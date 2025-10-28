Scott Begbie: Aberdeen’s homeless need to be seen by those who matter so we don’t end up a city of zombies

Homelessness crusader Gordon Cruden’s account of seeing the “zombified” destitute people on the streets of Vancouver struck a nerve with me.

I saw exactly the same thing on a trip I made to the Canadian city more than a year ago. Hundreds of people looking like the Walking Dead, milling aimlessly around the streets, some of them frozen in bizarre, hunched positions, devastated by drugs.

They were shooting up in doorways, firing up crack pipes on the sidewalk, or just standing like statues, eyes closed, dead to the world.

I didn’t get up close and personal as Gordon did on his month-long challenge of sleeping rough across the Americas, raising awareness of vulnerable people living in crisis.

But I got close enough to be alarmed and upset by the scale of the problem – you couldn’t miss it in the heart of Vancouver, even on some of its busiest streets.

It was a shocking sight – so many thousands of lives wasted – that took the shine off what is otherwise a beautiful and vibrant city.

The one question that lingered for me is why anyone wasn’t doing anything? Why were the good people of Vancouver going about their business as if there was nothing untoward in their midst?

The only reason I could come up with is they have become used to it. So inured are they to shuffling shells of people that they have stopped seeing them. To them, the vulnerable have become invisible.

Aberdeen’s homeless problem can not be allowed to mirror Vancouver’s

And that utter indifference is something we cannot allow to happen here in Aberdeen.

I am not suggesting for a second the homeless problem here is anywhere near the scale I witnessed in Vancouver and other Canadian cities.

But we all know there are people living chaotic lifestyles here in Aberdeen.

We have seen them. We have heard them. We have tutted at them. We have asked why isn’t something being done? We have looked the other way.

Which is why we need people like Gordon and his “Giving The Vulnerable A Chance” campaign.

He is putting those most in need in the spotlight, he is raising funds for organisations that can help and, most importantly, he wants the homeless to be seen as people, as someone’s daughter, somebody’s brother.

And that’s vital because we need to recognise that no one sets out to be an addict. No one gets up in the morning and chooses to be homeless. All it takes is a twist of fate for anyone to find themselves at rock bottom.

Of course, dealing with homelessness in Aberdeen – anywhere in Scotland, in fact, – is not an easy task, given all the factors at play.

But the first step is the most important one. And that’s for ordinary people not to turn a blind eye but to ask how they can help. How can we make and keep the problem of homelessness a priority issue that those with their hands on the levers of power must address?

See the problem. See the people. Then we might see the solution.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.