Colin Farquhar: New Assai Records shop in Aberdeen can bring back One-Up glory days – and tempt me to ditch Spotify!

On Sunday, I went to a gig at Tunnels, a music venue down Carnegie’s Brae and under Union Street, for the first time in forever.

Although I am a reasonably dedicated music fan, who regularly goes to gigs in other cities, I often struggle to see music in Aberdeen, outside of Sound Festival, of which I’m on the Board of Trustees.

Like many men in their 40s, I find it hard to find the time, and often the inclination, unless it’s for a special occasion – trips to Edinburgh, Glasgow or London – or has a habitual place in my diary, like Sound.

Life tends to get in the way, which is a great shame. The occasions where you do get out – like on Sunday night, to see Better Lovers, a US heavy metal band, who were riotous at Tunnels – only serve to remind you what you’re missing out on the rest of the time.

Ah well. I’ve promised myself to make more effort. We shall see.

It’s come at a time when I’m thinking about making another big change in how I listen to music – cancelling my subscription to music streaming service Spotify, to try and better engage with all the music I listen to.

I am desperately trying to move away from Spotify

For those of you who don’t know – I try not to presume everyone is as perennially online as me – Spotify is the behemoth of the tech companies that now leads how people consume their music choices.

Five hundred million global users. The most valuable music company in the world. It’s convenient, mostly accessible, and contains almost the entire history of recorded music.

What’s not to love, eh? Quite a bit.

For all the money siphoning through Spotify, that cash doesn’t get to the musicians in great enough numbers. Its investment choices are questionable, and it fosters what I’ve come to realise is a very transient relationship with the music I listen to.

Much like trying to get out to see live bands more often, it’s time to effect a change for the better.

Now, I don’t know exactly what I’m going to do, as digital music is the norm, and it is handy for listening to on the go, while working, or while driving. I hardly see myself going back to Walkmans, iPods, or MiniDiscs.

Although I buy the occasional vinyl and have a small collection of records, I’ve long since given up the mass of CDs which used to populate the flats I lived in on Rose Street and Woodside, a few special ones aside.

But maybe a more considered, curated relationship with music would be better, rather than the paralysis of choice induced by being able to listen to basically anything online.

Even though, with Spotify, I listen to more music than I ever have, so much of it just doesn’t go in. I listen to albums once and move on, because I can.

And although it’s useful for many things, from sharing quickly with mates on Whatsapp, to my wedding playlists, which I’ll have to somehow extract from the platform, it’s not an optimal experience, all things considered.

New Assai Records for Aberdeen is just what we need

So, options for a replacement must be considered, and I’m not thinking that it will be Apple Music, Amazon, or anything else that presents the same set of issues.

It’s somewhat serendipitous then that we’re also about to get a new vinyl shop in Aberdeen, to complement those that already exist – Maidin, Chameleon, Aberdeen Vinyl Records and Goldstar.

Assai Records will open shortly on Back Wynd, the first music shop in the Belmont Quarter since the wonderful One-Up closed in 2013.

A small, Scottish, independent chain, their store in Dundee was actually the last place I bought vinyl, in-person anyway – Madvilliany and Doechi’s Alligator Bites Never Heal, for anyone interested.

They’ll be a great and welcome addition to Aberdeen city centre, and might well play a big part in my readjustment in how I listen to music. More physical media, more considered choices, and more thought put in.

It’s likely that I started my Spotify subscription not long after One-Up closed back in 2013, in those slightly heartachey months after it closed. I was probably trying to decide where to now spend any money leftover at the end of the month, other than 17 Belmont Street.

I’ll think of this as the dial swinging back slightly to achieve a better balance. Vinyl and digital purchases, where more money gets to the bands, and where I listen more carefully to music I purport to enjoy.

And you never know – somewhere within those improved habits I might also find more inclination to go to more gigs in our cities’ smashing small venues too.

Certainly, it’s worthwhile once the effort to get out the front door is made.

Colin Farquhar works as a creative spaces manager and film programmer in the north-east culture sector.