Opinion

David Knight: £10m package fails to cover devastating losses for Aberdeen Raac victims

One of the leading lights in the campaign likened the options on the table for Raac victims to a choice between “dying of thirst or drinking poison”.

The £10million which has been offered to the council by ministers is like a drop in the ocean compared to billions flowing through government and council finances.
By David Knight

The concrete never had time to set before gaps started to appear in the latest offer to save Raac families in Aberdeen from their anguish.

Was it really ever a deal for victims in the first place or worth the paper on which it was written?

The Scottish Government and Aberdeen Council have been playing pass the parcel over responsibility for solving this housing crisis for a while.

Scores of families unwittingly bought houses blighted by sub-standard Raac concrete in the Torry area.

Now they face being moved out of their homes against their will and selling them off on the cheap – losing thousands of pounds.

Many think the so-called Raac deal sent by ministers to Aberdeen was lost in a consignment of smoke and mirrors.

They’re concerned that, just like Raac concrete substitute in their houses, it’s peppered with imperfections.

Reactions to it among property-owning victims of Raac sit somewhere between lukewarm and fizzing with rage.

They can hardly be blamed – after what they’ve been through – if the fine details of the financial proposal render it worthless as far as their hopes are concerned.

The fact that the Scottish Government and Aberdeen Council reached a somewhat convoluted yet apparently well-meaning solution might have raised hopes, but it looks like another false dawn.

The complexity of the affordable-housing package, aided by some creative accountancy in Holyrood, shows how challenging it has been to conjure up the cash.

SNP Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Màiri McAllan.

It was hailed in Holyrood as a vehicle to help with Aberdeen Council’s Raac problem, but doesn’t appear to add up to much in terms of fresh direct financial aid for private owners whose households have been destroyed by Raac.

£10m for Raac victims is a drop in the ocean for what’s needed

The £10million which has been offered to the council by ministers is like a drop in the ocean compared to billions flowing through government and council finances.

And a horrible realisation is dawning that victims will end up with no extra support despite fine words from SNP ministers.

Housing Secretary Mairi McAllan referred to the “unique” circumstances, but I don’t think Aberdeen Council sees it as a new rescue deal for traumatised private owners of Raac houses in Torry.

Many will recall an anguished public meeting of the various parties involved in this human tragedy held at the Press and Journal offices a few months ago.

The P&J’s tenacious “Trapped by Raac” campaign has helped rally the fight for justice by private owners who felt they should be compensated adequately.

Trapped by Raac protest on St Nicholas, Aberdeen . Aberdeen. Lindsay Bruce/DCT Media Date; 24/05/2025

They gave a clear signal that even though they were helpless victims, they’re not pushovers by any means.

At the meeting, the air was full of pain: talk of suicide threats, drink and other serious health problems (supported by evidence from GPs) and potential financial ruin.

The stress and health issues cannot be underestimated when the roof is literally disappearing from over your head.

Another point which shot across the room like a missile was the accusation that governments and councils could always find countless millions for pet ideological projects which often did little more than annoy the public, and were doomed.

I recall someone comparing the £5million needed to sort out the Torry crisis with the £50million being spent on an Aberdeen beach “playpark” now under construction.

But cash was supposedly too tight when it came to Raac.

Councillors and ministers are terrified this is going to set an expensive precedent

There’s a Doomsday scenario worrying ministers and councillors, of course – that a dangerously expensive precedent is handed to Raac victims everywhere and the floodgates open to many more claims.

But sometimes the inheritors of misguided, bad or even abhorrent decisions by institutions in the past have to step up and take it on the chin in the present – with full recompense; we all know about previous historical scandals.

Locator of Torry Raac buildings around Pentland Road, Balnagask Road and Girdleness Road.<br />Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

You might wonder why all this matters to the vast majority of citizens who don’t live anywhere near Torry.

But if we have a social conscience about how people in public office represent us when  handling such matters of injustice then it matters to everyone.

It might be you next.

After all, trauma like this can come from any direction,

The importance of the P&J involvement can be measured by the fact that it has been chosen as one of six nominees for the best UK regional newspaper campaign in a prestigious media awards competition.

That impartial and respected judges so far away rate it so highly as an incredibly significant community campaign says it all.

One of the leading lights in the campaign likened the options on the table for Raac victims to a choice between “dying of thirst or drinking poison”.

This should be deeply embarrassing for the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Even more embarrassing will be the prospect of defiant Raac families being dragged away by police as their homes are demolished, as could soon happen.

The houses might disappear; yet a stain will remain.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

