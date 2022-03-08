Scott Begbie: For frack’s sake, let’s ignore Farage’s net zero nonsense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scott Begbie: For frack’s sake, let’s ignore Farage’s net zero nonsense

By Scott Begbie
March 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Nigel Farage is back on his soapbox, this time calling for a referendum on the net zero policy (Photo: Elyxandro Cegarra/Zuma Wire/Shutterstock)
Whatever is good, hopeful and makes common sense in the world, you can be sure Nigel Farage will be right there demanding we do the opposite.

In fact, I’m surprised the odious character hasn’t come out to lambast the existence of raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens.

But he probably wouldn’t have been too keen on the Von Trapp family anyway, them being refugees and all that. Still, at least they made it safely over the mountains and didn’t have Farage fuming at the prospect of the RNLI having to save them in the Channel.

Not content with being one of the main drivers for a ruinous Brexit – history is waiting to judge that as one of the most jaw-dropping acts of self-harm by a previously sensible country – foolish Farage is now turning his sights on the net zero campaign.

That’s the one where all the nations in the United Kingdom – there are three, remember – are working towards cutting their carbon emissions to nil on the grounds that it just might stop us killing the planet and our species with it.

But, nope, here’s the populist Willy Wonka – without the charm or good intent – getting on his soapbox to demand a referendum for the UK to do exactly the opposite.

Nigel Farage says the UK should get fracking to extract more fossil fuels, which he claims will keep energy bills down. He’s demanding a referendum on net zero policies

Open the coal mines, get the oil out of the ground, bring up the shale oil for frack’s sake, says Farage. Let’s start whaling again, we need blubber for our oil lamps. OK, he didn’t say that last bit, but would it surprise anyone if he did?

Sure, let’s make the UK an international pariah, running counter to good governance and international cooperation. Again.

A man of the people?

Once more Farage is climbing into his “man of the people” guise, by claiming his motive is to stop the soaring costs of energy prices that ordinary folk can’t afford.

As someone who lives in a country that is a net exporter of electricity – 96% of it from renewables – I’m not entirely sure why our leccie bills are going up so much. I suspect, though, it has more to do with greedy energy giants fleecing ordinary folk than any burning need to burn more fossil fuels.

Farage reckons the missiles and bullets raining down on Ukrainian cities are the fault of the EU and Nato for provoking the Russian tyrant

Besides, if Farage was really interested in getting oil and gas flowing and keeping our prices down, shouldn’t he be urging his pal Putin to get the hell out of Ukraine and stop slaughtering innocent families and children?

But, nope, Farage reckons the missiles and bullets raining down on Ukrainian cities are the fault of the EU and Nato for provoking the Russian tyrant.

Farage is dangerous

And, if we are talking about soaring costs, let’s look at where it stems from. Brexit. One word, says so much.

Now Farage wants to pretend to care about our bank balances by increasing our dependency on oil and gas – Russia waiting in the wings to pick up the slack, no doubt – and help wreck the planet, if World War Three doesn’t do the job first.

Donald Trump (right) welcomes Nigel Farage to speak at a campaign rally during his presidential campaign in 2016 (Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP/Shutterstock)

Farage is dangerous. He shouldn’t be listened to. Nor should he be given a platform. Yes, BBC I’m looking at you and the season ticket you hand him to peddle his toxic nonsense on Question Time.

The man once dubbed a “Poundland Enoch Powell” fooled a lot of people over Brexit. Don’t let him fool anyone again.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

