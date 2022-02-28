David Knight: Can we get Fireman Sam in to sort Scotland’s fire alarm fiasco?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Knight: Can we get Fireman Sam in to sort Scotland’s fire alarm fiasco?

By David Knight
February 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Does Fireman Sam do public awareness campaigns? (Photo: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock)
Does Fireman Sam do public awareness campaigns? (Photo: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock)

I know my fire alarms are working OK because they go off at least twice a week when we cook fry-ups in our kitchen.

It’s not very scientific, but strangely reassuring, nonetheless.

Pandemonium breaks out because our dog hates the piercing noise and she runs around barking in all directions. I do something similar as I search frantically for my favourite pillow from our sofa.

I shake it vigorously around the smoke alarm, which is stationed at the bottom of the stairs next to our kitchen, until the offending fumes subside and peace is restored.

We have several around the house with changeable batteries, which have an annoying habit of bleeping all night long to warn us when they are running out of power so we replace them. It’s a system which has served us well for nearly 30 years without fire breaking out.

But, Scottish Government guidance from the start of this month demanded we shell out cash to buy new interlinked wifi detectors.

Well-intended policy flounders against sharp rocks of public opinion

I was going to use the word “regulations” rather than “guidance”, but it is on this very point that the government’s latest well-intended flagship policy floundered against the sharp rocks of public opinion.

Such was the backlash over being forced to fit expensive new alarms in the midst of pandemic and record-breaking inflation that what appeared to be a regulation retreated temporarily into merely a suggestion.

“We urge everyone to get this done, but no one will be dragged into court if they don’t,” became the official line – for now, that is. It sounded very soothing, but typical of the confusion and ambiguity shadowing this controversial policy’s stop-start process.

New smoke alarm rules have caused confusion in Scotland (Photo: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock)

Vague yet ominous official warnings followed over not switching: our house and contents insurance might go up in smoke if we didn’t check the small print. I did just that a few days ago; the advisor on the other end of the line at my insurance company was quick to reassure me.

“I’ve had a few calls from clients in Scotland recently over this,” she told me. “But it seems a bit of a scare story, to be honest.

“There is no requirement in our buildings and contents policy to disclose arrangements over fire and smoke alarms. We only check if you have a burglar alarm as part of a general assessment of security.”

But how long will that position last?

Not a ‘one size fits all’ situation

Panic laced with annoyance lingers for inflation-hit families who cannot afford newfangled alarms, or those who object to nanny state interfering again in their domestic arrangements.

I am all for making our homes as safe as possible, but it should be done through gentle persuasion; left to personal choice and common sense

This sense of anxiety is fanned by a TV advert beamed into homes in Scotland every day, warning us to comply with the new rules. It offers a dizzying range of self-fit alarm packages, from a basic price of £120 upwards.

The voiceover announces: “We are here to make it easy” – a phrase which told me instantly that this particular advert could not be mistaken for a Scottish Government message.

Grenfell Tower in London, nearly five years after a fire which claimed many lives, as a result of unsafe cladding (Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

You can’t blame a private alarm company making hay while the sun shines. But, it made me wonder if they prepared all this in advance, before the government backtracked over the difference between “must comply” and “please comply”.

I am all for making our homes as safe as possible, but it should be done through gentle persuasion; left to personal choice and common sense, not the clumsy, heavy hand of government.

The initiative has its roots in the terrible Grenfell Tower disaster, but does this match the needs of a pensioner couple in a small Brora cottage? It’s little wonder that a P&J poll 10 days after new guidance came into force showed less than a third of respondents had fitted new alarms.

Call in the experts

I wish Ms Sturgeon had asked Fireman Sam to handle the public campaign. Most parents – and grandparents, like me – are very familiar with the adventures of this animated children’s hero.

A little tweaking of one episode – Magic Norman – might have done a better job in raising public awareness.

Village bad boy, seven-year-old Norman Price, puts on a magic show, but requires extra power for his bangs and flashes. Unfortunately, he overloads electrical sockets and, to cap it all, removes batteries from a smoke alarm to boost output.

Sockets blow, the disabled alarm fails to detect clouds of smoke and the fire brigade rescues Norman’s assistant, who was left trapped in a trick box as he fled the blaze.

Yes, kid’s stuff, but much more memorable for the right reasons and less alarming than the current fiasco.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

