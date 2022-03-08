Scott Begbie: For frack’s sake, let’s ignore Farage’s net zero nonsense

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whatever is good, hopeful and makes common sense in the world, you can be sure Nigel Farage will be right there demanding we do the opposite.

In fact, I’m surprised the odious character hasn’t come out to lambast the existence of raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens.

But he probably wouldn’t have been too keen on the Von Trapp family anyway, them being refugees and all that. Still, at least they made it safely over the mountains and didn’t have Farage fuming at the prospect of the RNLI having to save them in the Channel.

Not content with being one of the main drivers for a ruinous Brexit – history is waiting to judge that as one of the most jaw-dropping acts of self-harm by a previously sensible country – foolish Farage is now turning his sights on the net zero campaign.

That’s the one where all the nations in the United Kingdom – there are three, remember – are working towards cutting their carbon emissions to nil on the grounds that it just might stop us killing the planet and our species with it.

But, nope, here’s the populist Willy Wonka – without the charm or good intent – getting on his soapbox to demand a referendum for the UK to do exactly the opposite.

Open the coal mines, get the oil out of the ground, bring up the shale oil for frack’s sake, says Farage. Let’s start whaling again, we need blubber for our oil lamps. OK, he didn’t say that last bit, but would it surprise anyone if he did?

Sure, let’s make the UK an international pariah, running counter to good governance and international cooperation. Again.

A man of the people?

Once more Farage is climbing into his “man of the people” guise, by claiming his motive is to stop the soaring costs of energy prices that ordinary folk can’t afford.

As someone who lives in a country that is a net exporter of electricity – 96% of it from renewables – I’m not entirely sure why our leccie bills are going up so much. I suspect, though, it has more to do with greedy energy giants fleecing ordinary folk than any burning need to burn more fossil fuels.

Farage reckons the missiles and bullets raining down on Ukrainian cities are the fault of the EU and Nato for provoking the Russian tyrant

Besides, if Farage was really interested in getting oil and gas flowing and keeping our prices down, shouldn’t he be urging his pal Putin to get the hell out of Ukraine and stop slaughtering innocent families and children?

But, nope, Farage reckons the missiles and bullets raining down on Ukrainian cities are the fault of the EU and Nato for provoking the Russian tyrant.

Farage is dangerous

And, if we are talking about soaring costs, let’s look at where it stems from. Brexit. One word, says so much.

Now Farage wants to pretend to care about our bank balances by increasing our dependency on oil and gas – Russia waiting in the wings to pick up the slack, no doubt – and help wreck the planet, if World War Three doesn’t do the job first.

Farage is dangerous. He shouldn’t be listened to. Nor should he be given a platform. Yes, BBC I’m looking at you and the season ticket you hand him to peddle his toxic nonsense on Question Time.

The man once dubbed a “Poundland Enoch Powell” fooled a lot of people over Brexit. Don’t let him fool anyone again.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express