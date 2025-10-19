David Knight: SNP needs to drop its IndyRef drive and focus on things that matter like our NHS

Every time Swinney said it, I wanted to shout out like a child who alerted everyone that the emperor was not wearing clothes in the famous folktale.

Something was missing, you see.

It was about a fundamental problem with the first minister planning to count Scottish parliamentary seats – instead of underlying votes – when concluding the next election results should determine whether the country is ready for another independence referendum.

It conflates real support through votes cast with imagined support through seats won; there’s a big difference.

I know many will want to scream, hold their hands over their ears, and hide behind lounge sofas at the thought of this again.

But it appears to be a political sleight of hand which could change the course of history before you really notice.

It affects us all, whether we want to think about it right now or not.

The next elections will be dominated by a one-issue IndyRef battle again, rather than the NHS and other pressing matters.

I feel the need to remind everyone about how Swinney U-turned on this fractious “seats or votes” issue, which divides his party.

Swinney pledging to use the number of seats won in the next election as a mandate for IndyRef 2

Simply counting seats won and not the underlying percentage of votes can result in a totally misleading interpretation of what people really want.

So, Swinney has again pledged to use the number of SNP seats won at the next Scottish parliamentary election as a mandate for another independence referendum negotiation with London – if the party wins a majority of MSPs.

The only problem is that it’s possible to win a majority of seats with less than half the votes, such is the nature of the electoral process, which is hardly a convincing argument for a referendum.

In a binary referendum, only individual votes cast by the public can truly reflect a decision for or against separation.

Therefore, this surely means that when interpreting the outcome of the 2026 Scottish elections for MSPs, in terms of referendum intentions, only votes cast – as opposed to seats shared among parties – should be the barometer.

The first minister won a crucial SNP vote on this very subject last week at its annual conference in Aberdeen, which appeared to reinforce his authority and dodge a tricky ambush by some members.

The vote endorsed his intention, if he won a majority of seats in 2026, to force a new referendum.

I’m not sure if this really does strengthen his position because it shows the foundations of his premise over seats are built on sand.

An amendment at the conference to count votes only – making it a new attempted de-facto rebel referendum – was defeated.

But the party activists who staged this attempted hijack on their leader were actually right in one sense, even if their ultimate strategy sounded a bit crackpot.

They were actually correct in calling for the percentage of votes – rather than seats – to interpret referendum intentions.

I’m on their side up to a point – individual votes are the purest and most accurate measure.

It’s lazier and easier to count seats

The problem is that it is lazier and easier (or perhaps more politically cynical and convenient) to count seats.

It’s misleading.

For example, Starmer won a “shallow landslide” last year with only 33% of the vote.

Blair won in 2005 with 35%.

Even Salmond’s historic outright Holyrood majority in 2011 was achieved with around a 45% vote share.

A figure which followed him all the way to the 2014 referendum – and was the same on that momentous night when 45% “Yes” fell short.

On a personal level, Stephen Flynn enjoyed the distinction of holding his Aberdeen South seat on a bad night for the SNP in Westminster last year.

With only a 32% share of the vote.

If Swinney interpreted votes as an indy ballot – by comparing him against more than 60% won by the other parties – he was toast.

Sturgeon knew the value of trumpeting individual votes as a powerful political weapon – when it suited her purpose.

Such as the Scottish 62/38 vote against Brexit, which she heralded constantly.

I think even Sturgeon conceded that 60% support would be a nicer round figure for another IndyRef, too.

If Swinney’s underlying vote share entered 60% territory in May it would be stunning: a completely different ball game, and harder for Westminster to ignore.

It’s ironic that when Sturgeon floated her de facto referendum general selection plan three years ago, she specifically said a majority of actual votes cast – and not seats won – was the proper measure “as a matter of principle”.

This was 29 June 2022.

Within hours, Swinney, her deputy, then had to beat an embarrassing retreat after appearing to contradict her by proclaiming that seats would decide it.

He corrected himself later in a statement, saying that votes cast were all that mattered – “nothing else”.

I thought I’d just mention it.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal