edinburgh over the summer for the much-anticipated Oasis reunion, I’ve seen how huge acts can transform a city.

Beer gardens were overflowing, empty hotel rooms were few and far between, the Gallaghers even opened up their own store on George Street. You couldn’t move for Oasis bucket hats and parkas.

Edinburgh pubs, shops and restaurants were swarming with Oasis fans during their three performances in August. Image: Andrew Cawley

The three nights at Murrayfield brought an estimated £130 million to the city (Slightly less than Liam’s approximation of £3 billion during their last show in the city).

Just imagine what even a fraction of that could do for Aberdeen.

Whilst it’s maybe a stretch that the Mancunian brothers will come all the way up north again, who’s to say other huge stars couldn’t be attracted with funds from the tourist tax?

The appetite for live music is definitely there for the Granite City, you only have to look at the success of the Tall Ships gigs, which all sold out, for proof.

Crowds packed out the Quay for the Tall Ships festival. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

If promoters take the chance on Aberdeen, they can surely turn the same profit as they could elsewhere, with the combination of appetite and facilities.

Just anything as long as I don’t have to take that 2am Megabus from Glasgow again…

Isaac Buchan is a reporter with the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire team at The Press and Journal.

Conversation