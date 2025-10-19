Christina Hendry: One year since my uncle Alex Salmond’s body returned to Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christina Hendry: One year since my uncle Alex Salmond’s body returned to Aberdeenshire

The former first minister’s niece writes in The Press and Journal just over a year after his sudden death in North Macedonia.

Christina Hendry with her uncle Alex Salmond.
By Christina Hendry

It’s hard to believe that this weekend marked one year since my uncle, Alex Salmond, returned to his beloved Aberdeenshire for the last time.

He left Macedonia to a justified military guard of honour – a stark contrast to the reception he received in Scotland, a nation for which he delivered so much.

As a family, we stood on that tarmac, channeling a strength my uncle instilled in us.

But we were far from alone.

As we left the airport to accompany him on the last leg of his journey to Fraserburgh, the respect for him was clear.

Yes Bikers paid their respects to Alex Salmond. Image: Shutterstock.

The Yes Bikers led the convoy through Aberdeenshire.

Streets were lined, lay-bys filled, a sea of saltires to salute Scotland’s greatest son.

Along the way car horns beeped, people clapped, and pipers welcomed us to Fraserburgh.

This was not a state-arranged send-off.

Flower tributes in Alex Salmond’s hometown Strichen after his death. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

It was ordinary people paying their respects, and I know he would have loved it.

It was truly emotional and a great comfort at such a difficult time.

In a chipper in Mintlaw, one man told us a story of how Alex Salmond had bumped into his son, congratulated him on his cup win with a local football team as he’d seen it in the paper, and even drove him to his destination in the first ministerial car.

My uncle loved the north-east, and it’s clear how much the people of the north-east loved him.

Alex Salmond died last October. Image: PA.

The six days it took for his body to return to Scotland felt like a lifetime, yet it’s now difficult to comprehend that a year has passed.

Much has changed in that time, yet so much of what Uncle Alex said still rings true – whether on the route towards independence, the necessity of protecting the long-term future of the oil and gas industry, or the urgent need for competence in Scottish politics.

As first minister, Uncle Alex’s intelligence and creativity delivered tangible change: a road around Aberdeen, a bridge over the Forth, a railway to the Borders, free prescriptions, free tuition, and equal marriage.

Although he was a ‘Black B***h’ (someone born in Linlithgow), he found a new home in Aberdeenshire, a corner of Scotland he cherished and defended throughout his life.

Christina Hendry reads an eulogy during at the public memorial service for her uncle. Image: PA.

He was known not just for raising the Sapphire but also for personally meeting families and keeping in touch with them over the years.

He spent his career supporting the oil and gas and fishing industries, understanding the vital role they play in Scotland’s economy, often in rural areas.

And, of course, his polestar: Scottish independence.

It will forever be a tragedy that he passed before seeing his dream realised, but it feels fitting that the last thing he did was champion Scotland on the international stage.

His final words on social media live on, inspiring us to continue his cause: “Scotland is a country, not a county.”

‘He never faltered’

Some in the movement may have lost their way, but he never faltered.

Some may forget that we stand on the shoulders of giants, continuing the work of those who came before us.

But to look forward, we must first look back.

History will be kind to Alex Salmond. As a family, we will always be proud of him and all he achieved.

That solemn day on the tarmac, on a bitterly cold Aberdeenshire morning, will forever live with me and the rest of the family.

My Uncle Alex left a legacy we must continue.

He left unfinished business, and I will not stop until his dream of independence is realised. As he always liked to recite: “It’s coming yet for aw that.”

