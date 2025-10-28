Scott Begbie: Aberdeen’s homeless need to be seen by those who matter so we don’t end up a city of zombies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion

Scott Begbie: Aberdeen’s homeless need to be seen by those who matter so we don’t end up a city of zombies

Homelessness crusader Gordon Cruden’s account of seeing the “zombified” destitute people on the streets of Vancouver struck a nerve with me.

I am not suggesting for a second the homeless problem here is anywhere near the scale I witnessed in Vancouver and other Canadian cities.
I am not suggesting for a second the homeless problem here is anywhere near the scale I witnessed in Vancouver and other Canadian cities.
By Scott Begbie

Homelessness crusader Gordon Cruden’s account of seeing the “zombified” destitute people on the streets of Vancouver struck a nerve with me.

I saw exactly the same thing on a trip I made to the Canadian city more than a year ago. Hundreds of people looking like the Walking Dead, milling aimlessly around the streets, some of them frozen in bizarre, hunched positions, devastated by drugs.

They were shooting up in doorways, firing up crack pipes on the sidewalk, or just standing like statues, eyes closed, dead to the world.

I didn’t get up close and personal as Gordon did on his month-long challenge of sleeping rough across the Americas, raising awareness of vulnerable people living in crisis.

But I got close enough to be alarmed and upset by the scale of the problem – you couldn’t miss it in the heart of Vancouver, even on some of its busiest streets.

It was a shocking sight – so many thousands of lives wasted – that took the shine off what is otherwise a beautiful and vibrant city.

The one question that lingered for me is why anyone wasn’t doing anything? Why were the good people of Vancouver going about their business as if there was nothing untoward in their midst?

The only reason I could come up with is they have become used to it. So inured are they to shuffling shells of people that they have stopped seeing them. To them, the vulnerable have become invisible.

Aberdeen’s homeless problem can not be allowed to mirror Vancouver’s

And that utter indifference is something we cannot allow to happen here in Aberdeen.

I am not suggesting for a second the homeless problem here is anywhere near the scale I witnessed in Vancouver and other Canadian cities.

But we all know there are people living chaotic lifestyles here in Aberdeen.

We have seen them. We have heard them. We have tutted at them. We have asked why isn’t something being done? We have looked the other way.

Which is why we need people like Gordon and his “Giving The Vulnerable A Chance” campaign.

Gordon Cruden, who has spent the last 30 nights sleeping on the streets across Europe to highlight the plight of homeless people. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He is putting those most in need in the spotlight, he is raising funds for organisations that can help and, most importantly, he wants the homeless to be seen as people, as someone’s daughter, somebody’s brother.

And that’s vital because we need to recognise that no one sets out to be an addict. No one gets up in the morning and chooses to be homeless. All it takes is a twist of fate for anyone to find themselves at rock bottom.

Of course, dealing with homelessness in Aberdeen – anywhere in Scotland, in fact, – is not an easy task, given all the factors at play.

But the first step is the most important one. And that’s for ordinary people not to turn a blind eye but to ask how they can help. How can we make and keep the problem of homelessness a priority issue that those with their hands on the levers of power must address?

See the problem. See the people. Then we might see the solution.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

Conversation