Colin Farquhar: We should be saving abandoned Aberdeen buildings by turning them into culture destinations to showcase local talent

Last weekend, whilst on a trip to London, I found myself in a former bacon factory in Kennington. Now I know what you’re thinking, but I promise my behaviour isn’t getting rasher.

Long since used for anything related to pigs or pork, meat grinders all closed down, the redeveloped industrial site includes a space currently used as an art gallery.

Last weekend it hosted work by a pal of mine, Dane Sutherland, who grew up in Portsoy and Macduff, went to Banff Academy, and now works and curates in London under the name ‘Most Dismal Swamp’.

Despite the rather esoteric moniker, he’s never forgotten his roots. His work retains an underlying ‘Doric-ness’, either through hints of language or little cultural clues embedded within his films.

Often they remind me of things we’d laugh about when we were teens, or in Aberdeen in our early 20s.

For me, it’s a real honour and a privilege to see his work held in such high esteem by his peers in one of the world’s great art cities, at what was jam-packed – or hampacked, as it might be at a Bacon Factory – opening night.

Top artists can be fostered in the north-east of Scotland

It’s also a very close reminder of the quality of art and artists which can be fostered in the north-east of Scotland, even if they often have to move on to other places for their ideas to really take flight.

It put me in mind of when I went to Venice in 2019 and saw Charlotte Prodger’s film ‘SaF05’ at the Biennale. Charlotte too was brought up partly in Aberdeenshire, long before she won the Turner Prize. Her film also carried memories of home.

Here I was, in a dark room in a harbour of Castello, in early August, under the baking Venetian sun, watching a film which referenced Aberdeenshire placenames – Dunecht, I think, if my recall is functioning rightly. Belmont Street in Aberdeen, where I worked at the time, also got a mention. I hadn’t known the content of the film before I took it in, so it was a pleasant surprise.

Later that year we showed the film at Belmont Cinema, back on Belmont Street. It felt like closing a loop, in a weird way – the film and its mentions of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire had been brought home. It all made sense.

It’s truly a pleasure to visit exhibitions in other cities – ones usually considered much more culturally adept than our own – and through these works find parts of yourself already there, being represented. It’s quite humbling.

Leaving Most Dismal Swamp and the Bacon Factory back in London, I returned to Aberdeen wondering how we here can foster more of the same. How do we carry more storytellers, who create themselves in our local geographies, upward and onward.

How does the north-east continue to celebrate itself, both nationally and internationally, more frequently, through its people and work.

We of course do – both in arts and in business – but sometimes at home the pervasive attitude that ‘nothing good ever happens here’ persists. It’s rubbish of course, but myths permeate all too well, and they can be hard to shake away once they seep in.

Over the last three years, I’ve worked at Outer Spaces, an organisation who have sought to achieve similar outcomes to that which I saw at the Bacon Factory – disused commercial space reimagined to platform the brilliant, vibrant communities we live in. In Aberdeen, I’m happy with the impact we’ve had.

In that time I’ve met so many ready, willing and able creatives, either from the region or who have adopted it, who have developed their work and careers here.

Abandoned Aberdeen buildings could showcase local talent

But Aberdeen could yet go further. Over the last few weeks and months, we’ve seen harbour sheds transformed, and proposals to create lasting change through huge redevelopment of the former into a Summerhall-type arts complex.

And you’ve only got to check the latest P&J Abandoned Aberdeen report to see scores more sites which could be repurposed for artistic needs.

Broadford Works, Stoneywood Mill and the Palmerston Road Smokehouses are all empty, and all require more than just a lick of paint to make them usable. I’ll admit it’ll take more than just big ideas.

However, the Bacon Factory in Kennington was at one point just a run-down former Bacon Factory. Sitting still and waiting for the right idea. It might be rare but what if pigs can fly – now it’s a huge mixed-use complex, valued at several million pounds.

And if we can build the correct spaces, and platforms, for our people to thrive, then why would we achieve anything less. More mentions of Dunecht in Venice. More Dismal Swamps. More Aberdeen, with lots of good things happening here.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector.