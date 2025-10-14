Lindsay Bruce: ‘I understand pain of cancelled ARI ops, because my surgery was called off too’

For the second time in 40 days, my ARI surgery has been cancelled.

The last time, after sitting for hours in a backless nightie and very attractive, knee-high, anti-embolism stockings, I was sent home due to a lack of anaesthetists.

Yesterday, 20 hours before my rescheduled surgery, a kind-hearted secretary emailed me at work; otherwise, I would have once again been turned away on the day of my surgery.

Forgive my vitriol — and my oversharing. I am not just a woman scorned, I am a woman literally bleeding through my clothes most days and have been for over a year, waiting for ‘just an elective surgery’ that should have had a 12-18 week wait.

ARI decontamination unit to blame for surgery cancellation

Of course, this particular cancellation is due to the issues with the much-publicised Foresterhill site central decontamination unit.

At the time of writing [Tuesday October 14], 372 elective surgical procedures and 429 dental outpatient appointments have been postponed, according to a spokeswoman for NHS Grampian.

Fair enough, you might say, you wouldn’t want an op done with instruments covered in an unknown substance.

That’s true for sure, but it’s not the first time an issue with this facility has plunged the hospital — and hundreds of patients’ lives — into chaos.

Last August, an unpredictable catastrophe in the form of a lightning strike, rendered the cleaning facility unusable, causing postponed surgeries, delays and burgeoning waiting lists once more.

And let’s not forget, if you happen to live in the Granite City, requiring surgery, you’ve likely already faced an extended wait just to be seen in a clinic, before ever you received a surgical date.

‘It’s more than draining, I’m devastated,’ Lindsay says

Anger and upset aside (you can thank a big tub of Mackie’s for that. Decided to smother my upset in frozen dairy), there are hidden human and financial costs to cancelling even elective surgeries.

It’s not just the time off work on the day, for you and your designated driver, nor is it just the childcare rearranging, the holidays getting cancelled, the work deadlines you have to furiously meet ahead of the day, and the milestone RSVPs you say no to, believing you’ll be out of the game for a few weeks.

In my case, I’ve found the mental load of psyching myself up for surgery time and again, only for it to be cancelled, then the limbo of not knowing when it will be rescheduled more than just draining. I’m not exaggerating when I say I’m devastated to be in this position again.

‘My op isn’t an emergency, but it IS necessary’

When I saw a colorectal surgeon over a year ago there was huge relief that the annoying, bothersome, painful and embarrassing plethora of symptoms I was contending with ‘were not sinister’.

“Hurrah, it’s not cancer this time,” I thought. As a seasoned member of the “Big C” club there was a deep exhale.

But this was followed by, “Okay, so what can I do about all the bleeding?”

It was decided I would be added to a surgical list for a repair in a place my Presbyterian granny never dared speak of.

It’s not major surgery. It’s not an emergency. I find it deeply embarrassing, but I have elected to undergo the procedure.

Yes, more serious surgeries should be prioritised. But none of those statements means it’s not, for me, an absolute necessity.

‘I’ve begged for this surgery for months’

Over the last year, my largely sedentary writing role has morphed into me trudging around Torry on the daily, campaigning with those Trapped by Raac, and adding the weird and wonderful world of feature writing to my remit.

So, after eight months of navigating Aberdeen’s public toilet system and too many embarrassing moments to keep track of, I started emailing my consultant’s secretary pleading for a cancellation, more frequently than I care to admit.

When I eventually got a date, the mental and physical workout commenced.

For the unaccustomed, this involves cleaning, food prep, hubby organising time off work to take me to hospital, googling surgical horror stories, changing my bed sheets and replacing the inner monologue of a rational woman with the musings of a conspiracy theorist with a deep fear of big pharma, hypothesising about the dangers of being put to sleep. Oh, and you need to fast.

Even with all that, I was actually nervously excited to put this unwelcome and unforgiving health chapter behind me, if you pardon the pun.

So I am embarrassed to say the snotty, teary begging I did on being told I had to go home without treatment was not my finest hour.

Nor was the crying I did at my desk for round two of cancellation news.

‘If you’re in limbo like me, my heart goes out to you’

But let me say, if you are one of the many hundreds who now find themselves back in limbo, I see you.

Or if you, like my friend, turned up on the day of your procedure, slippers and nightgown in hand, having organised with military precision, everything relating to every human in your life, only to be turned away… my heart goes out to you.

It does. I get it.

I’m not inherently anti-NHS, or anything that comes with a prefix of Aberdeen.

I’m alive today because NHS surgeons expertly rid me of cancer.

Yet the needle on my current mood barometer goes between sad and infuriated, is intermittently gracious, then pings back to enraged.

Surely we can do better than this?

But really, what I want to ask is directed to NHS Grampian.

Do you see us?

Because if you do, you’ll realise this can’t be allowed to happen again.

We need plans in place that provide rapid relief so operations can continue in the event of such emergencies.

Your hardworking doctors, nurses and admin staff don’t also need to deal with rightfully upset patients, at a few hours’ notice, finding out the one thing they’d pinned their hopes on has been pulled from under them.

We need to do better. There’s not enough ice cream in Aberdeen for this nonsense.

‘We understand the impact this has,’ say NHS Grampian

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian confirmed today [October 14] that so far 372 elective surgical procedures and 429 dental outpatient appointments have been postponed.

This includes some procedures scheduled further ahead so the figure may not drastically change in the coming weeks.

She added: “We would like to apologise again to everyone who has been and will be affected by procedures being postponed. We are very much aware of the personal impact this has on individuals’ and families’ quality of life.

“We are doing absolutely everything we can to resolve the situation and will reschedule procedures as quickly as possible. For now, we are continuing to prioritise the resources we have available to make sure we can continue with emergency operations, caesarean sections and urgent cancer care.

“New machine washers have been ordered and these, alongside a programme of work to refurbish the Foresterhill Central Decontamination Unit facility while it is out of use, will enhance resilience moving forward.”