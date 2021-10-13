Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Watson: Andy Murray gives a f*** so who cares if he swears?

By Alex Watson
October 13, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 13, 2021, 5:30 pm
Andy Murray is explosively passionate on the court, so why do we expect different off it? (Photo: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Though, funnily enough, Mark Zuckerberg and Nick Clegg aren’t fans of being likened to Big Tobacco, society is now properly waking up to the poison purposefully rolled into social media, keeping us all hooked.

But, like smoking, we’re still doing it, even though we know it’s harmful. I can quit any time I want. Just one more tweet.

Like smoking, we’re choosing to ignore the ugly truth about how bad social media can be for us because – though at times an undeniable cesspit – Twitter and Instagram and, God help me, even Facebook can be fun. Using them makes us feel cool. That warm, tingly dopamine glow of fleeting online fame is the new nicotine rush.

Once we’ve got a taste for it, every one of us craves and enjoys attention. We each want to be the main character. Blue ticks aside, we’re all equal on the internet; just humans. None of us are immune to the psychological power of social media, not even celebrities.

Should knights drop the F-bomb?

In the early hours of the morning, UK-time, after losing to German tennis player Alexander Zverev in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters, Sir Andy Murray did a very human thing. He tweeted a solitary expletive.

How you interpret that tweet depends entirely on you. To some, dropping the F-bomb under any circumstances is entirely unacceptable and vulgar. To others, it’s punctuation.

Some might find the social media post funny, and others sad. Personally, I’m intrigued by Murray’s decision to use a full stop. To me, he’s not shouting, just resignedly reacting. I can almost hear his sigh.

But, personally, I am not offended by the F-word. And, if the responses to Murray’s tweet are anything to go by, many people out there are.

A few followers on Twitter are deeply insulted by the tennis player’s use of a swear word. Several are concerned that, considering his large platform, the young people who look up to Murray will emulate his behaviour. There is suggestion that this tweet should have official, professional repercussions.

Some say Andy Murray should be penalised professionally for his bad language (Photo: PA)

I agreed to adhere to my employer’s social media code of conduct when I signed my contract, but that covers things like racism and corruption. No one is monitoring my tweets to pull me up for swearing. Apart from my dad.

On Reddit, fans postulate that Andy knows what he is doing – that he likes to tease and ruffle the feathers of his straitlaced Twitter followers.

As many disgruntled tennis lovers pointed out, he is actually Sir Andy, recipient of an OBE. A knight. Would Lancelot tweet a bad word after a disappointing jousting defeat, even for a laugh?

Human first, sports personality second

The thing is, Murray has made himself unpopular for swearing before, in real life. Whether they approve or not, fans know and accept that he reacts explosively on the tennis court, to both wins and losses.

You could argue that a passionate outburst in the heat of the moment is worlds away from composing and publishing a tweet, but one word? That’s six, maybe seven strikes of the keyboard, from start to finish. A beat’s worth of phone tapping for a millennial like Murray.

Yes, after his urge for attention was sated, perhaps he could have or should have cleansed his timeline of the F-word. I’m glad he didn’t. To me, that feels disingenuous

Perhaps Sir Andy should have directed his frustrated message towards the lads in the group chat instead, but – operating as a human first and sports personality second – in that emotional moment, he wanted to share his feelings with all of us. He wanted his supporters to know that he tried his best. He wasn’t strolling away from defeat, arrogant and indifferent. He cared. He gave a f***.

And, yes, after his urge for attention was sated, perhaps he could have or should have cleansed his timeline of the F-word. I’m glad he didn’t. To me, that feels disingenuous.

Celebrities can’t win

For all its faults, part of why we like social media is that it gives us a direct line to the famous, powerful and talented people we admire. We love to interact with them and observe them going about their daily lives. Look: they’re just like us!

Andy Murray with the Wimbledon trophy in 2013 (Photo: Kerim Okten/EPA/Shutterstock)

We like it when celebrities act like normal humans, then we berate them when they act like normal humans. They really can’t win and, honestly, if Andy Murray has reached the point of trolling as a result, I say play on.

Don’t forget, he received his knighthood in recognition of his services not just to tennis but also to charity. By all accounts, he’s an honourable person who happens to swear sometimes. Would it be so bad if young people considered old enough to be on Twitter want to emulate that?

Alex Watson is the Head of Comment for The Press & Journal and firmly believes that swearing is a sign of intelligence

