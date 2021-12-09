Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Columnists

Kerry Hudson: Forums like Mumsnet reinforce the impossible standards of modern motherhood

By Kerry Hudson
December 9, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 9, 2021, 12:02 pm
Parenting forums can be popular for new mothers looking for support from women going through the same experiences (Photo: Nastyaofly/Shutterstock)
Parenting forums can be popular for new mothers looking for support from women going through the same experiences (Photo: Nastyaofly/Shutterstock)

My grandma, a fearsome Torry matriarch, always said: “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer”.

“Mummy internet forums” weren’t around when my grandma was raising her kids – instead there was an ever-gossiping network of female relatives – but you can bet, if they had existed, she’d have reached queen bee status.

These forums – designed primarily for mums to share support and information – are huge business. Mumsnet, possibly the best known, claim to have seven million visitors a month.

To navigate these sites, you need to learn a new complex language. TTC: trying to conceive. MIL: mother-in-law. DP: dear partner. Sometimes the DP is being a PITA: the translation unprintable, but I’ll let you use your imagination. Once you become fluent, there’s a sense that you are part of a secret society.

Certainly, that’s how it felt when I joined my first pregnancy forum. A baby will always be life-changing but our “lovely surprise” occurred after relocating to Prague. We were still living in a holiday apartment, spoke only a few words of Czech and didn’t even have health insurance that covered pregnancy.

Mum forums were my lifeline

After years of hoping and wishing, I was both overjoyed and overwhelmed. Then, three weeks after those two lines appeared on the test, Covid arrived and the country was put into full, strict lockdown.

It was a frightening and isolating time. Yes, I had friends and family I could call, but what I needed was the support of other women living through the entirely unique experience of a global pandemic pregnancy. And so, while I was anxiously baking a baby, I turned to mum forums.

During lockdown, many women found themselves feeling more isolated than most new mothers (Photo: Onjira Leibe/Shutterstock)

Soon I was spending hours of my empty lockdown days with these strangers. The speed and depth of intimacy we shared – detailing physical ailments, marriage woes, family arguments, work disputes – was astounding and, in retrospect, bewildering.

The forums were my lifeline. Those women were some of the first people I shared a picture of my baby with – him curled on my chest, a tiny fleshy cashew nut, while I lay blissed out on oxytocin and impressive Czech painkillers.

The trust was suddenly gone

During my baby’s first months – in darkest Prague winter, with no cafes open or “baby and me” groups, when extreme weather kept us from even our daily lockdown walk – I spent even more time online. We shared our fears and triumphs and exhaustion. I messaged them in the wee hours during night feeds, while watching boxsets with the volume down and subtitles on.

What is helpful about being judged behind your back by other women?

Gradually, all the women I’d been through pregnancy with started to have their babies too and the whole thing began to feel… different. First, someone suggested to another mum that sleep training was “child abuse”. Then I watched another woman get hounded for not giving her baby constant eye contact while bottle feeding.

Finally, in what I considered my “nicest” group, mothers started sharing posts from other forums; theoretically out of “concern” for the mother and child but what, I wondered as I watched one, two, three posts go the same way, is helpful about being judged behind your back by other women? The trust was gone and, with a heavy heart, I left each and every one of my mum websites.

Caving under the pressure of societal expectations

My fearsome grandma had another apt saying: “Consider the source”. The source here wasn’t these mothers, exhausted and overwhelmed themselves. The source of this lapse in the sisterhood was the impossible standards of modern motherhood.

Women who felt they should be devoting every moment to their baby, living a social media-worthy existence of matching family Christmas PJs and looking like they did before they had grown a human in their uterus; who had lived through a pandemic and had a baby-bomb go off in their life. Simply, it was now not enough to feel they were doing their best, they had to believe others were doing worse. Besides this, they should do it all with joy! Motherhood was a gift.

And me? Honestly, motherhood has been the greatest gift. My son is a joyful miracle to me every day. But stepping away from parenting by mum forum committee is what made that possible. Instead of listening to strangers on the internet I understood our family, our son, was entirely unique and so our parenting would be, too.

Mum forums had been a lifeline but I realised it was time to cut the cord and navigate the choppy waters of motherhood myself. I learned to trust my instincts. I understood that we’d make it up as we went along and that I was the mum my son needed, simply because he was mine and I was his.

Kerry Hudson is an Aberdeen-born, award-winning writer of novels, memoirs and screenplays. She lives in Prague with her husband, toddler and an angry black cat

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]