Catherine Deveney: Cressida Dick toed the line to the top and still protects a rotten institution

By Catherine Deveney
February 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Met Police chief Cressida Dick faces a threat of public declaration of no confidence from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Photo: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Part of me knows the problems can’t ALL be one person’s fault.

The other part is stamping like a thwarted toddler deprived of sweeties at the checkout, screaming with frustration at the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick. Why is she allowing this? What is she doing about it?

Dick is a rare example of a female boss rising to the top in a man’s world. Why, then, is she presiding over an utter shambles of misogyny, racism and corruption; a toxic mess in which male officers take selfies next to female victims’ mutilated bodies, boast openly of sexual violence, and make jokes about turning black people into dog food?

This is not about a few bad apples in the barrel. This is about the rot creeping through the barrel itself.

The Met’s problems are cultural, some predating Dick’s appointment. But what progress has she brought? Dick is the first female Met commissioner. The first openly gay commissioner.

She was seen as a candidate for inclusion, charged with moving the force on after the Stephen Lawrence case. Instead, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) last week described a “disgraceful” culture of misogyny, toxic masculinity and racism that has gone unchallenged.

Cressida Dick was never representing women

On the surface, it seems baffling that a woman should preside over this. The largest study on the state of women in corporate America, published in September 2021, suggested female leaders have qualities that should have been particularly advantageous to Dick in changing the Met’s culture.

Women, according to the report, were more likely to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. They were more likely to speak out about discrimination, make workloads manageable, and offer emotional support to their teams. So, what went wrong for Dick?

Cressida Dick makes a statement to the media outside the Old Bailey in London, after police officer Wayne Couzen was handed a whole life order at the Old Bailey for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard (Photo: David Parry/PA Wire)

The answer, perhaps, is that, despite so many of us feeling that Cressida Dick was representing women, she never actually was. Certainly, there was an initial question mark when she accepted £40,000 less per year than her male predecessor. Her salary is still £230,000, so she was never going to starve. But, given women’s continuing battle to close the gender pay gap, it sent a public message that she didn’t deserve what the male boss did.

Dick called it “personal choice”. Not a luxury female supermarket workers had in their long-running fight for pay parity with male colleagues.

Institutionalism sacrifices truth on the altar of allegiance

Pay aside, Dick’s gender has been rendered irrelevant by a common leadership “ism”: institutionalism. Institutionalism involves protecting organisations against any outside force, including any victims at their mercy. It sacrifices truth on the altar of allegiance.

Dick expressed horror at television’s casual portrayal of Met corruption in Line of Duty. Made you wonder where she spent her policing years – with PC Plod in Toytown?

Bishops in churches faced with the abused do it. CEOs in dodgy companies do it. Prosecutors and judges “protecting society” do it. Cressida Dick certainly does it. They might all call it loyalty. The IOPC calls it corruption.

Public institutions also tend to protect each other, becoming an impenetrable wall. The Met’s role in the Downing Street investigation has raised eyebrows. Is it significant that the brother of Home Secretary Sajid Javid is Cressida Dick’s deputy?

Patsy Stevenson (pictured) was arrested at a vigil for Sarah Everard. Cressida Dick deemed the heavy-handed policing during the incident “proportionate” (Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Last year, when it emerged that Sarah Everard’s murderer was a serving policeman, a long-hidden problem was highlighted. Since 2010, 750 Met officers have been charged with sexual crimes. Only 83 of them have been sacked.

Despite police officers being widely-condemned for clashing with protesters at a vigil for Everard, Dick argued their behaviour was “proportionate”. But the public saw the footage with their own eyes. Was she suggesting we needed a national visit to Specsavers?

Problems aren’t exclusive to the Met

Sometimes, I wonder if women need to be even more conformist than men to become leaders. Be corporate, be “loyal”, be one of the boys. Don’t rock the boat.

Police Scotland has listed over 700 officers in the past five years as being ‘of concern’

Cressida Dick has now sent a letter to her troops telling them it is their duty to report colleagues for bad behaviour. Is this because of the problem, or because the problem has been made public? It’s a pity she didn’t shop the institution long ago, rather than shoring it up.

Kate Stephen will become north-east Scotland’s first female Chief Superintendent later this month (Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media)

It would be naive to think this issue is exclusive to the Met. Police Scotland has listed over 700 officers in the past five years as being “of concern”, while the Angiolini report highlighted problems with Police Scotland’s handling of complaints.

In the north-east, Kate Stephen will become the first ever woman in the top job in her area. Good for her. Her success, however, will not be dictated by her gender, but by whether she understands a truth often forgotten in organisations paid for by the taxpayer: they serve the public, not the institution itself.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

