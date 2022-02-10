Angus Peter Campbell: Swapping local words and urban legends broadens horizons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus Peter Campbell: Swapping local words and urban legends broadens horizons

By Angus Peter Campbell
February 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Bleerie, bleeze and bonniething are all names used over the years for a rainbow on the horizon (Photo: Daniel Lange/Shutterstock)

Folk etymology is a wonderful thing.

It’s when ordinary folk give a perfectly reasonable – though false – explanation for the meaning of a word. It’s the same as an urban legend, which gains more and more traction as it’s repeated.

Some years ago, my wife was travelling on the bus between Glasgow and Skye and, because she was sitting at the front, got talking to the driver. He was from Greenock.

The place name comes from the original Gaelic “Grianaig”, which basically means “a sunny or gravelly knoll”. Though the bus driver told her differently, saying it was simply “green oak” after a tree in the town, which he’d seen for himself. Which goes to prove that we see what we want to see.

One of my favourite stories concerns the derivation of two London burghs – Putney and Fulham. The derivation was given in 1895 by an old resident of Chelsea, who knew it as a matter of local tradition.

This is how they got their names, she said – two giantesses were each building a church on opposite sides of the Thames. Between them, however, they only had one hammer, so when the Surrey giantess wished to drive a nail in, she called to her friend: “Put it nigh”, and when the Middlesex giantess next dealt with a nail, she shouted: “Send it full home”.

Thus, the churches and then the districts came to be known as Fulham and Putney, said the old lady.

Don’t get too precious about words and their meanings

It’s to do with balancing belief, and reminds me of another of my favourite stories of the same vintage, which I collected during my researching in the National Library of Scotland a couple of years ago.

Daybreak used to be called by the marvellous names of ‘sky-casting’ or ‘sky-making’ in parts of north-east Scotland

In 1883, a clergyman in Wrexham wrote down the following: “An old woman in Bristol told me that there was a charm against toothache in the Bible. I expressed my surprise, but she assured me it was so, so I told her I would look. Next week, I told her I could not find it anywhere, so she said: ‘Yes, that’s just it; it’s there, certainly, but the more you look, the more you can’t find it. That’s how it always is.'”

Sunrise was once known as “sky-casting” or “sky-making” (Photo: Swen Stroop/Shutterstock)

Indeed. Nearer home, I was down at Spean Bridge railway station a few weeks ago and there’s a sign there telling of the train’s destination. It reads An Gearastan, in Gaelic, literally translating as The Fort. Though, on the other platform, a woman was explaining the words to a gentleman, telling him: “That means Fort William. ‘An’ means ‘Fort’ and ‘Gearastan’ means William.”

I was delighted to hear it, because we can get too precious about these things. For, what are words anyway, but fluid creative sparks to enliven our lives?

Daybreak, for example, which they used to call by the marvellous names of “sky-casting” or “sky-making” in parts of north-east Scotland, according to an old paper I also read in the National Library of Scotland, connected to the sea-lore of the area.

These words were collected in the 1890s and I’m not sure how many, if any, are still extant, though I’d be delighted to hear if they are.

A bleerie, a bleeze or a bonniething

Amongst the many word jewels collected were these: a piece of rainbow on the horizon was called a “bleerie” or a “bleeze” or a “bonniething” or a “fiery eee” or a “fiery tooth” or a “rawnie” in Macduff, called a “rose” in Nairn, a “giltin” in St Combs, a “fire” in Buckie and – my favourite – a “silk-napkin” in Crovie.

And there were a couple of lovely things from Nairn, where they called the Milky Way “The White Ship”, and John Stro was the name of the man in the moon. He was spoken of as “the man wi’ the birn o’ sticks on ’s back”.

Can you spot John Stro (otherwise known as the man in the moon)? (Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media)

But, one of my favourite things is when a guid Scots tongue is used in business dealing. To mak’ some siller, as they’d say.

One of the finest examples I know was highlighted by my friend and great Doric scholar, Derrick C McClure, some years ago – composed by a Buchan loon, Robert Forbes, who ran a hosier’s business in London in the 18th century. He had not forgotten his native tongue, however.

Here’s how he invoiced his customers far and wide:

“To ilka body be it kend’,
Frae John-A-groats to the land’s end,
That frae this day I do intend,
Some shanks to sell,
This is my bill, to you I send…”

That’s definitely going on my next invoice.

Angus Peter Campbell is an award-winning writer and actor from Uist

