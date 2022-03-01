Scott Begbie: Hey, Westminster – stop virtue signalling and throw our borders open to Ukrainians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scott Begbie: Hey, Westminster – stop virtue signalling and throw our borders open to Ukrainians

By Scott Begbie
March 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 1, 2022, 11:57 am
This protester in Kyiv speaks for Ukraine and the world with their simple message (Photo: Oleksandr Polonskyi/Shutterstock)
This protester in Kyiv speaks for Ukraine and the world with their simple message (Photo: Oleksandr Polonskyi/Shutterstock)

Vladimir Putin’s decision to cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war in Europe is a dark day for all of us.

But, even in these bleakest of times, there is shining hope, as exemplified by the Ukrainian people.

Their determination not to be cowed, not to surrender, or despair, but take up arms and make a stand for their country and their freedom is truly inspiring.

At the centre of that is President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has come into his own as a standard-bearer for the heart and courage of a nation. Here’s a political leader who doesn’t hide or flinch or run away, but puts himself on the frontline to shout defiance in the face of a tyrant in the name of his people.

His retort to a US offer to evacuate him to safety – “The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride” – is a quote destined for history.

Newly married couple Yarina Arieva (right) and Svyatoslav Fursinb pose for photo after they joined the ranks of the city territorial defense the day after their wedding in Kyiv, Ukraine (Photo:

We can only pray the steely will of the Ukrainians is enough to see them safely through. That is the hope of the whole world, as social media lights up in a sea of Ukrainian colours and flags to offer support.

The response from Europe, all of Europe, needs to be unequivocal – open the borders

But, changing profile pictures and illuminating buildings in blue and gold isn’t enough.

War creates refugees and, now, thousands of ordinary Ukrainians are streaming away from Putin’s stormtroopers, tanks and cruise missiles. The response from Europe, all of Europe, needs to be unequivocal – open the borders and give Ukrainians the safe haven and caring welcome they need.

Already, European Union nations have said they will take in Ukrainian refugees for the next three years, without the need for them to apply for asylum.

Scotland stands ready to help – along with the rest of Europe

Even before that announcement, Ireland threw open its doors by scrapping visa requirements for Ukrainians seeking safety, almost within hours of the Russian invasion.

Scotland stands ready to do the same, with the Scottish Government and councils all saying they are prepared to open their arms to those needing sanctuary.

People gathered at Castlegate in Aberdeen to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine (Photo: Chris Sumner/DCT Media)

Just a pity Westminster isn’t matching that compassion and urgent need to help.

Instead, the Home Office is callously making Ukrainians jump through hoops for visas, with only exemptions for people fleeing who have an immediate family link with the UK.

No matter what No 10 think, the nation wants to open its doors

Of course, if Ukrainians want to escape the shelling and snipers, they can apply to pick fruit on British farms, according to Tory minister Kevin Foster, with all the humanity of a man with a shrivelled raspberry for a heart.

But, then, does anyone really expect compassion and empathy from a Conservative government that holds its own citizens in contempt, let alone Johnny Foreigners?

Open up a simple, safe sanctuary route from Ukraine to the UK. Do it now

So, could Westminster please stop flying Ukrainian flags on public buildings to virtue signal solidarity and do something that shows it in a truly meaningful way? Open up a simple, safe sanctuary route from Ukraine to the UK. Do it now.

Because, no matter what the cabal around Number 10 think, the rest of the nation wants to open their doors and hearts to those who need love and light as an antidote to the dark evil of Putin.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

