Sasol signs up green hydrogen study in northwest Sasol has signed up to investigate the potential for a green hydrogen hub at Boegoebaai, in the Namakwa special economic zone (SEZ).

Stena Power, GES launch LNG partnership Stena Power and LNG Solutions has teamed up with Global Energy Storage (GES) to launch a new partnership on LNG projects.

At $2 trillion, Aramco races Apple for world’s most valuable company Saudi Aramco is close to claiming the prized position of the world’s most valuable company from Apple.