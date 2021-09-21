Willie Miller: Aberdeen supporters must be patient with Stephen Glass’ rebuild

Aberdeen supporters must have patience with Stephen Glass despite the Dons slumping to a second straight loss to go seven games without victory.

The emotions after another defeat are to be expected and when Aberdeen are sitting seventh in the league any manager has to accept there will be criticism.

Glass is a new manager working with a new squad and is also giving young players opportunities.

The fans have to show patience and stick with it a bit longer in the knowledge that, with the quality of player and strength of squad, the likelihood is it is still going to be a strong season in terms of performance and results.

It is early in the campaign and the squad Glass has assembled is more than capable of putting the wrongs of the last few weeks right.

However, seven games without a win isn’t good reading and that turnaround has to start sooner rather than later.

The style of play is certainly attacking, but they have to get the balance right with making sure they are solid at the back and converting chances.

The situation can certainly be recovered and Aberdeen are not that far away from the top of the Premiership table with the teams up there also dropping points.

It is a case of continuing to work with the squad to turn them into a team that is winning games regularly.

What is clear is that performances and chances created have to be better than they were in the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone at the weekend.

Aberdeen didn’t create the same amount of scoring opportunities as they did when losing 2-0 away to Motherwell.

Losing a second successive game is disappointing, however, you could say Glass was in the same company at the weekend as Steven Gerrard, Ange Postecoglou, Jack Ross and Robbie Neilson as their teams are also chucking points away.

Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Hearts all failed to win and also all had issues with their performances over the weekend.

If Aberdeen had secured a victory at the weekend it would have moved them to a comfortable position in the league. Yet they didn’t.

Aberdeen have now gone 10 games without registering a clean sheet and they are clearly missing the experience and presence of Andy Considine, who is sidelined until the new year with a knee injury.

Although Considine has been missed, that cannot be used as an excuse for not having shut-outs and failing to be as solid as they should be at the back.

Aberdeen have two Scotland international centre-backs in Declan Gallagher and recent signing David Bates.

Ross McCrorie is also a potential future senior international, having previously been called up to the squad, although he is not yet capped.

These players should be of a quality and standard high enough to take care of the defence, despite Considine’s unfortunate absence.

That is what a squad is there for – to take into consideration injuries such as Considine’s.

On a positive note, new signing Bates did well in his first start for Aberdeen since signing from SV Hamburg.

He linked up well with fellow centre-back McCrorie as they gelled well.

It looks to be a good partnership as they showed a lot of understanding, defended well and were keen to build the ball up from the back.

You also have to bear in mind that with the full-backs asked to go forward their starting position is much higher than it has been in the past.

That places a lot of responsibility on the two centre-backs to defend well and there were signs Bates and McCrorie can do that.

Bates left the pitch on the 75th minute with the game 0-0 and on course for a clean sheet.

However, St Johnstone striker Stevie May hit the late winner.

May should not have been allowed to cut inside and drill in a shot from outside the box when there were defenders in front of him.

Stevie May: Double Scottish Cup winner 🏆🏆

League Cup winner 🏆

50 goals for Saints ⚽️ In case you didn't know 😏#SJFC pic.twitter.com/f8KHWlR3h4 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 20, 2021

Welcome return for Ryan Hedges

The expected return from injury of Welsh international attacker Ryan Hedges for Sunday’s trip to St Mirren is a major boost.

Hedges has missed the last six games due to injury and Aberdeen have failed to win any of them. That tells its own story.

The 26-year-old is a goal threat and that is where Aberdeen are struggling at the moment.

Hedges will bring a threat as he makes runs into the box.

There was not enough support for striker Christian Ramirez in the loss to St Johnstone.

I thought Ramirez looked quite a lonely figure in the box.

Welcoming Hedges back would be a major positive for the manager and the team in general.

Fellow Welsh international Marley Watkins is also expected to be fit for the weekend having missed the loss to St Johnstone.

It will be a source of frustration for Watkins and manager Stephen Glass that he missed out on the game against Saints.

The recent defeat to Motherwell was Watkins’ first start for the Dons since arriving on a two-year contract.

On the basis of what he produced at Pittodrie last season until his loan spell from then parent club Bristol City was cut short by injury, Watkins will strengthen the attack.

SPFL review cannot gather dust

I was disappointed the review of the SPFL by commissioned independent advisers only involves five Premiership clubs.

I would have hoped more clubs than Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts and Hibs would be involved.

The evaluation, which has been endorsed by the SPFL, will look into aspects such as growing commercial revenue, the SPFL structure, governance and competition.

Any review has got to be good – as long as it is acted upon.

The fact four of the five clubs have connections to the United States could mean they come in with a fresh mindset.

SPFL Member Clubs- Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian, with the endorsement of the SPFL, have commissioned independent advisers to assist in a strategic and holistic review of the SPFL. Read more 👇 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) September 14, 2021

If they can somehow use that thought process prevalent in sport in the United States to make games a better experience – that will be important Scottish football fans.

It is also hugely important to bring finance into the game, especially during these times.

Looking at the structure is also needed and how the game is administered in Scotland.

The review has to be applauded.

However, the only problem is that we have done this in the past and the reports seem to gather dust rather than end up being acted upon.

It is great to see clubs taking the initiative, but when the report comes in they have to act on it.

Don’t let it gather dust somewhere with all the others that have been sanctioned and pursued over the years.

Let’s hope the review brings something substantial to the game and that clubs can get together and act upon it.