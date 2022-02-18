Moreen Simpson: I hope I won’t have too rare a time at Aberdeen Restaurant Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: I hope I won’t have too rare a time at Aberdeen Restaurant Week

By Moreen Simpson
February 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 12:01 pm
Asking for a well-done steak doesn't always make you popular (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Asking for a well-done steak doesn't always make you popular (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)

Canna wait for Aberdeen to stage its eighth Restaurant Week next month.

Since retiring, visiting various eatooteries has become my indulgent passion. However, I know I’m not the perfect diner because I want everything to be as-close-as-dammit-perfect.

Like the table. Last week, out with two equally ancient pals to a place I booked yonks ago and was deserted when I got there. The gadgie led me to the table closest to the constantly opening and closing door (draughty) right by the waiters’ station and on the path to the kitchen.

I asked to be moved to one of the cosy-looking ones at the back. Although the place was virtually empty, he said they’d all been booked. I said I’d also booked. Ah, but, sez he, I hadn’t specified a table. So he just gave me the worst?

To add insult to my high-dudgeonry, when we left some of those tables at the back were still vacant. Ye winna be seein’ us again, sunshine.

One of my mates is horrified and gies me a right old lug-bashing when I try to attract the attention of a waiter by putting my arm up and waving. She reckons that’s the height of bad manners. Fit does she dee? Tries to catch their eye.

So, we sit there while the hairs sprout on my chin, unable to have any conversation, as she stares incessantly roon the room, raising her eyebrows and grimacing like she’s got serious constipation.

The art of complaining about food and getting some justice is all to do with timing. If you wait until you’ve polished off most of the dish, you’ve zero chunce. Speak up after the first few mouthfuls and usually you’ll get the unsuitable food righted or something else offered.

Mind you, a few weeks back at the Dutch Mill, all my rules went oot the window. The young waitress noticed I’d left most of the beef in my stroganoff. I said the sauce was divine but the meat too tough for my poor teeth. She swiped the whole dish off the bill. Now that’s what I ca’ first-class service. The girl’s a star.

A high-steaks dinner

Ah, but then that restaurant in France where I fell victim to the chef from hell. Charming place in the country, the owner was chef, waiter and washer-upper.

About 10 minutes later, Le Miserable returned bearing three obviously bloody, rare platefuls

No menu, Monsieur served what he fancied on the night. This evening it was thick rump steak with dauphinoise potatoes. Because of my blood phobia, I committed the ultimate sin of asking for mine well-done.

Judging by his wild expression when I indicated my preference, I feared this hefty heidbanger was going to nut me. Around the table you could hear the sharp intakes of: “Sssssacre…” – shock and disapproval. Off he sped.

How do you like your steak? (Photo: Paul Glendell/DCT Media)

About 10 minutes later, Le Miserable returned bearing three obviously bloody, rare platefuls. Thanks-be, he was cooking mine for longer.

Back he darted and, with what appeared to be a flourish, laid his proud platter before me. Readers, if the other steaks were rare, mine was still gamblin’ aboot on the meadows. Blood seepin’ a’wye, the white sauce from my dauphinoise blush pink.

I was cowkin’ after a couple of bouche-fuls and had to barrel ootside to spewy-lewy behind un arbre.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of The Press & Journal and started her journalism career in 1970

Read more from Moreen Simpson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]