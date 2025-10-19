Christina Hendry: One year since my uncle Alex Salmond’s body returned to Aberdeenshire

It’s hard to believe that this weekend marked one year since my uncle, Alex Salmond, returned to his beloved Aberdeenshire for the last time.

He left Macedonia to a justified military guard of honour – a stark contrast to the reception he received in Scotland, a nation for which he delivered so much.

As a family, we stood on that tarmac, channeling a strength my uncle instilled in us.

But we were far from alone.

As we left the airport to accompany him on the last leg of his journey to Fraserburgh, the respect for him was clear.

The Yes Bikers led the convoy through Aberdeenshire.

Streets were lined, lay-bys filled, a sea of saltires to salute Scotland’s greatest son.

Along the way car horns beeped, people clapped, and pipers welcomed us to Fraserburgh.

This was not a state-arranged send-off.

It was ordinary people paying their respects, and I know he would have loved it.

It was truly emotional and a great comfort at such a difficult time.

In a chipper in Mintlaw, one man told us a story of how Alex Salmond had bumped into his son, congratulated him on his cup win with a local football team as he’d seen it in the paper, and even drove him to his destination in the first ministerial car.

My uncle loved the north-east, and it’s clear how much the people of the north-east loved him.

The six days it took for his body to return to Scotland felt like a lifetime, yet it’s now difficult to comprehend that a year has passed.

Much has changed in that time, yet so much of what Uncle Alex said still rings true – whether on the route towards independence, the necessity of protecting the long-term future of the oil and gas industry, or the urgent need for competence in Scottish politics.

As first minister, Uncle Alex’s intelligence and creativity delivered tangible change: a road around Aberdeen, a bridge over the Forth, a railway to the Borders, free prescriptions, free tuition, and equal marriage.

Although he was a ‘Black B***h’ (someone born in Linlithgow), he found a new home in Aberdeenshire, a corner of Scotland he cherished and defended throughout his life.

He was known not just for raising the Sapphire but also for personally meeting families and keeping in touch with them over the years.

He spent his career supporting the oil and gas and fishing industries, understanding the vital role they play in Scotland’s economy, often in rural areas.

And, of course, his polestar: Scottish independence.

It will forever be a tragedy that he passed before seeing his dream realised, but it feels fitting that the last thing he did was champion Scotland on the international stage.

His final words on social media live on, inspiring us to continue his cause: “Scotland is a country, not a county.”

‘He never faltered’

Some in the movement may have lost their way, but he never faltered.

Some may forget that we stand on the shoulders of giants, continuing the work of those who came before us.

But to look forward, we must first look back.

History will be kind to Alex Salmond. As a family, we will always be proud of him and all he achieved.

That solemn day on the tarmac, on a bitterly cold Aberdeenshire morning, will forever live with me and the rest of the family.

My Uncle Alex left a legacy we must continue.

He left unfinished business, and I will not stop until his dream of independence is realised. As he always liked to recite: “It’s coming yet for aw that.”