Neil Drysdale: Aberdeen FC should stop asking council for money and commit to staying at Pittodrie

Football has an important role in any Scottish community. It can lift spirits, inspire youngsters and generate a feelgood factor in depressing times.

I was among the 100,000 people who flocked to Union Street in May as Aberdeen’s players and management paraded the Scottish Cup they had won at Hampden.

It was a wonderful occasion and a reminder that the club isn’t just an organisation which exists in a bubble; it is in the DNA of so many with a granite streak.

Club has grand plans for new Aberdeen stadium, but….

Yet, I have to admit I’m growing increasingly fed up with Aberdeen’s calls for the city council to join their campaign to build a new stadium at the beach.

So far, we’ve heard all sorts of financial projections about billion-pound spin-offs, transformational impacts and huge cultural and employment benefits.

And I’m not sure I believe a word of it.

Of course, a major new study, prepared by leading independent economic consultancy BiGGAR Economics, makes grand claims. These sort of initiatives always do.

It asserts that a multi-sports community stadium at Aberdeen Beach would inject “at least £1.6 billion” into the local economy over the next 50 years.

Yet, that is a speculative figure, based on best-case scenarios. And precious few of us over 40 — or in my case, 65 — will be around to check on whether it actually succeeds.

It’s all jam tomorrow with this plan

The Dons chairman, Dave Cormack, is an ebullient character and has bullishly declared: “Realising this opportunity is in the hands of our council leaders.

“Only they have the mandate and the ability to secure public, capital investment.”

But here is the major problem. Local authorities all across Scotland — and throughout the United Kingdom — are facing massive financial problems at the moment.

They are grappling with budget deficits, trying to ward off compulsory redundancies, struggling — and often failing — to keep libraries, creches and sports facilities open.

Some of these venues have already shut in Aberdeen. Others are earmarked for closure in the future. Meanwhile, the charity sector is on its knees. Several organisations who assist the neediest and most vulnerable people in our city are on the brink of collapse.

And what about the RAAC victims?

Nobody’s denying that the north-east requires vision and ambition to move forward.

But surely not at the expense of those striving merely to survive in a cost-of-living crisis, with foodbanks an increasingly conspicuous feature of the landscape in the region.

And that is even before we consider the victims of the RAAC scandal in Torry, which has been so comprehensively covered by this newspaper.

I’m always wary when sports figures talk about “legacy” when it comes to investing in new infrastructures or shaking up the status quo.

I was in Sydney for the 2000 Olympics where the authorities were left with a pile of expensive facilities which lay unused after the Games extravaganza had departed.

There are other places to go

It’s not as if there aren’t other centres for the next generation of Russell Andersons, Hannah Mileys, Neil Fachies and Lee McAllisters to hone their skills.

There’s the Aberdeen Sports Village. The Aquatics Centre. Three Cruyff Courts. And plenty of other sites which host rugby, cricket, hockey, tennis, athletics and so on.

Apart from anything else, Pittodrie is one of the great jewels of the Scottish game. If it needs a refurbishment — and it does — that doesn’t mean it has to be destroyed.

In Glasgow, Ibrox was rebuilt by Rangers. Parkhead by Celtic. Hampden by the SFA. Nobody suggested tearing up the dear green place to build a REALLY dear green place.

But if that’s the view of the Aberdeen board, they have to accept a stark reality.

Councils shouldn’t focus on football

Namely, that it’s up to them to find a funding model for a new stadium, which doesn’t involve vast sums of public money or local authorities diverting cash from other areas.

If that means some sort of debenture scheme, such as was used to rebuild Murrayfield in the 1990s, they should investigate it properly and put the proposal to fans.

None of this excuses the city council’s behaviour during the last two decades. Other “transformative” projects have either fallen by the wayside or taken years to complete.

Nor is it just the fault of any one party. The SNP/Lib Dems are in charge at the moment, but it was Labour, the Conservatives and Independents before them.

Nobody has risen to the challenge of preparing Aberdeen for the next generation.

There are other bigger priorities than a new Aberdeen stadium

I’ve no doubt that Dave Cormack would tell me that is the whole point of the new Aberdeen stadium. But we’ve heard it before: a site in Kingsford, a locus in Loirston, and so on.

And, thus far, Pittodrie remains the best option.

Ultimately, it’s a fork in the road for everybody who cares about the club. And I accept that other people are convinced the current stadium is past its sell-by date.

But, ultimately, in the grand scheme, what is more important? Hospitals, surgeries and a care structure which works for our ageing population?

New affordable homes for our young people and the continuation of essential services? The recruitment of more doctors, nurses and teachers?

Or the interests of footballers and other sportspeople?

Councils can only do so much

Maybe it shouldn’t have to be a choice, but it is. And, in the current economic climate, nothing’s going to change on that score.

Aberdeen City Council already has myriad issues to tackle. Investing in a new football stadium shouldn’t and mustn’t be one of them.