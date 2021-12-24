Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moreen Simpson: The magic of Christmas Eve can’t be topped

By Moreen Simpson
December 24, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 24, 2021, 11:02 am
You're never too old to be overjoyed by the sight of Santa and his sleigh (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Shshsh… hear anything outside?

That’ll be Suntie and his reindeer putting on a bit of speed roon the Neest to get back to Toyland afore ony new Covid restrictions. I wonder if the cooncil has given the old boy special dispensation to use the pedestrianised bittie o’ Union Street. Doot it.

No matter my age or circumstances, Christmas Eve always has a special excitement for me. I didn’t even feel badly done-by as a kid knowing mum would be working on Christmas Day and I’d be packed off to relatives. Most younger folk today barely believe it when you tell them it’s not that long ago (the 1960s) that December 25 was a normal working day for the majority of Scottish tradespeople, January 1 being their only festive day off.

Having young children always makes this time of year a special delight. Every year as I tucked them up, we’d listen for sleigh bells. Mind you, when you’ve got hyped-up wee ones and an equally high, young-at-heart Nana babysitting, it can pretty tricky.

Like when mine were about five, all three engaged in some hijinks involving a cupboard. Seems the door crushed my loon’s finger tip, which was so swollen next morning; every time he tried to open a present he flinched in agony. His dad wheeched him off to the Sick Kids where he was seen immediately, the blood under the nail released and he was back, pain-free and supercharged within the hour. Happy days.

Miracle On My Street

Much later, a silent, snowy 24th when I was twice divorced, feeling lonely in a new house and very much spirit-of-Christmas challenged. Around 10pm I heard something outside, almost like bells. Fit the? Poked my heidie round the kitchen blind… then ran oot the door and clapped – and shed a few tears.

Along the street came a glittering red-and-white vision: Santa on his sleigh! I kid you not. So near, I could almost touch him or stroke Rudolph, who looked like a huge, elegant horse.

Was I seeing things? No, it really was the great man himself, waving and smiling at me. The Miracle On My Street thanks, I later discovered, to the imagination of the good folk of the Gospel Hall along the road. My heart fair thumped and was filled with hope for the future.

Christmas time is especially exciting with little ones around (Photo: Shutterstock)

A few years later, that future brought me the best Christmas blessings of all, my grandchildren. How priceless is the laughter they bring into all our lives.

One of the highlights came a pucklie years ago when my grandson was about three and, to my shame, well used to his Nana being a smoker. On Boxing Day, when I was about to reveal the playhouse Santa had left in my garden for them, I set the scene by saying I thought I’d heard bells or jingling or something on Christmas Eve.

Sez me: “But why on earth would Santa have been in my garden?” Sez he, quick as a flash: “He probably wanted to stop for a quick cigarette.”

May all of you have a wonderful, jingling bells time on December 25.

