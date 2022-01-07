Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moreen Simpson: Seeing each cigarette as a nail in my coffin finally got me to quit

By Moreen Simpson
January 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Smoking was once an everyday part of life for Moreen, even at work (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
How was Hogmanay? Me too. Very quiet.

And the Beeb still hasn’t listened to my pleas to put on repeats of Rikki Fulton’s the Reverend IM Jolly, still the funniest festive telly in my lifetime.

My New Year stovies and oatcakes went doon a treat, especially with my wee grandson, who declared: “You’re a great cook, Nana.” Ken is, I suspect that’s the nicest thing anyone will say to me throughout the year, even though his dad reckons he’s a sook. Too cruel.

He went on beat me at that hilarious but infernally difficult building blocks game, Jenga. Trounced by a seven-year-old.

We thought smoking was oh so sexy

Setting up my new calendar, something of a bombshell struck. In May, it will be two years since I stopped what I’d been doing since I was a feel-gype 14 – smoking.

The shock is that I hadn’t realised it was so long because I’ve barely missed my once-beloved faggies for a second. Fa’d hiv thocht it? Deffo nae family and friends. Some of them still think I slink off for a sly puff every now and then, so addicted was I to the wicked weed.

Last night, watching the Beatles documentary Get Back, I realised how, way back then, smokers barely had the nicotine stick oot their moos. The boys puffed as they played; John even had his plunked between his guitar strings.

Me and my late pal, Jenny, would buy five Cadets on the way to school and share them during the day. At the Beach or Palace dances, as we bopped roon oor handbags on the fleer – hoping to catch the eye of a likely loon – we’d also sook awa’ on the fags, thinkin’ that made us look oh, so sexy. Bampots. Come to think of it, we must have had the loons heavin’ with the guff o’ tobacco.

Beginning of 2020, when I started getting breathless and home-diagnosed emphysema, fear kicked in

I even ended up marrying a passionate anti-smoker, to whom I promised I’d stop when we married. But there was I, all in white, in the lavvies at The Amatola, demolishin’ a cigarette from a packet I’d primed a good mate to smuggle in for me.

Stopping was easy – thanks to pure terror

Pregnancy stopped me, naturally, when I cowked at nicotine, but – eejit that I am – started again aboot a fortnight after the twins were ootski. Hypnosis and acupuncture were unmitigated disasters.

Absorbed at my typewriter at work, I’d often have two lit fags in the overflowing ashtray. As al’ age approached, I was the only wrinklie hingin’ aboot ootside restaurants and bars with a crowd of rowdy youngsters. Beginning of 2020, when I started getting breathless and home-diagnosed emphysema, fear kicked in.

Every year, around 78,000 people in the UK die from smoking (Photo: James Fraser/Shutterstock)

Literally seeing each as a nail in my coffin, I went down to just a pucklie a day. Then I couldna even thole one.

After an X-ray, the doc reckoned my problem was, quite simply, being fat. Lost a stone, then put it back on again.

So, stopping smoking was easy-peasy, thanks to pure terror. Now, how do I give up crisps, tatties, fish suppers, cheese, After Eights – and a’thing to which I’m now a hopeless addict?

