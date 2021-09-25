Yvie Burnett: New rescue cat looks like one of the family

If you notice any misspelling this week, don’t blame me, blame the furry little scamp who keeps walking across my keyboard as I write this.

Yes, we took the plunge and adopted another cat from the rescue centre to keep Rimple company.

We knew we could never replace Timple, but it was a sad reminder of him not being here every time we saw Rimple all by herself, especially when we had been out and there she was waiting at the door.

It’s a big decision though because who knows if they will get along, and time will tell if we have done the right thing.

Bev, the wonderful lady who runs our local cat rescue, advised us that for a six-year-old lady like Rimple, the best companion would be a young male cat, so we looked at a selection of them before deciding.

There was Cyril who didn’t seem to like us much, Tom who was a little bit nippy and then there was Leo who just cuddled up to us and started purring.

So, the choice was made, but would we keep the name or call him something else?

The moment I saw him, a very fluffy long-haired cat with fur which was pale ginger or strawberry blonde, I said to Gordon: “Oh my goodness, he looks like a Webster.”

My mum’s family were called Webster and they had distinctive ginger hair.

Somehow this cat looked like it had a family resemblance!

So, Webster the cat has been welcomed into our house and he seems to have settled in very well so far.

Again, on the recommendation of Bev we must keep Webster in a separate room for two weeks and only gradually introduce him to Rimple.

We have glass doors to the lounge which has become his new home, so it has been interesting to see the two of them inquisitively have a look at each other.

Rimple has done a bit of hissing, but she hisses at everyone when she first meets them, so hopefully she will eventually just get used to him.

Unfortunately, at rescue centres all over the UK, there are many cats and dogs who were adopted during lockdown, when the family were at home. However once normal life resumed they realised they weren’t able to care for them.

If you are looking for a pet, please take a look at one of these centres before you decide to buy one. It’s amazing how often the pets just melt your heart by choosing you.

Now as I continue to type, Webster has settled himself above my head on the back of the sofa. I think he knows he is home.

It’s officially autumn as from this week, which of course means we will have to pick up the leaves in the garden, start making soup, put on the heating, draw the curtains, get the jumpers from the back of the wardrobe, and tune back in to Strictly.

I’m saying all that but today I’ve got my shorts on and I’ve applied factor 50 sunscreen to mow the lawn. I’m doing all my coaching this morning so that I can enjoy one more afternoon outside while the weather holds.

As you know I’ve become a fan of gardening, but I’m a bit of fair weather gardener; a bit of a fraud really I suppose, because proper gardeners would be out in all weathers.

I don’t really think you will find me out there when it’s blowing a gale.

It’s time to plant our bulbs isn’t it, so we can marvel at them appearing in the spring.

I went to the garden centre to get some advice and apparently hydrangeas are very popular at the moment and a good thing to plant right now so that we can appreciate them next year.

I haven’t had much luck with them though, they seem to have died already. Maybe they will surprise me and come back to life next year. Gardening is a constant learning curve isn’t it.

The main job I must do at the moment is pick apples. This year is a bumper crop so today I’ve juiced lots of them and I have a crumble on the go for tea.

It’s all sounding suitably autumnal.

Have a good week,

Yvie x