Rebecca Buchan: Use your council vote wisely to unlock Aberdeen’s full potential

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are many wonderful things about this city and I have rehearsed them here often enough.

As a north-east quine, born and bred, I am proud to be from Aberdeen and I celebrate my city’s success.

And I am, or at least I was, hopeful about its future. But I am becoming more and more frustrated, not by the lack of ambition, necessarily, but by those hell-bent on standing in its way.

This city is ailing and it needs a boost. By saying that, I am being truthful, not spiteful.

I am being realistic. I in no way want to talk Aberdeen down. I would, if anyone desired, sing its praises from Marischal Square’s rooftop.

But action is needed and it is needed now.

Are Aberdeen’s green shoots of hope being trampled?

This week, the city received some welcome and exciting news in the form of two really innovative businesses moving into the centre.

A longstanding empty unit in the bottom of Marischal Square is set to be filled by a new street food market hall, being named Resident X. And, just a little bit up the road on the city’s Granite Mile, Scottish chef Nico Simeone will launch his newest foodie venture with Six by Nico Aberdeen.

After what has been a turbulent two years, this is a sign of green shoots appearing once more.

Then, cue Aberdeen City Council’s full council meeting.

Earlier this week, a group of surveyors – who are predominantly responsible for filling the vacant buildings up and down Union Street – spoke about how devastating it would be if it was agreed to allow traffic back on the stretch of the road.

The men, who normally work in competition with one another, said the pedestrianisation of Union Street was vital for its revival. But, despite the administration’s best efforts, the longer-term plans for pedestrianisation were pushed on into August and it was ruled the road would reopen to traffic again within the next 12 weeks.

Over and above that, calls were made during the meeting to boot out plans for building a Dons new stadium at the beach. Though, in this case it was just three councillors taking a stand, and their pleas were quickly quashed with a 42-3 vote.

We need a council that can work together for the greater good

I have lived in the north-east for almost all of my life and, apart from the plans to redevelop Union Terrace Gardens, this masterplan is the most ambitious proposal to make it onto the drawing board.

Saying that, I think we could be more ambitious yet.

Plans should be properly debated. However, we need to stop arguing merely for the sake of it

But, so long as the same old council regime is followed, with the same old faces, nothing is going to change and pedestrianisation is all but dead. This is because the people we currently see in the chamber are incapable of working together.

Council leader Jenny Laing announced this week, following what was an extremely heated meeting, that she will not be standing in the next election – and I would argue many others need to follow suit.

For the sake of the city and its future, Aberdeen cannot be governed by parties only interested in point-scoring and creating their own lasting legacy. And the opposition can’t be determined to halt any progression which could be made purely for the sake of upstaging their rivals.

We need a council that can work in partnership for the good of the people and the prosperity of our future.

Of course, plans should be properly debated. However, we need to stop arguing merely for the sake of it.

Anyone who sat through the council meeting this week must have left it drained from the 10-hour long slanging match.

Please, think hard before you vote

With the council elections just a few months away, I beg you – if you are not happy with how the city is being run or the direction in which it is travelling, please vote.

But, with that vote, I ask you to be careful. Think before you check the box.

As campaigning picks up over the next few months, I am sure the people of Aberdeen will be promised the world

Are you merely marking an X on the same spot it has always inhabited on your ballot paper, or do you believe that candidate will help make the biggest difference?

Aberdeen Labour’s coalition with the Tories might have been considered an odd move for both parties, but what I did respect about it was that two groups of people with fundamentally opposing core values came together to work for the good of the people.

That, at least, is the right sentiment for where I hope the council continues to go.

As campaigning picks up over the next few months, I am sure the people of Aberdeen will be promised the world.

But, remember, the last time Union Terrace Gardens improvements were being dangled in front of voters was 10 years ago, and even now we are yet to see it completed.

If we are not careful, history is set to repeat itself – and we will be sitting here in 10 years’ time asking why nothing has been done.

Rebecca Buchan is City and Shire Team Leader for The Press & Journal and Evening Express