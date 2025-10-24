David Mackay: ‘Why now is the time to properly consider free parking in Elgin’

Free parking, it’s one of the things I hear most from people that they want in Elgin town centre.

I’m a reasonably pragmatic person, so previously I’ve always compared the £2 daily charge here to the prices in Aberdeen and Inverness and figured it’s pretty cheap.

However, over the last year or so I’ve found myself looking at the price, looking at the High Street and thinking free parking maybe isn’t just something that would be nice in the heart of Elgin – it’s perhaps something we need.

The people and businesses of Elgin are having to put up with a lot of disruption in the town centre at the moment.

There’s the extensive demolition work that has been taking place in South Street, the long-running renovations of the Gordon and MacPhail building, the sudden closure of the St Giles Centre and the upcoming works to Elgin Town Hall and Cooper Park.

Some of these projects are planned, some of them not, but either way the people and businesses of Elgin are being asked for a lot of patience at the moment.

Is it too much to ask for something in return?

Other towns have free parking. Why not Elgin?

Free parking in a town like Elgin isn’t completely unprecedented.

Dumfries is the main town in a large rural region, has a population of about 33,000 and supports a number of smaller surrounding communities. It’s also had historic flooding issues too.

Sound familiar?

They’re so alike that in recent years business leaders from Dumfries have visited in Elgin to share their own town centre successes.

One key difference though is that Dumfries has free parking.

At a time when our High Street is facing no shortage of competition from online shopping, retail parks and the cities of Aberdeen and Inverness, we should be doing all we can to support our town centres.

I’m certain residents on nearby Reidhaven Street and South Guildry Street, where drivers regularly park to avoid charges, would welcome the extra space outside their front doors.

It might even have an impact on the motorists who continue to park illegally on the Plainstones.

While the construction work will undoubtedly be worth it once complete, that and the St Giles Centre uncertainty are potential barriers discouraging town centre shoppers.

When our High Street thrives, our community thrives. If people drift away in the short-term, it may not be so easy to encourage them back.

‘Free parking doesn’t have to be free-for-all’

I can certainly appreciate the logistical benefits of parking charges.

Controlling how long drivers spend in spaces stops them being blocked by the same cars for hours, days or weeks, in some cases, on end.

It’s the main reason free parking was stopped in Cooper Park, principally because cars were being left there all day and preventing access to those wanting to visit the park and Elgin Library.

Free parking doesn’t have to be a free-for-all though.

Car parks in Dumfries and Galloway are controlled by cardboard discs you place in your windscreen.

The concept is unusual at first but simple to use.

You collect a disc resembling a cardboard clock for free from a local shop, turn the arrow to the time you parked at and just make sure you return by the time limit in that particular car park.

Overstay the car park’s limit, then you’ll get a fine.

I’ll admit that when I was working in Stranraer I overstayed my disc limit a couple of times and got slapped with a penalty notice.

The system works, it stops spaces being blocked all day and ensures spaces are always available for shoppers.

And it’s free.

The case against free parking in Elgin

I know the main reason we don’t have free parking in Elgin though.

Money. It’s as simple as that.

Money from parking charges is used by the council to maintain the car parks and, I presume, all sorts of other things too.

When I analysed the council’s income last year I found drivers spend anywhere between £25,000 and £35,000 every month on parking in Elgin.

So it’s not an insignificant amount of the money for the council to just wave goodbye to.

When Elgin parking charges were last reviewed in September 2023 one option put forward was making the first hour free.

However, it was ultimately rejected because it was deemed “financially unviable”.

Free parking could give our town centre in Elgin a tremendous boost at a time when there are barriers to visit and reasons to go elsewhere.

It’ll never happen though when the council’s financial position is the key driver for how much charges are.

David Mackay lives in Elgin and is a journalist with the Press and Journal. He walks to work.

