Opinion

Scott Begbie: Online racket over ‘green blob’ covering Stonehaven tennis court is wild overreaction

The astonishing thing was the online pile-on about the Blob and how huge and hideous it was and the way it ruined the town.

By Scott Begbie

A great, green blob suddenly sprouted in the middle of Stonehaven, sparking fury and fuss akin to the arrival of alien invaders.

But there was no need for Steve McQueen to break out the CO2 fire extinguishers (those of a certain vintage will know what I mean; the rest of you can Google it).

Nope, the amorphous shape that appeared overnight was nothing more sinister than the much-touted – and planning-approved, by the way – cover for the town’s tennis courts.

It’s a nifty way to keep tennis folk – especially the young ‘uns – playing all year round and mibbe even get more people involved in pretending they’re Andy Murray.

So, what was all the fury about? Well, said Blob is by the seafront, smack bang beside the caravan site where some folk woke up to look out their window and discover they had a close-up view of Shrek’s rear-end and nothing else.

Caravaners were told the green blob would go up at the end of the month

Thing is, they were told the dome would go up at the end of October – and the end of the caravan season – and be down before they came back in March. And yet, here it is, all green and obstructive. Bit of a foot fault there, and you can see why the caravaners are cross.

Robert Cowie in his Stonehaven caravan. Stonehaven. Image: Derry Alldritt Date; 06/10/2025

Now, let’s put that down to crossed wires and build practicalities. No doubt it will all be sorted in the fullness of time.

But the astonishing thing was the online pile-on about the Blob and how huge and hideous it was and the way it ruined the town.

Really? I didn’t even notice it when I drove past – and there’s me, a trained observer and a’thin’.

I only came up close and personal when I went to the recreation centre and looked across the way. Even then, it wasn’t overwhelming.

Sure, it’s big and it’s green, but it’s hardly the Jolly Green Giant bestriding downtown Stoney. Also, it’s a winter only thing. Ever spent winter in Stonehaven? It’s dark. You’re only going to see the dome, like, three hours a day in December.

Stonehaven tennis court row will soon die down

But the online brigade was getting all frothy and shouty. My favourite were the strident cries of “it’s in the wrong place”.

It’s to cover the tennis courts for goodness’ sake. Where else would you put it? Over the harbour? A winter cosy for Dunnottar Castle (which someone suggested as a good wheeze).

On second thoughts, that’s not too bad an idea. Maybe there’s a market for Blobs over some other projects that get folk raging.

How about one over the new Aberdeen market building, only taken off when it’s all finished, gleaming and great? See also Union Street.

It would be a good way of living up to that fantastic – and true – Scottish adage: “Fools and bairns shouldn’t see things half done.”

We could have one over the A90 to save all the ice and snow clearing in winter.

How about popping one over Dundee? We could just leave it there and see if anyone spots the difference.

Meanwhile, back in Stoney, the fuss will no doubt settle down and the town will get back to doing what it does best – being a brilliant, vibrant community where everyone gets along nicely. Blobs included.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

Conversation