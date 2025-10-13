Neil Drysdale: Aberdeen FC should stop asking council for money and commit to staying at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

Neil Drysdale: Aberdeen FC should stop asking council for money and commit to staying at Pittodrie

Local authorities are facing huge financial challenges, but helping to finance football stadium projects should not be among them, writes Neil Drysdale

Features writer Neil Drysdale thinks the future of the Dons should be at Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Features writer Neil Drysdale thinks the future of the Dons should be at Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
By Neil Drysdale

Football has an important role in any Scottish community. It can lift spirits, inspire youngsters and generate a feelgood factor in depressing times.

I was among the 100,000 people who flocked to Union Street in May as Aberdeen’s players and management paraded the Scottish Cup they had won at Hampden.

It was a wonderful occasion and a reminder that the club isn’t just an organisation which exists in a bubble; it is in the DNA of so many with a granite streak.

Club has grand plans for new Aberdeen stadium, but….

Yet, I have to admit I’m growing increasingly fed up with Aberdeen’s calls for the city council to join their campaign to build a new stadium at the beach.

So far, we’ve heard all sorts of financial projections about billion-pound spin-offs, transformational impacts and huge cultural and employment benefits.

And I’m not sure I believe a word of it.

Pittodrie is still a field of dreams for many Aberdeen supporters. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Of course, a major new study, prepared by leading independent economic consultancy BiGGAR Economics, makes grand claims. These sort of initiatives always do.

It asserts that a multi-sports community stadium at Aberdeen Beach would inject “at least £1.6 billion” into the local economy over the next 50 years.

Yet, that is a speculative figure, based on best-case scenarios. And precious few of us over 40 — or in my case, 65 — will be around to check on whether it actually succeeds.

It’s all jam tomorrow with this plan

The Dons chairman, Dave Cormack, is an ebullient character and has bullishly declared: “Realising this opportunity is in the hands of our council leaders.

“Only they have the mandate and the ability to secure public, capital investment.”

Dons chairman Dave Cormack in the stands at Pittodrie.
Dave Cormack says the study shows how “transformational” the project could be for the city. Image: Kath Flannery.

But here is the major problem. Local authorities all across Scotland — and throughout the United Kingdom — are facing massive financial problems at the moment.

They are grappling with budget deficits, trying to ward off compulsory redundancies, struggling — and often failing — to keep libraries, creches and sports facilities open.

Some of these venues have already shut in Aberdeen. Others are earmarked for closure in the future. Meanwhile, the charity sector is on its knees. Several organisations who assist the neediest and most vulnerable people in our city are on the brink of collapse.

And what about the RAAC victims?

Nobody’s denying that the north-east requires vision and ambition to move forward.

But surely not at the expense of those striving merely to survive in a cost-of-living crisis, with foodbanks an increasingly conspicuous feature of the landscape in the region.

And that is even before we consider the victims of the RAAC scandal in Torry, which has been so comprehensively covered by this newspaper.

Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson (R) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee.
Aberdeen’s Jesper Karlsson (R) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS

I’m always wary when sports figures talk about “legacy” when it comes to investing in new infrastructures or shaking up the status quo.

I was in Sydney for the 2000 Olympics where the authorities were left with a pile of expensive facilities which lay unused after the Games extravaganza had departed.

There are other places to go

It’s not as if there aren’t other centres for the next generation of Russell Andersons, Hannah Mileys, Neil Fachies and Lee McAllisters to hone their skills.

There’s the Aberdeen Sports Village. The Aquatics Centre. Three Cruyff Courts. And plenty of other sites which host rugby, cricket, hockey, tennis, athletics and so on.

Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows is urging the council to "begin a more constructive and collaborative dialogue"
Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock.

Apart from anything else, Pittodrie is one of the great jewels of the Scottish game. If it needs a refurbishment — and it does — that doesn’t mean it has to be destroyed.

In Glasgow, Ibrox was rebuilt by Rangers. Parkhead by Celtic. Hampden by the SFA. Nobody suggested tearing up the dear green place to build a REALLY dear green place.

But if that’s the view of the Aberdeen board, they have to accept a stark reality.

Councils shouldn’t focus on football

Namely, that it’s up to them to find a funding model for a new stadium, which doesn’t involve vast sums of public money or local authorities diverting cash from other areas.

If that means some sort of debenture scheme, such as was used to rebuild Murrayfield in the 1990s, they should investigate it properly and put the proposal to fans.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

None of this excuses the city council’s behaviour during the last two decades. Other “transformative” projects have either fallen by the wayside or taken years to complete.

Nor is it just the fault of any one party. The SNP/Lib Dems are in charge at the moment, but it was Labour, the Conservatives and Independents before them.

Nobody has risen to the challenge of preparing Aberdeen for the next generation.

There are other bigger priorities than a new Aberdeen stadium

I’ve no doubt that Dave Cormack would tell me that is the whole point of the new Aberdeen stadium. But we’ve heard it before: a site in Kingsford, a locus in Loirston, and so on.

And, thus far, Pittodrie remains the best option.

Kingsford Stadium was touted as a replacement for Pittodrie, but came to naught.

Ultimately, it’s a fork in the road for everybody who cares about the club. And I accept that other people are convinced the current stadium is past its sell-by date.

But, ultimately, in the grand scheme, what is more important? Hospitals, surgeries and a care structure which works for our ageing population?

New affordable homes for our young people and the continuation of essential services? The recruitment of more doctors, nurses and teachers?

Or the interests of footballers and other sportspeople?

Councils can only do so much

Maybe it shouldn’t have to be a choice, but it is. And, in the current economic climate, nothing’s going to change on that score.

Aberdeen City Council already has myriad issues to tackle. Investing in a new football stadium shouldn’t and mustn’t be one of them.

Conversation