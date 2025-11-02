David Knight: Don’t let Aberdeen City Council’s impressive projects distract from Raac scandal and bus gates disaster

I could see there were a lot of shenanigans in the past around the construction site for Aberdeen’s shiny new market complex.

Now I was scrutinising it more closely, so close that my nose was almost poking through a fence separating passers-by from the building work.

By the way, I’m not suggesting any modern-day skulduggery.

I mean turmoil from past times in the vicinity around where I was standing in one of the oldest parts of Aberdeen, where the new market is being built on the remains of the last one.

Tales from days gone by of dodgy doings, thievery and cruelty make your blood run cold.

Such as a brisk mid-18th century trade in stealing children and selling them overseas, while employing a piper – it was said – to drown out their cries.

I’m no history expert; I only know because historical snapshots were plastered on boards around the perimeter, among descriptions about how good it was going to be.

I was dragged out of this reverie after sensing a quivering presence at my elbow.

I turned and saw an old man with pleading eyes fixed on me.

He was shaking uncontrollably from head to foot.

The mystery man had a thick foreign accent that I couldn’t place or understand, but he was desperately trying to tell me something.

I was able to make it out: he explained that he suffered from Parkinson’s Disease and required £2 from me to pay his bus fare.

I don’t know about £2, but a penny seemed to drop.

Was this the oldest con-trick in the world, as old as the historical bad behaviour recorded around here in olden times?

Or was he a disabled man in genuine need?

I looked him up and down: every part of his body was wobbling in a frenzied manner as though he had been dragged out of the icy North Sea.

Including his knees and feet; was that Parkinson’s or a virtuoso theatrical performance?

Call me a hard-hearted cynic, if you like.

Even the good samaritan stopped to help a stricken Jew on the road to Jericho despite public unrest in those days, meaning everything in his head told him to walk past.

So it was about doing what I thought was the right thing at the right moment.

It’s nice to show an act of mercy from time to time

I gave him the benefit of the doubt – as an act of mercy to a fellow man, as the parable goes.

I dug deep into my pockets, but unfortunately, all I could find was 95p in change.

A bit embarrassing, but what was I supposed to do – hand him my Google wallet?

He seemed disappointed with my paltry coins cupped in his hand.

But he swivelled away and off he went.

I was quite heartened to note that he had a new spring in his step.

In fact, such an athletic stride that he now looked as fit as a fiddle.

I decided to follow this parkinson-riddled gentleman down Carmelite Street – like reporter Tintin tailing some suspicious character – where he approached a young man with his outstretched hand, but was rebuffed.

Onwards towards Guild Street, but he was so agile and fast that I couldn’t keep up, and he disappeared.

So I returned to admiring the massive steel construction frame, which will embrace the city’s new market.

Yes, credit where credit’s due to Aberdeen City Council for supporting such an impressive addition to the cityscape and local economy.

Some critics say all I ever do is criticise the council.

Not so – I refer you to the buckets of praise I heaped on them for supplying me with a sparkling new brown bin, and for 20mph speed limits on race-track short cuts around my district.

Aberdeen City Council’s projects shouldn’t detract from Raac shambles

But the council must also be held to account vigorously to protect local democracy.

Hence, my criticism over the questionable bus-gate process and lack of transparency when the city rubbish incinerator ground to a halt.

From where I was standing on low ground behind it, the soaring market structure looked pretty impressive.

But all that glitters isn’t gold.

The new market seemed to be on firm foundations, but the council was on shakier ground with heartbreaking stories of owners in crumbling Raac-blighted homes elsewhere in the city, whose former local authority houses were built with defective concrete substitute.

Families facing financial ruin were forced into a scandalous stand-off with the council and Scottish Government over being compensated, after their homes were devalued savagely.

Not looking for free handouts, but presenting a compelling argument.

I always felt the authorities were morally responsible – and perhaps legally – for supporting them with hard cash.

Now it seems to be happening at last after a big council announcement; great news, but why was the agony prolonged for so long?

It should be about doing the right thing at the right moment.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal