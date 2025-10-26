David Knight: ARI’s endless waiting lists tested my spirit but reminded me how precious survival truly is

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Knight: ARI’s endless waiting lists tested my spirit but reminded me how precious survival truly is

Despite mental turmoil our human spirit is amazing, even though it can be tested to the limit by current strife in the NHS.

It makes me wonder how many politicians who lecture us about the NHS actually dodge it at all costs and go private instead.
By David Knight

I was on tenterhooks while awaiting that awkward “time to be honest” question as my hospital appointment began.

We were in a small office, so eyeball to eyeball.

It’s hard to know where to look as little porkies are magnified if you keep looking nervously at the ceiling, avoiding eye contact.

I was prepared for the standard, “how many units of alcohol do you drink a week?” question.

I was about to reply “only a thimbleful of red wine on four days a week and maybe half a thimbleful extra at Christmas and on birthdays”, and hoped that sounded credible – if I could keep a straight face.

But my surgeon didn’t ask that.

Instead it was, “How long would it take you to walk a mile?”

What a great question.

I pondered, but hadn’t a clue.

I knew “four-minute miles” were significant from my boyhood when athletic records were smashed by sporting heroes.

But that applied to very fit people running full pelt, didn’t it?

So I decided to multiply by 10 to be on the safe side – just like everybody else does when putting up prices, for example – and blurted out “40 minutes”.

It seemed my stab in the dark landed at the bottom end of the scale (20-40 minutes was the most healthy range, he explained).

Relief washed over me when I was eventually sat in consulting room

My own in-built testosterone mileometer wouldn’t allow this humiliation, so I thought about cutting my rough estimate by half; it was too late, the damage was done.

There was something warm and comforting about being alone at last with a surgeon; the Holy Grail for many of us on horrible waiting lists.

Locator of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) looking autumnal. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It might have been a rather small and tired-looking consulting room in a vintage 100-year-old section of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but it matched by shape and demeanour perfectly.

I was enjoying the type of satisfied glow of relief and satisfaction washing over me which you might feel after being upgraded from cattle to business class on a flight.

I had been waiting seven years for this moment.

No, I hadn’t actually been on a waiting list for that period – Heaven forbid.

It was the total time since being diagnosed with prostate cancer; annoying and depressing side effects were left behind after complex surgery (this non-urgent appointment for them took almost 18 months).

I suppose I could class myself as disabled and get a coveted blue badge for VIP parking, but that route doesn’t appeal.

I don’t look disabled, so I would rather stand on my own feet and simply get better.

I’ve actually prayed for that as I suspect somebody might really be up there, but it would take a miracle of Biblical proportions. I was once told I fell into the 10% who had these problems.

ARI waiting lists are stressful – but at least I’m still alive

It’s the price of staying alive – and allows extra time with your grandkids as a bonus.

It’s ironic that prostates literally keep the procreation process flowing, but can turn around and kill you in later years; that’s gratitude for you.

Unless you “get checked” as the mantra goes; vital for me as I had no symptoms.

So a few potential side effects you can live with are better than the grim alternative.

I’d likely be long dead otherwise.

I had a brilliant surgeon to thank for saving my life; a different one was now trying to let me down gently over my perhaps unrealistic aspirations for a side-effect cure.

A surgical team preparing a theatre room at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where some operations have been put on hold. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A surgical team preparing a theatre room at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where some operations have been put on hold. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I’ve swallowed just about every herbal remedy without discernible improvement, but I’m still lucky.

Despite mental turmoil our human spirit is amazing, even though it can be tested to the limit by current strife in the NHS.

As I sat in the waiting room I was inspired by reading my fellow P&J columnist Lindsay Bruce, who wrote courageously about her desperate setbacks while awaiting surgery.

Raw, emotional and painful – yet inspirational because it reached out to others by reflecting their daily anguish.

In a way which bland utterances from politicians can’t.

We feel pain, but not empathy from that direction.

It makes me wonder how many politicians who lecture us about the NHS actually dodge it at all costs and go private instead.

Nothing wrong with that for ordinary people who do it out of desperation.

But perhaps we’d have a right to know if it was a perk of high office and like to see it on a register of financial interests to avoid hypocrisy.

The new specialist I was seeing appeared to be doodling on my notes.

But it was actually a freehand sketch of my innards.

Giving me the clearest explanation yet of what was wrong (it finally dawned on me that it was permanent); no miracles – time to move on.

“I’m Alive”, as The Hollies sang (even though the lyric was about “a man with no heart” rather than no prostate).

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

