David Knight: ARI’s endless waiting lists tested my spirit but reminded me how precious survival truly is

I was on tenterhooks while awaiting that awkward “time to be honest” question as my hospital appointment began.

We were in a small office, so eyeball to eyeball.

It’s hard to know where to look as little porkies are magnified if you keep looking nervously at the ceiling, avoiding eye contact.

I was prepared for the standard, “how many units of alcohol do you drink a week?” question.

I was about to reply “only a thimbleful of red wine on four days a week and maybe half a thimbleful extra at Christmas and on birthdays”, and hoped that sounded credible – if I could keep a straight face.

But my surgeon didn’t ask that.

Instead it was, “How long would it take you to walk a mile?”

What a great question.

I pondered, but hadn’t a clue.

I knew “four-minute miles” were significant from my boyhood when athletic records were smashed by sporting heroes.

But that applied to very fit people running full pelt, didn’t it?

So I decided to multiply by 10 to be on the safe side – just like everybody else does when putting up prices, for example – and blurted out “40 minutes”.

It seemed my stab in the dark landed at the bottom end of the scale (20-40 minutes was the most healthy range, he explained).

Relief washed over me when I was eventually sat in consulting room

My own in-built testosterone mileometer wouldn’t allow this humiliation, so I thought about cutting my rough estimate by half; it was too late, the damage was done.

There was something warm and comforting about being alone at last with a surgeon; the Holy Grail for many of us on horrible waiting lists.

It might have been a rather small and tired-looking consulting room in a vintage 100-year-old section of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but it matched by shape and demeanour perfectly.

I was enjoying the type of satisfied glow of relief and satisfaction washing over me which you might feel after being upgraded from cattle to business class on a flight.

I had been waiting seven years for this moment.

No, I hadn’t actually been on a waiting list for that period – Heaven forbid.

It was the total time since being diagnosed with prostate cancer; annoying and depressing side effects were left behind after complex surgery (this non-urgent appointment for them took almost 18 months).

I suppose I could class myself as disabled and get a coveted blue badge for VIP parking, but that route doesn’t appeal.

I don’t look disabled, so I would rather stand on my own feet and simply get better.

I’ve actually prayed for that as I suspect somebody might really be up there, but it would take a miracle of Biblical proportions. I was once told I fell into the 10% who had these problems.

ARI waiting lists are stressful – but at least I’m still alive

It’s the price of staying alive – and allows extra time with your grandkids as a bonus.

It’s ironic that prostates literally keep the procreation process flowing, but can turn around and kill you in later years; that’s gratitude for you.

Unless you “get checked” as the mantra goes; vital for me as I had no symptoms.

So a few potential side effects you can live with are better than the grim alternative.

I’d likely be long dead otherwise.

I had a brilliant surgeon to thank for saving my life; a different one was now trying to let me down gently over my perhaps unrealistic aspirations for a side-effect cure.

I’ve swallowed just about every herbal remedy without discernible improvement, but I’m still lucky.

Despite mental turmoil our human spirit is amazing, even though it can be tested to the limit by current strife in the NHS.

As I sat in the waiting room I was inspired by reading my fellow P&J columnist Lindsay Bruce, who wrote courageously about her desperate setbacks while awaiting surgery.

Raw, emotional and painful – yet inspirational because it reached out to others by reflecting their daily anguish.

In a way which bland utterances from politicians can’t.

We feel pain, but not empathy from that direction.

It makes me wonder how many politicians who lecture us about the NHS actually dodge it at all costs and go private instead.

Nothing wrong with that for ordinary people who do it out of desperation.

But perhaps we’d have a right to know if it was a perk of high office and like to see it on a register of financial interests to avoid hypocrisy.

The new specialist I was seeing appeared to be doodling on my notes.

But it was actually a freehand sketch of my innards.

Giving me the clearest explanation yet of what was wrong (it finally dawned on me that it was permanent); no miracles – time to move on.

“I’m Alive”, as The Hollies sang (even though the lyric was about “a man with no heart” rather than no prostate).

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal