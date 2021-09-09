Stephen Gallacher: Loss of Captain America is Europe’s gain in the Ryder Cup

I’ve spent the last couple of weeks talking up Patrick Reed’s value in the Ryder Cup so you can imagine how surprised I am at Steve Stricker’s decision not to include him in the US team.

Shocked or stunned would be better words to use. He’s called Captain America for a reason.

His Ryder Cup record is excellent, he gets the crowd going and to use a football analogy he’s the guy you hate to play against but would love to have on your side.

The biggest compliment I can pay him is to say if I was picking a team he would be in it every day of the week.

I know he missed a few events due to double pneumonia and I am sure that would have been a factor in Stricker’s decision. Maybe there was a concern about whether he would be able to play or maybe the player himself said he was not at 100%.

Whatever the reasons for his omission I am sure no-one on the European side will be a complaining. A huge adversary is going to be absent at Whistling Straits.

Looking at those who have been included I can’t argue about any of them as they have all been playing well. Tony Finau in particular was one which Stricker simply couldn’t leave out. He’s in fantastic form and is an excellent player.

With Reed not involved I might have been tempted to give Kevin Na a spot on my team. Like Reed he has the ability to infuriate and frustrate due to his ability to get the crowd going and the impressive way he seems to walk putts in at times.

I don’t think any of yesterday’s selections will alter Europe captain Padraig Harrington’s choices however.

He’s hinted strongly Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter will be two of his picks and I can’t argue. Sergio is our top point scorer and the Ryder Cup brings out the best in Poults. Add in the fact both are playing half-decent golf as well and it is a no-brainer.

I wonder whether the final captain’s pick will be a rookie. As it stands we’ve only got two with Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland. Depending on the make-up of the nine automatic qualifiers, which we will know on Sunday, then Padraig’s final choice could be interesting.

As he put it yesterday, the captain’s picks are not about picking the 10th, 11th and 12th best Europeans. It’s about having the right blend to go with the nine automatic qualifiers.

The next four days at Wentworth will certainly shape his thinking. Calum Hill knows if he wins he is in the team. Bob MacIntyre knows a top-two finish will put him in the team.

That’s all you can ask for – having your fate in your hands and a goal to aim for in the final week of qualifying.

I’ve been in their shoes and it spurred me on to give my all. Here’s hoping it does the same for our two Scottish hopefuls this week.

Catriona Matthew has earned the right to bow out at the top from the Solheim Cup

I can’t recall a time where I’ve enjoyed three days of golf as much as I did at the weekend when watching the Solheim Cup.

Leona Maguire was incredible as she won four and a half points out of a possible five for her team – a record for a rookie.

But she was not alone. The standard from everyone taking part was brilliant and to see Catriona Matthew lead the team to victory on US soil was fabulous.

She’s a good pal of mine and I couldn’t have been more pleased for her. Catriona, quite wisely, has said no thanks to the idea of leading the team for a third time.

Honestly, what else does she have to prove at this point? Winning in the United States is the best possible way to bow out and if she did come back for a third spell in Spain everyone would be expecting another win for Europe.

When you have a good thing going your fortunes can only go one way and I don’t blame her at all for stepping down. She’s done a great job and she deserves to go out on her own terms at the top.

Royal Aberdeen a fitting test for Scottish Senior Open

I’m in Wentworth this week for the BMW Championship but there’s a cracking event on at Royal Aberdeen in the shape of the Scottish Senior Open.

Paul Lawrie is the tournament host and I’m sure he will help make the event a successful one.

The forecast for thunderstorms today should make things interesting but I hope the conditions are not too severe in the next three days. A 10-15 miles an hour wind is enough as spectators want to see great shots and a spectacle, not a battle against the elements.

Royal Aberdeen has all the ingredients to be a fitting test as it is without the weather.