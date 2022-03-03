Rebecca Buchan: Use your council vote wisely to unlock Aberdeen’s full potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Columnists

Rebecca Buchan: Use your council vote wisely to unlock Aberdeen’s full potential

By Rebecca Buchan
March 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 11:59 am
Aberdeen is undoubtedly on the cusp of change, but will it be for the better or worse?
Aberdeen is undoubtedly on the cusp of change, but will it be for the better or worse?

There are many wonderful things about this city and I have rehearsed them here often enough.

As a north-east quine, born and bred, I am proud to be from Aberdeen and I celebrate my city’s success.

And I am, or at least I was, hopeful about its future. But I am becoming more and more frustrated, not by the lack of ambition, necessarily, but by those hell-bent on standing in its way.

This city is ailing and it needs a boost. By saying that, I am being truthful, not spiteful.

I am being realistic. I in no way want to talk Aberdeen down. I would, if anyone desired, sing its praises from Marischal Square’s rooftop.

But action is needed and it is needed now.

Are Aberdeen’s green shoots of hope being trampled?

This week, the city received some welcome and exciting news in the form of two really innovative businesses moving into the centre.

A longstanding empty unit in the bottom of Marischal Square is set to be filled by a new street food market hall, being named Resident X. And, just a little bit up the road on the city’s Granite Mile, Scottish chef Nico Simeone will launch his newest foodie venture with Six by Nico Aberdeen.

After what has been a turbulent two years, this is a sign of green shoots appearing once more.

Resident X Aberdeen
An artist’s impression of the Resident X street food market planned for Aberdeen (Image: Resident X)

Then, cue Aberdeen City Council’s full council meeting.

Earlier this week, a group of surveyors – who are predominantly responsible for filling the vacant buildings up and down Union Street – spoke about how devastating it would be if it was agreed to allow traffic back on the stretch of the road.

The men, who normally work in competition with one another, said the pedestrianisation of Union Street was vital for its revival. But, despite the administration’s best efforts, the longer-term plans for pedestrianisation were pushed on into August and it was ruled the road would reopen to traffic again within the next 12 weeks.

Over and above that, calls were made during the meeting to boot out plans for building a Dons new stadium at the beach. Though, in this case it was just three councillors taking a stand, and their pleas were quickly quashed with a 42-3 vote.

We need a council that can work together for the greater good

I have lived in the north-east for almost all of my life and, apart from the plans to redevelop Union Terrace Gardens, this masterplan is the most ambitious proposal to make it onto the drawing board.

Saying that, I think we could be more ambitious yet.

Plans should be properly debated. However, we need to stop arguing merely for the sake of it

But, so long as the same old council regime is followed, with the same old faces, nothing is going to change and pedestrianisation is all but dead. This is because the people we currently see in the chamber are incapable of working together.

Council leader Jenny Laing announced this week, following what was an extremely heated meeting, that she will not be standing in the next election – and I would argue many others need to follow suit.

Council leader Jenny Laing has announced she will step down from Aberdeen City Council after 15 years at the next election (Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media)

For the sake of the city and its future, Aberdeen cannot be governed by parties only interested in point-scoring and creating their own lasting legacy. And the opposition can’t be determined to halt any progression which could be made purely for the sake of upstaging their rivals.

We need a council that can work in partnership for the good of the people and the prosperity of our future.

Of course, plans should be properly debated. However, we need to stop arguing merely for the sake of it.

Anyone who sat through the council meeting this week must have left it drained from the 10-hour long slanging match.

Please, think hard before you vote

With the council elections just a few months away, I beg you – if you are not happy with how the city is being run or the direction in which it is travelling, please vote.

But, with that vote, I ask you to be careful. Think before you check the box.

As campaigning picks up over the next few months, I am sure the people of Aberdeen will be promised the world

Are you merely marking an X on the same spot it has always inhabited on your ballot paper, or do you believe that candidate will help make the biggest difference?

Aberdeen Labour’s coalition with the Tories might have been considered an odd move for both parties, but what I did respect about it was that two groups of people with fundamentally opposing core values came together to work for the good of the people.

That, at least, is the right sentiment for where I hope the council continues to go.

The best interests of the people of Aberdeen should always be at the forefront of the council’s mind (Photo: Katherine Ferries)

As campaigning picks up over the next few months, I am sure the people of Aberdeen will be promised the world.

But, remember, the last time Union Terrace Gardens improvements were being dangled in front of voters was 10 years ago, and even now we are yet to see it completed.

If we are not careful, history is set to repeat itself – and we will be sitting here in 10 years’ time asking why nothing has been done.

Rebecca Buchan is City and Shire Team Leader for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

Read more by Rebecca Buchan

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]