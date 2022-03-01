Scott Begbie: Hey, Westminster – stop virtue signalling and throw our borders open to Ukrainians

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vladimir Putin’s decision to cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war in Europe is a dark day for all of us.

But, even in these bleakest of times, there is shining hope, as exemplified by the Ukrainian people.

Their determination not to be cowed, not to surrender, or despair, but take up arms and make a stand for their country and their freedom is truly inspiring.

At the centre of that is President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has come into his own as a standard-bearer for the heart and courage of a nation. Here’s a political leader who doesn’t hide or flinch or run away, but puts himself on the frontline to shout defiance in the face of a tyrant in the name of his people.

His retort to a US offer to evacuate him to safety – “The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride” – is a quote destined for history.

We can only pray the steely will of the Ukrainians is enough to see them safely through. That is the hope of the whole world, as social media lights up in a sea of Ukrainian colours and flags to offer support.

The response from Europe, all of Europe, needs to be unequivocal – open the borders

But, changing profile pictures and illuminating buildings in blue and gold isn’t enough.

War creates refugees and, now, thousands of ordinary Ukrainians are streaming away from Putin’s stormtroopers, tanks and cruise missiles. The response from Europe, all of Europe, needs to be unequivocal – open the borders and give Ukrainians the safe haven and caring welcome they need.

Already, European Union nations have said they will take in Ukrainian refugees for the next three years, without the need for them to apply for asylum.

Scotland stands ready to help – along with the rest of Europe

Even before that announcement, Ireland threw open its doors by scrapping visa requirements for Ukrainians seeking safety, almost within hours of the Russian invasion.

Scotland stands ready to do the same, with the Scottish Government and councils all saying they are prepared to open their arms to those needing sanctuary.

Just a pity Westminster isn’t matching that compassion and urgent need to help.

Instead, the Home Office is callously making Ukrainians jump through hoops for visas, with only exemptions for people fleeing who have an immediate family link with the UK.

No matter what No 10 think, the nation wants to open its doors

Of course, if Ukrainians want to escape the shelling and snipers, they can apply to pick fruit on British farms, according to Tory minister Kevin Foster, with all the humanity of a man with a shrivelled raspberry for a heart.

But, then, does anyone really expect compassion and empathy from a Conservative government that holds its own citizens in contempt, let alone Johnny Foreigners?

Open up a simple, safe sanctuary route from Ukraine to the UK. Do it now

So, could Westminster please stop flying Ukrainian flags on public buildings to virtue signal solidarity and do something that shows it in a truly meaningful way? Open up a simple, safe sanctuary route from Ukraine to the UK. Do it now.

Because, no matter what the cabal around Number 10 think, the rest of the nation wants to open their doors and hearts to those who need love and light as an antidote to the dark evil of Putin.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express