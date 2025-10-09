Alex Banks: ‘Losing Rollerbowl is painful as I used it so much growing up, but it’s no one’s fault but their own’

It’s always sad to see something that played a big part of your childhood disappear, this time in the form of Rollerbowl.

Growing up north of Inverness, it was one of, if not the best, go-to spot for a big day out with your mates.

And as I’ve grown up it has still been a mainstay for entertainment, maybe as a date venue or the start of a night out.

However, this weekend my girlfriend’s friends were up staying with us and when bowling was suggested, Hollywood Bowl was the obvious destination for us.

So is the blame actually to fall with the chain opening in Inverness, the council for approving it, or could it maybe fall to Rollerbowl itself for not doing enough?

Was big investment worth it for Inverness bowling alley?

I spoke to Rollerbowl owner Shahid Yusaf after he revealed he would be closing the business.

He told me he invested more than £300,000 into the building during Covid, revamping the alleys with new balls, carpets and arcade machines and more.

In my opinion, I think it would be very difficult for customers to point these improvements out, myself included.

That being said, I do still love the set-up of Rollerbowl, it feels as if I am being transported into an era which is before my time.

Lots of my family have said the same, we all seem to have memories there. For one of my cousins, it has even been a yearly birthday routine.

And, as Highlanders can be, I did get quite protective when the rumours of a new bowling alley came about.

I warmed up to the idea, but there was always the thought in my head that the outcome would most likely that only one would survive long-term.

You never want to see a business shut, people lose their jobs. I was hoping it was a chance for Rollerbowl to prove why it has been about for 35 years.

Has Hollywood Bowl actually ‘stolen’ Rollerbowl’s Inverness customers?

Rollerbowl’s owner is under the impression that Hollywood Bowl is purposefully stepping on his toes.

Last time I went to the alley to use the facilities was actually before its new rivals Hollywood Bowl opened at Inverness Shopping Park.

It was a Friday, so maybe one of the days you’d expect to be busier. We certainly weren’t the only ones in there – but I was quite surprised to see it so quiet.

At the time I thought maybe the appetite for bowling wasn’t there anymore. But Shahid told me that wasn’t the case, and since the lockdown he has seen a rise in visitors.

So, what is it? Are people fed up of the same-old same-old?

When I spoke to people last month that didn’t seem to be the case for the majority, they love Rollerbowl exactly the way it is.

For me, this weekend I took my girlfriend and her friends to Hollywood Bowl because it feels a bit more slick and an opportunity to have fun in more ways than just bowling.

We spent a lot of time laughing in the arcade, had a couple of drinks, and then headed home.

It’s so much easier to get to and from as well, after a day of food and shopping in Inverness it was the only one which crossed my mind.

Rollerbowl has had a good run in Inverness

What needs to be made clear is that Rollerbowl has had an exceptional run over the past 35 years and a bit in Inverness. Its time in the city should 100% be seen as a success.

Highland Council wouldn’t really have had a leg to stand on if they have declined the planning permission for the shopping park alley.

And, obviously, Hollywood Bowl spotted an opportunity.

But it doesn’t seem like a fitting ending for Rollerbowl, it seems as if it felt defeated the minute news of a second bowling alley could be coming.

How spectacular would it have been if it did outlive Hollywood Bowl in Inverness? But that never seemed likely.

Alex Banks is an Inverness-based journalist with the Press and Journal.

Read more from Inverness